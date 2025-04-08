How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 from the UK and the rest of the world
The Handmaid's Tale season 6 has finally started airing in the US - but there's no need to miss out on all the action from Gilead if you're anywhere else in the world.
It's been a long time coming, but The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is now available for US audiences to watch on Hulu. The first season of the show is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel of the same name - although it was largely faithful to the source material, there are a few key differences between the novel and the series.
Every season since the first has been written solely for the show and has no source material - and the creators have not let their audiences down. Every episode has been difficult but necessary viewing and we've been glued to every single moment.
The season 5 ending saw June run into Serena on a train headed to Alaska. Canada was becoming increasingly hostile towards Gilead refugees and they were no longer safe there as fertile women. Luke had been arrested for the manslaughter of the person who tried to assassinate June with his fate left hanging in the air - we cannot wait to see what The Handmaid's Tale's final showdown will bring in season 6.
How to watch The Handmaid's Tale in the UK
Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale is currently only available to stream on Hulu in the US. If you're in the UK and will be away from your usual TV set-up now that the show is available to stream, there's no need to worry.
You can still enjoy each episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.
A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.
Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."
Watch TV as if you were in the US with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.
If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:
- Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.
- Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location to the area you need. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select US from the list.
- With your VPN installed and server location set to where you need it to be, you can now watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 in the UK.
How to watch The Handmaid's Tale from anywhere else
In the US, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 can be streamed on Hulu, with the first three episodes available from Tuesday, April 8.
In Australia, the show will stream for free on SBS On Demand, with the first three episodes also landing at the same time on April 8.
If you're in Canada, you can stream The Handmaid's Tale season 6 on the Crave streaming service, with episodes following the same airing schedule as the US and Australia.
If you happen to be away from your usual TV setup when the show airs and really don't want to miss out, you can use our recommended Nord VPN to stream the show from wherever you are in the world.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
