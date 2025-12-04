How to watch the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2025 from anywhere - stream online

The festive season simply does not feel right without the Call the Midwife Christmas special taking pride of place on the TV schedule, and this year is no exception.

In even better news, a tradition started by the show last Christmas is set to continue this year, and there will be not one, but two special editions of the beloved show to look forward to.

Both will be an hour long, and the first will air at 8:15pm on Christmas Day and the second will follow on Boxing Day at 8:30pm.

This year's Christmas special appears to have taken a darker turn, with Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne) hinting at some "troubling" times for our Poplar favourites.

The Order's branch House in Kowloon has collapsed, and there are multiple fatalities. And Sister Julienne heads up an emergency rescue mission to help survivors.

For those left behind in Poplar, Sister Catherine (Molly Vevers) cares for expectant mothers living in an Irish Travellers camp. She also cares for a lady called Queenie, whose backstory could bring a few tears to viewers' eyes.

There is, of course, a big dose of the festive cheer we're used to, woven into the drama. If you're worried you might miss some of the nostalgic festive action, there's no need to be - here's how to watch the show from anywhere.

How to watch the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2025 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch the Call The Midwife Christmas specials, as they're free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the first episode when it airs on Christmas Day at 8.15pm, and part two when it airs on Boxing Day at 8.30pm.

If you miss either episode, they'll be made available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer on demand shortly after broadcast.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account. If you want to re-familiarise yourself with Call The Midwife storylines from days gone by, all 14 seasons and every Christmas special are currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.

How to watch the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2025 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when the Call The Midwife Christmas special episodes air but don't want to wait a single moment to see the Hong Kong rescue mission and how Christmas is celebrated for those left in Poplar, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the six magical episodes on offer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: