I've found the 3 TV shows definitely worth your time in February

No sooner had I finished telling everyone what I thought they'd love watching on TV in January, it's time to do the same for February.

After the jam-packed Christmas television schedule, it might seem like the year has gotten off to a glacial start when it comes to series to really sink your teeth into, but there really are some hidden gems out there.

That's why this TV obsessed entertainment writer has taken on the job of scouring the schedules to pick out the best three new shows for the month, that are absolutely worth your time.

The top 3 TV shows to watch this February

Lord of The Flies

Lord of the Flies | Official trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

When is it on TV? All episodes of Lord of the Flies will be on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 8 February. On BBC One, episodes will air weekly at 9pm that night.

Considering William Golding's Lord of the Flies novel was published in 1954, it's a huge surprise that this is the first time it's ever been adapted for TV. As an absolute classic, that's one of the first reasons to get excited about tuning in for - to see just how well this enduring story plays out on screen.

Another huge draw for this series, is that one of the talented people behind adapting the novel for television is multi-award winner Jack Thorne, who wrote the era-defining Netflix hit Adolescence.

For a quick recap of the story, the adaptation will stay truthful to the tale of of a group of schoolboys who find themselves stranded on a tropical island after a plane crash, with no supervision from adults.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While two of the group members, Ralph and Piggy, become natural leaders of the gang while the children attempt to maintain order, a boy named Jack leads a dangerous divide and is ultimately responsible for a rift that leads to tragedy.

The main themes from the book will be explored in more detail. Human nature, the loss of innocence and boyhood masculinity take centre stage, as each episode tells the story from the perspective of one of the four central characters, Ralph, Piggy, Simon, and Jack. This is definitely not one to be missed.

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When is it on TV? All eight 60-minute episodes arrive on Netflix on February 12.

If you've seen the above trailer, I'm not sure you'll need much more persuading to watch what I absolutely know will be one heck of an incredible series.

Knowing that this mystery-comedy is written by none other than Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, is certainly all I need to know as a starting off point - that genius series is one of the best shows ever made.

For more persuasion if you need it, the cast is absolute fire. Roísín Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan and Caoilfhionn Dunne are the three leads - Saorise, Robyn and Dara, long-time besties who learn their childhood friend has died. They quickly discover there's far more to her death than it seems.

They're all excellent actresses, but Roísín Gallagher is rapidly becoming one of my all-time favourite performers, and if you haven't seen her in ITV's The Dry, get that on your screen now, for another quick-fire TV recommendation.

There's also Michelle Fairley, Tom Basden, Ardal O’Hanlon, Natasha O’Keeffe, Emmett J. Scanlan, and the absolutely inimitable Bronagh Gallagher to look out for. The countdown for How to Get to Heaven From Belfast is absolutely on.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

(Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

When is it on TV? The first three of the nine episodes arrive to Disney+ on February 13, with the remaining episodes set to air each following Friday.

Admittedly, I'm not always big into love stories. That's why including this one is a sign it's really grabbed my attention. It's set to grab the attention of the world too, as a story that people never seem to stop being fascinated with.

Brought to us by Ryan Murphy who does the Monster anthology series' on Netflix, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is the first of his all-new Love Story anthology instalments - quite the step away from showcasing the world's most terrible murderers.

Based on the book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette, by Elizabeth Beller, the show explores the whirlwind romance and high-profile marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly), the "closest thing to American royalty," and Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon).

John and Carolyn’s love story unfolded in front of the world and the media attention was a constant threat to their stability. Over nine episodes, the "complex and heartbreaking journey of a couple whose private love became a national obsession," unfolds. It's definitely a love-based drama I can get on board with.