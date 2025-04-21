What is an Eye in The Handmaid's Tale and what does 'under his eye' mean?

Over the years, The Handmaid's Tale has left viewers asking quite a few questions about the dystopian world in which it's set and the twisted story that plays out - the key differences between Margaret Atwood's original book and the show being one of them.

Avid fans have also asked about the geographical location of season 6's New Bethlehem, and whether June will be in The Testaments - the spin-off show now in production.

With the residents of Gilead placed in specific roles and a lot of unfamiliar language used in the show, it's no surprise that viewers, especially those starting series 1, are curious. So, what is the job of The Eyes in Gilead, and why is the phrase 'under his eye' spoken so regularly?

What is an Eye in The Handmaid's Tale?

An Eye is a member of a secret Gilead organisation called The Eyes of God, or simply shortened to The Eyes.

The Eyes are a form of secret police, a little like the Secret Service, acting as intelligence for Gilead. They spy on citizens, patrol borders and track down any opponents of the totalitarian regime using phone hacking, torture or any means they choose to get the information they need.

The Eyes played a large part in overthrowing the original US government and is mainly formed of well-trained former members of the CIA.

Although The Eyes seen by Gilead residents usually wear black, often with dark sunglasses, there are plenty of plain-clothed Eyes. Some Marthas even work for them to spy on certain households.

Ofglen (Alexis Bledel), June's walking partner in season 1, is the first to warn her of the existence of The Eyes. She also fills her in on the role of Mayday, the rebels fighting against The Eyes to regain their freedom.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Is Nick an Eye in The Handmaid's Tale?

Nick's allegiance is ambiguous and sometimes not easily discernible in The Handmaid's Tale. When Ofglen tells June there's an Eye in her household and she questions Nick, he reveals that he is indeed an Eye.

However, disillusioned with the way Gilead has turned out and his role in the process, it transpires that Nick is a double agent working for Mayday while pretending to be an Eye.

He has strong feelings for June and wants to help her and their daughter, Nicole, in any way he can. He subtly reveals his stance as a supporter of the resistance in many ways, predominantly by continuing to support and shield June to keep her safe.

However, the fact that Nick has had plenty of opportunities to abandon Gilead but has chosen to stay there and rise up the ranks to make Commander has caused some viewers to really question where his allegiance ultimately lies.

(Image credit: Hulu)

What does 'Under His Eye' mean in The Handmaid's Tale?

Used as a greeting or way of saying goodbye to someone, 'under his eye' also refers to an ever-present God who is always watching the residents of Gilead.

It also links to The Eyes as a way of letting residents know that, as well as being observed by an omnipresent God, they are being watched by human forces, such as the Secret Service-esque Eyes.

Essentially, the phrase is used as a verbal way of controlling Handmaids and other members of Gilead's dystopian hierarchy. It serves as a constant reminder that they're always being watched, whether by spiritual or human form, which would discourage them from rebelling or attempting to escape.