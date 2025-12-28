How to watch the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2025 from anywhere - stream online

The Death in Paradise Christmas Special is definitely one for the festive watch list this year. Airing on December 28 at 8.30pm, fans can expect the usual humour, with a generous sprinkling of Yuletide heart.

During the episode, the office Christmas party takes an unexpected turn when four co-workers wake up with terrible hangovers - and a stranger shot dead in the pool of their villa.

DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) and the team are on the case, and need to work out why the victim had the name of one of Santa’s reindeer inked on to his palm...

If you're concerned you might miss out on this epic edition to the Christmas line-up, there's no need to be - you can tune in from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2025 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch the Death in Paradise Christmas special, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the episode when it airs on Sunday, December 28 at 8.30pm.

If you miss the episode, it'll be made available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer on demand shortly after broadcast.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account.

How to watch the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2025 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when the Death in Paradise Christmas special airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see the festive crime solved, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy the Christmas special episode, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: