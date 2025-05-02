The Handmaid's Tale season 5 recap: Everything to remember ahead of season 6

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is finally here. With season 5 airing all the way back in 2022, you'll be forgiven for struggling to recall exactly what happened.

If you can barely remember what an Eye is, why Gilead residents are partial to saying, 'under His eye, and whatever happened to Emily, you definitely aren't alone.

As the sixth and final outing of The Handmaid's Tale sets itself up for its spin-off, The Testaments, we've put together a handy recap of all the key season 5 plot points before you settle down to tune into season 6.

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 recap

If you wondered what on earth would become of June after gathering a group of Handmaids at the end of season 4 to brutally murder Fred Waterford, there was no need to worry. Not even mailing Serena his severed finger had any repercussions - who knew?

Because the arrogant Commander had been sacrificed in No Man’s Land - Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum, eh Fred? - June didn't face any charges and was free to go on her way.

Except, now, formerly enslaved Handmaids aren't free, even when they make it to Canada. The tide has turned, and instead of welcoming Gilead refugees with open arms, Canada is getting a bit fed up with the strain they're putting on resources and are starting anti-refugee protests.

Some Canadians are even starting to want a slice of what Gilead has, holding vigils for the now martyred Commander and Mrs Waterford to show their support - the latter, of course, is more smug than ever at this development, despite mourning her own now slightly reduced circumstances.

The Handmaid's Tale | Final Season Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

In a power move and bid to alter these reduced circumstances, Serena takes the opportunity to whip up more support for herself by having Fred's funeral televised. Knowing June will be tuning in, she adds more drama to an already elaborate event by holding Hannah's hand throughout most of it, putting June's daughter front and centre while the cameras roll.

The message is clear: 'I can hurt your baby at any time'. Thinking she'd be welcomed back to Gilead after this, Serena's smugness falters when she's quickly returned to Canada in some sort of martyr/ambassador role to continue drumming up support for the regime.

Serena is also sent to lodge with the Wheelers, fierce Gilead supporters who even dress in Commander and Wife outfits to demonstrate their commitment to the cause. Alarm bells ring for Serena when Mrs Wheeler, a walking red flag, starts to look as though she's treating her like a Handmaid...

After June watches the funeral with eyes dancing with fury, and she and Luke go on a mission to find out more about Hannah's Wife School and the plans Gilead has for her, although becoming a Wife horrifyingly looks most likely, according to Nick.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Serena is only allowed out by the Wheelers to complete her ambassadorial/diplomacy duties, and it's while she's undertaking these that June decides to make an assassination attempt to get revenge over the whole Hannah/funeral/general trauma Serena has caused.

She puts her gun away when she realises Serena is pregnant. Following this failed assassination pitstop, June and Luke go back to No Man's Land in the search for Hannah and information about her.

This was an ill-advised idea because the pair was captured. Luke is mysteriously allowed to go free, while June is condemned to execution. Not only that, her execution is to be carried out by Serena.

However, as much as Serena would love to put a bullet through June's head, she also doesn't want to be a Handmaid to the Wheelers. Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Serena shoots the guard accompanying her instead of June, and the pair makes their escape in a car.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Their escape attempt is somewhat hindered when Serena goes into labour and June is forced to be her midwife. Developing an infection and clearly unwell, Serena has no choice other than returning to Canada to be admitted to the hospital, knowing she could be arrested for war crimes or returned to the Wheelers in returning there.

Both things happen, and Serena is arrested by immigration authorities and placed in a detention centre, while her baby, Noah, is placed with the Wheelers. Mrs Wheeler does then treat Serena like a Handmaid when she's allowed to return to their home, only allowing her access to her son when he needs feeding.

But she is Serena Waterford after all, and it's not long before she manages to escape the Wheeler household. Meanwhile, June is unable to keep herself away from danger and the complicated feelings she has for Nick.

The pair meet and profess their love for each other, but their love will never run smoothly. As well as the small issue of June being married and constantly evading danger, there's another reason Nick and June can't be together - New Bethlehem.

This pretty seaside location is the brainchild of Commander Lawrence. He plans to turn it into a liberal version of Gilead, where women can work and wear trousers (shocker!) and there will be no Handmaids. Nick informs June he wants to work on this vision of Gilead reform with Lawrence - he also has a pregnant wife living there, so that's another thing to keep him from June and in Gilead.

(Image credit: Hulu)

We don't see much action from actual Gilead this season, as the story largely focusses on Canada, June, and Serena. However, we do find out that a furious Esther Keyes was made a Handmaid for her role in helping June and the other Handmaid's escape in season 4.

Such is her fury, the budding little poisoner poisoned herself to try and end her life, feeding Janine the same poison in a bid to get revenge by ending her life too. Both survive, and Aunt Lydia is devastated at the thought of nearly losing Janine.

Lydia wants only horrible things for Esther when she wakes up, but is very shocked to find Esther is pregnant. She's even further horrified to find out the baby is the result of Esther being raped by Commander Putnam.

She wastes no time in reporting Putnam to Lawrence, who arranges for Nick to shoot him in the head in front of his wife and others dining at a New Bethlehem lunch spot. Lawrence is out to prove he won't stand for any more behaviour like Commander Putnam's.

A brief shot of Hannah shows she could be a rule breaker just like her mother. She's seen secretly writing, but not only that, the word she's written is 'Hannah,' and not her Gilead-imposed name, Agnes. She does remember her roots after all.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Back in Canada, June isn't safe from anti-refugee protestors, and also still not safe from Gilead. It's not long before a truck emblazoned with a Gilead bumper sticker knocks her down, running over her arm for good measure.

She only survives because Luke steps in to drag the driver from his seat and beat him up. He later dies from his injuries, though, so there's now that for the luckless couple to deal with.

Mark Tuello jumps into action and sees no choice other than to send Luke, June, and Nicole to a refugee camp out of the way, gaining them access to a refugee train heading to Alaska - that's quite far away enough, thanks.

But Luke never intended to board the train. He waits until June and Nicole are nearly on board before holding his hands up and giving himself up to the authorities, ready to take whatever punishment comes his way for manslaughter.

Do you remember we mentioned earlier that Serena escaped the Wheelers? Well, June has only been on the refugee train for all of five minutes when who does she bump into? Yes, it's Serena Joy. And that is where the curtains closed on season 5.