The special meal Mary Berry makes for her 'frail' husband - 'He's very cherished and looked after'

Dame Mary Berry has reached the incredible age of 90, and her husband, Paul Hunnings, is 93 years old. In the year of her milestone birthday, Mary has shared reflections on her long and very traditional marriage, always speaking so fondly of her husband of 59 years.

Described as a "quiet man," Paul's unexpected and public message to Mary during her 90th birthday celebrations left her holding back tears - it's clear the couple remain deeply enamoured with each other.

However, reaching their tenth decade brings with it some of the difficulties of ageing, and Mary has revealed her husband is now "very frail." She continues to care for him, and what better way to show her love than with what she knows best: Food.

In conversation with Yours , Mary shared that when she was called away to a recent photoshoot, she made sure to leave her "cherished" husband with a meal so he didn't have to prepare anything himself.

The baking star says, "Just as I was leaving, I gave him a little plate of smoked salmon, a wedge of lemon, and I cut the crust off the bread." She adds that although Paul no longer drinks, she'll "do the drinking" on her return.

Speaking further about this sweet gesture of love towards her husband, Mary explains, "He's terribly frail. But he's very cherished and looked after."

(Image credit: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In other recent conversations about her passion for food, Mary revealed that her most memorable meal was one she had in Bath, surrounded by family, for her 90th birthday party.

This consisted of a lobster ravioli to start, followed by beef with mushrooms and fondant potatoes. Of course, the meal had to be followed by cake, and Mary recalls "a glorious three-tier, beautifully decorated lemon cake for everyone to enjoy" that followed their first two courses.

Outside of special celebrations, Mary is careful with food and has shared the food golden rules she lives by to maintain her health.

"I don't eat between meals," says the national treasure, continuing, "I eat what I enjoy, but I eat very carefully."

Unsurprisingly, Mary has passed on her love of baking to her grandchildren. Her daughter Annabel's children are fans of making banana and lemon drizzle cake.

Her granddaughter Grace visited last Christmas with her boyfriend, and the couple wanted a lesson in how to make mince pies. "They made the pastry from scratch," Mary says.

The star concludes, "I love having my grandchildren over - and I don't like giving them back!" She adds, "There's nothing better than getting the family involved in baking. I always think that's what makes it truly special."