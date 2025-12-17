'Very, very hot and frequently' - A Mary Berry Christmas turns cheeky with guest Zoe Ball

With Christmas just around the corner, Dame Mary Berry is on hand to make things nice, sharing some of her favourite recipes, from pigs in blanket cassoulet to a pear and ginger steamed pudding.

However, her guest on the show, presenter and DJ Zoe Ball, couldn’t help but make things a little naughty, wondering just what Mary Berry's husband enjoys "very, very hot" and "frequently" from the legendary chef and baker.

Before anyone blushes too much, they are, of course, only talking about hot chocolate. What else?

The moment is taken from a hilarious sneak peek of A Mary Berry Christmas, available to watch from 9pm on December 17 on BBC One and iPlayer. Not in the UK? Here's how to watch A Mary Berry Christmas from anywhere in the world.

In the clip, Mary and Zoe are shown enjoying "a wonderfully indulgent hot chocolate." As Mary describes her husband’s love of hot chocolate, she explains to Zoe how their day "is punctuated with it over the winter."

It "starts off with 9:30 in the morning, then comes elevenses, and sure enough at tea time, yet another."

When Zoe asks how he has it, Mary replies, "He has it quite strong and very, very hot. And frequently."

"You are talking about the hot chocolate there, Mary, aren’t you?" before flashing a cheeky smile.

It takes Mary a second to realise what she means, and her shocked reaction is priceless. "Well, that’s quite enough of that", Mary responds.

Fans will love to hear how Mary and her husband, 93-year-old Paul Hunnings indulge themselves at Christmas.

Mary has previously described how she now prepares "special meals" for him now that he is "very frail" so a little - or in this case, frequent! - treats are most definitely deserved.

The duo - who have worked together before, with Mary appearing on Zoe’s former BBC Radio 2 show frequently to dish out cooking tips and more - laugh and joke throughout their segment together.

As Mary starts to serve the winter warmer, Zoe makes a comment about the hot chocolate being something the little ones will enjoy, Mary wastes no time with a swift comeback. "Blow the little ones", she jokes, "We’re going to enjoy it."

Well, quite, Dame Mary. Why should the kids get all the fun at Christmastime?

The funny duo showcased their personalities perfectly, with Zoe right out of the gate topping her hot chocolate with so much whipped cream Mary couldn’t help responding with "Oh, for goodness sake!"

Mary chooses to top her hot chocolate with a subtle sprinkling of nutmeg and a little bit of extra chocolate.

Zoe isn’t the only guest celebrating with Mary for the special this year. Gavin & Stacey actress Alison Steadman and Gladiators star Harry 'Nitro' Aikines-Aryeetey join the Bake Off legend as she celebrates her 90th year in what the BBC commissioning editor described in a press release as "a must-see special Christmas treat."