Margot Robbie just revealed the bizarre ‘secret ingredient’ she adds to every cocktail recipe

Cocktails are a tricky thing to ace at home, but adding them to a menu is one of the best ways to host a memorable dinner party. With that in mind, we’re always looking for ways to elevate our at-home cocktails and get them tasting just as delicious as those made by the pros – and we’ve found an unusual way to do just that with Margot Robbie’s 'secret' cocktail ingredient.

Revealing her secrets for making perfect cocktails at home, former bartender and Hollywood actress Margot Robbie has revealed the 'secret ingredient' she adds to every cocktail to make them 'taste better'.

In an interview with British Vogue, she revealed her secret is adding 'saline solution' to every cocktail recipe.

'It’s just salt and water,' Margot explained. 'You put a couple of drops of saline in any of your cocktails and they’ll taste better.'

'Like the way you would salt meat and, you know, if you’re going to cook a steak and you salt the steak and then the steak tastes better, it’s kind of like that but for cocktails,' she added.

While Margot was making a martini, which is a relatively savoury drink that can benefit from a salty touch, adding a dash of saline solution to even the sweetest of cocktails can elevate their flavour.

It’s a trick we’ll be using to heighten the taste of all our favourite celebrity and royal approved cocktails, with her saline solution being easily made by dissolving high-quality salt in boiling water, then letting it cool before adding a few drops to your drink of choice.

Drinks experts in the comments of Margot’s Instagram video were quick to call her out for revealing an expert secret, with even the chairwoman of the International Wine & Spirit Competition saying, 'Uh oh. Our secret’s out'.