Mary Berry's 7 top tips for a fuss-free Christmas dinner - including how to make the perfect gravy and what to do with the leftovers

If there's anyone whose advice is worth taking when it comes to cooking, baking and all things kitchen related, it's Dame Mary Berry.

And this year, fans can watch A Mary Berry Christmas for a whole host of tips and recipes from the Bake Off icon - although prepare yourselves for things to get a little cheeky thanks to guest Zoe Ball.

Here, Mary shares even more helpful advice for a stress-free dinner this Christmas.

Getting ahead

I do an awful lot of preparing in advance over the festive season. I start by making my list of who’s visiting and how many meals I’ll need to make. Then I list all the meals over Christmas and what ingredients I’ll need. I make a timetable for the week before and see how many things I can do ahead.

Turkey time

My top tip for the perfect roast turkey is not to overcook it. Roast it and, near the end of the cooking time, put a skewer into the thickest part of the thigh, and the juices should run clear. When they do, it’s done. Don’t overcook it.

Crispy roast potatoes

If you know you are going to be pushed on Christmas Day, then it is possible to half-roast the potatoes the day before. On Christmas Day the potatoes just need to be re-roasted in a hot oven for about 20 minutes.

Perfect gravy

There’s nothing like a good gravy. I use giblets, but use a stock cube if you prefer. Melt a quarter cup of butter, add half a cup of flour and combine to make a roux.

In goes the hot stock, a little at a time, and give it a good beat in between. Skim off the fat from the juices of the bird and pour it in. Season with a little pepper and salt and a dash of Worcestershire sauce to deepen the flavour. Then bring it to the boil. And that’s it!

The leftovers

You know how you do cauliflower cheese? All those vegetables with a wonderful cheesy sauce, and grated cheese on top are lovely a couple of days after Christmas. And you can also add them to the stock that you’ve made from the turkey bones.

A delicious canapé

I make smoked salmon canapés, and do this the day before I plan to serve them.

I start with a light rye bed and slice it into little pieces. If you don’t use all of the loaf, put the rest in the freezer. Then spread the bread with a full-fat cream cheese and put smoked salmon on top.

Sometimes I put some prawns on top of the salmon. I then put them on the serving plate, cover it with cling film and keep it in the fridge. When you’re ready to serve it, just add a squeeze of lemon to the top.

Tinned custard

It’s the best type of custard for trifle making, and then I make it more luxurious by putting whipped cream in it.

But this recipe won’t break the bank; you can use some leftover pear juice and berries to make the trifle - or orange juice.

Woman magazine This article first appeared in the November 2025 Festive issue of our sister magazine, Woman. Buy a copy or subscribe today.