How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 from the UK and the rest of the world

It's been a long time coming, but The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is now available for US audiences to watch on Hulu. The first season of the show is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel of the same name - although it was largely faithful to the source material, there are a few key differences between the novel and the series.

Every season since the first has been written solely for the show and has no source material - and the creators have not let their audiences down. Every episode has been difficult but necessary viewing and we've been glued to every single moment.

The season 5 ending saw June run into Serena on a train headed to Alaska. Canada was becoming increasingly hostile towards Gilead refugees and they were no longer safe there as fertile women. Luke had been arrested for the manslaughter of the person who tried to assassinate June with his fate left hanging in the air - we cannot wait to see what The Handmaid's Tale's final showdown will bring in season 6.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale in the UK

Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale is currently only available to stream on Hulu in the US. If you're in the UK and will be away from your usual TV set-up now that the show is available to stream, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch TV as if you were in the US with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location to the area you need. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select US from the list. With your VPN installed and server location set to where you need it to be, you can now watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 in the UK.

(Image credit: Hulu)

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale from anywhere else

In the US, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 can be streamed on Hulu, with the first three episodes available from Tuesday, April 8.

In Australia, the show will stream for free on SBS On Demand, with the first three episodes also landing at the same time on April 8.

If you're in Canada, you can stream The Handmaid's Tale season 6 on the Crave streaming service, with episodes following the same airing schedule as the US and Australia.

If you happen to be away from your usual TV setup when the show airs and really don't want to miss out, you can use our recommended Nord VPN to stream the show from wherever you are in the world.