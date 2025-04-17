Where is New Bethlehem in The Handmaid's Tale? The fictional place and real-life filming locations explored

The Handmaid's Tale has become an absolute juggernaut of a show, and with the arrival of season 6, the final instalment in the dystopian drama, interest in the series is at an all-time high.

Fans are expected to be similarly invested in The Testaments, the TV sequel based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 follow-up novel to her original 1985 release of The Handmaid's Tale.

As with any new series of a much-loved TV show, as viewers dissect each episode and its details, questions arise. Those tuning in to The Handmaid's Tale's final season are interested in learning more about New Bethlehem, an interesting new development within Gilead's landscape.

Where is New Bethlehem in The Handmaid's Tale?

Although it hasn't been explicitly stated on the show, it's widely speculated that New Bethlehem is likely to be somewhere near Boston. Gilead has a strong hold over the Boston area which is now where commander Lawrence and other high-ranking Gilead residents live.

Having New Bethlehem near their stronghold makes sense for the Gilead elite, as they can easily commute between the new venture and their permanent homes.

Some fans of the show theorising on Reddit have come up with some possible locations for New Bethlehem, which has relaxed versions of Gilead law and gives women more rights.

As it's a coastal area and has an island feel, Reddit users believe New Bethlehem could be Martha's Vineyard, or Nantucket - both islands and within easy reach of Boston.

Further suggestions include Mount Desert Island, Vinalhaven, Spectacle Island and Newport. However, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket were the most popular guesses.

New Bethlehem doesn't use Handmaids and women are allowed to read, write and work. However, although Commander Lawrence wants to use it as a way to reform Gilead, the area currently appears to be a propaganda tool to calm international relations and lure back escaped residents hoping to be reunited with their loved ones.

Where is the real New Bethlehem?

Filming for the New Bethlehem scenes in The Handmaid's Tale took place at the Crystal Beach lakefront community of Fort Erie, a quiet town in Ontario, Canada.

The gated Tennis and Yacht club in the area was only used for exterior scenes, and all interior New Bethlehem shots were filmed at a studio.

Local resident Jean Marchand watched some of the filming taking place, describing it to Fort Erie Radio as "pretty cool." He added, "It’s fun to see your little slice of the world on TV. It’s wild, the amount of coordination and detail that goes into every second."

A local Crystal Beach restaurant shared pictures to Instagram of camera crews filming in the area, in October 2024.

"It’s not every day that a major international television show films outside your restaurant….but today’s one of those days!," the caption reads.

"Filming for the best season of The Handmaid's Tale continues today in sunny Crystal Beach! It has been an absolute pleasure dealing with the entire production team, cast and crew. Look for our very own Derby Rd this upcoming season!