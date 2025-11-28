Jenny Agutter hints at 'disturbing' times 'woven in with the Christmas magic' during the Call The Midwife Christmas special

There could be big upheaval in store for the nuns and midwives of Poplar in the upcoming festive edition of the show

Sister Catherine (MOLLY VEVERS), Sister Monica Joan (JUDY PARFITT), Rosalind Clifford (NATALIE QUARRY), Joyce Highland (RENEE BAILEY), Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Timothy Turner (MAX MACMILLAN), May Tang (APRIL RAE HOANG), Teddy Turner (EDWARD SHAW) in Call The Midwife
(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)
It's definitely not Christmas without the Call the Midwife Christmas special, and it's never too early to start getting excited about it.

The enduring, nostalgic series continues to delight audiences around the world. With both a Call The Midwife film and prequel spin-off in the works, there's so much more to look forward to from the incredible world the show has created.

Sister Veronica (REBECCA GETHINGS), Nurse Crane (LINDA BASSETT), Sister Hilda (FENELLA WOOLGAR), Sister Julienne (JENNY AGUTTER) in the Call The Midwife Christmas Special

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Charmaine Man)

In a conversation with Radio Times, Jenny offers more intel on the Christmas special. "We discover the ground underneath the mission has made it collapse," she reveals.

The actress continues, "It's just sunk away. Some people have died, the whole place is destroyed, and the orphans and mothers have nowhere to go."

Returning for the special and joining Sister Julienne in Hong Kong, is Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar.) Sister Hilda left the series 2022 Christmas special when she was relocated to the Mother House, so it will be lovely to see her once again.

Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings) also attends the mission to Hong Kong, and the trip brings "complicated emotions" for the nun.

When she and Nurse Crane find a newborn baby abandoned in a cardboard box, "It's all looking quite bleak."

Only getting to care for the baby for a short time, Rebecca says Sister Veronica had "bonded with this baby".

She adds, "She's got these mixed feelings of delight that this baby's going to be okay, but also this illogical wanting of the baby herself."

The "psychological pull" to be a mother is something that "will continue throughout the series" for Sister Veronica when it picks up again in the new year, according to Rebecca.

Dr. Patrick Turner (STEPHEN McGANN), Fred Buckle (CLIFF PARISI), Violet Buckle (ANNABELLE APSION) in the Call The Midwife Christmas special

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Charmaine Man)

There's an equal number of challenges facing those who stay behind in Poplar. Sister Catherine (Molly Vevers,) cares for "two mums-to-be who are Irish travellers and living in a camp."

She meets a lady called Queenie with "a heartbreaking back story," and is required to help her "process the grief she's been through."

If you're worried about the potential lack of festive cheer that might be coming from the Christmas episodes, Molly does suggest the stories that pull at viewers' heartstrings will be "woven in with all the Christmas magic of the rest of the episode."

Speaking about what it was like to film in Hong Kong, Jenny Agutter reveals, "We had a typhoon which came right across where we were staying."

"All the cast and crew were told to stay inside," she shares. However, they took the opportunity to do some bonding while they were trapped inside.

"We gathered for a wonderful dim sum lunch in the hotel when the winds were at their strongest," she recalls.

