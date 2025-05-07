Call The Midwife prequel: When is it set and what is it about?

As Call The Midwife season 14 came to an end, rumours began to fly that the series could be taking a hiatus and a spin-off could be in the works. While we panicked about one of the greatest shows of all time possibly coming to an end, the show's creators were making incredible plans behind the scenes.

Not only is season 15 going ahead and the 2025 Christmas special being filmed as we speak, but we won't be leaving the world of Poplar and Nonnatus House behind for some time - because a Call The Midwife prequel series has been confirmed.

While we absorb this incredible news, we look at when the prequel will be set, and what it could be about.

When is the Call The Midwife prequel set?

The Call The Midwife prequel will be set during World War II. The action will stay in Poplar and the East End, covering a dangerous and difficult time in the lives of some our favourite original Nonnatus midwives.

Elaborating on her thought process for the prequel, Heidi Thomas OBE, creator and writer of the show reveals, "I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will. But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past."

When rumours of a spin-off began at the start of the year, we enjoyed speculating over what it could be about. We believed it could follow a very young Sister Monica Joan, shunned by her family for her decision to become a nun in the late 1800's and her subsequent journey to becoming and East End midwife.

Although this isn't the direction the prequel is moving, we are equally as overjoyed to follow the trials and tribulations of our favourites during the war. Casting for the likes of wartime Sister Monica Joan, Sister Julienne and Sister Evangeline will be an exciting task for the crew.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

What will the prequel be about?

Heidi Thomas has also given some info regarding the prequel's subject matter. "The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary - filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy," she explains.

Heidi adds, "The bombs fell, the babies kept on coming, and the Sisters kept on going. There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces."

£17 at Amazon The Complete Call the Midwife Stories: True Stories of the East End in the 1950s by Jennifer Worth. Read the series of books written by former East End midwife Jennifer Worth, that inspired the hot BBC series. In funny, disturbing and heartbreaking stories, Jennifer Worth recounts her time among nuns, prostitutes, abortionists, bigamists, gangsters and expectant mothers, and the amazing resilience of those living in the East End.

For anyone who has read Jennifer Worth's excellent Call The Midwife book series from which the show takes inspiration, the wartime setting will be an exhilarating prospect.

Worth recalls being told plenty of stories by the Nonnatus nuns about their lives in the East End before her arrival. The wartime and blitz memories they shared with her are especially interesting, and left us wanting to know more about this period of healthcare history.

To see this become a reality and this era of the Call The Midwife universe expanded on, is incredible. While no release date has been given for the prequel, we will be on the edge of our seats waiting for it and will keep you updated.