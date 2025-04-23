Having her child snatched away from her and an eye plucked out was just the start for Janine (Madeline Brewer) - she's been through so much in The Handmaid's Tale and just deserves some respite.

While season 6 of the smash hit dystopian drama has left viewers with questions about the mysterious New Bethlehem and whether June (Elisabeth Moss) will achieve her mission and actually get Hannah back, there's another key question on their lips - will Janine die?

We look at the potential fate of one of Gilead's most longstanding and long-suffering Handmaids.

The following content contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale season 6.

Does Janine die in The Handmaid's Tale?

Janine doesn't die in Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, and she isn't mentioned in the 2019 sequel, The Testaments. Therefore, based on the novels, it's difficult to ascertain Janine's fate.

She remains alive in the current The Handmaid's Tale season 6, and while the show is known for unhappy endings and cruelty towards its characters, Janine is the one person who deserves to find some sort of peace and happiness.

Before she was rounded up and sent to Gilead, Janine was a waitress and single mother. She'd also previously had an abortion, and these factors combined made her the sort of sinful, fallen woman Gilead delighted to turn into Handmaids.

The Handmaid's Tale | Final Season Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Arriving at the Red Centre at the start of the show traumatised after having her son, Caleb taken from her, Janine defies the Aunts until she's dragged to another room to have an eye removed to bring her into line.

One of the first Handmaids to get pregnant, Janine unsurprisingly never comes to terms with having to hand her baby over to Commander and Mrs Putnam. While the Putnams name the baby Angela, Janine secretly names her Charlotte, and only ever has snatched glimpses of her daughter. Eventually, abducting Charlotte lands her in The Colonies .

June later finds out that Janine's son Caleb had been involved in a car accident with his Gilead family and had died - she chooses not to reveal this information to Janine.

Janine is returned to Handmaid status when a bombing at the Red Centre kills some of the other Handmaids, leading to a shortage, but Janine's life continues to be miserable despite being saved from a slow and painful death at The Colonies.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Janine managed to escape Gilead with June in season 4, only to be captured and returned while June made it safely to Canada.

Once back in Gilead's clutches, Janine was poisoned by a vengeful Esther Keyes, who'd been demoted from Wife to Handmaid. Janine nearly died in the attack, spending the majority of season five recovering.

Season 6 sees the fragile Handmaid sent to Jezebels to work as a sex slave, to the horror of Aunt Lydia, who believes one of her best girls, for whom she had an unusual soft spot, deserves better.

Viewers have come to believe that Janine's placement in Jezebels and alliance with Commander Lawrence have put her life at risk. It's been revealed during season 6 that other Gilead high-ranking Commanders have plans to have Commander Lawrence killed and New Bethlehem returned to full Gilead law.

With Commander Lawrence now stepfather to Angela/Charlotte and collaborating with Janine over parenting matters, both their lives are potentially in jeopardy.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The new, and possibly most evil Commander of them all, Commander Bell, both despises Commander Lawrence and is obsessed with Janine.

Seeing the pair head off to a room together, Commander Bell looks mutinous, and fans are worried that his continued power trip will see him have Janine killed because he can't have sole access to her and wants to punish her for talking to another man.

However, this is just a theory, and there has been no official word about Janine's future, although we sincerely hope it involves being reunited with Charlotte and a whole lot of therapy in a peaceful part of Canada.

Madeline Brewer herself has remained tight-lipped about the fate of her character. In conversation with Vanity Fair, the actress shared hopes for the beloved Handmaid, saying, “I truly just hoped that she would find peace, whatever that looks like."

She adds, "We’ve seen June allow anger and hatred of Gilead to shape her - make her do things like murder people. Janine wouldn’t have survived without her friends, who were willing to kill people, but she was able to make it through without compromising herself."