Raise a glass to these celebrity and royal approved cocktails

It's five o'clock somewhere... or that's how you might be feeling once you peruse the menu of cocktails thought to be favoured by a host of celebrity figures and royal names.

The royals are famous for their unusual dining habits and bizarre rules, but fans might be relieved to know, that they like some classic, signature cocktails just like the rest of us.

32 celebrity and royal approved cocktails

A classic G&T: the Princess of Wales' favourite nightcap

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales didn't just marry a Prince in title, but she bagged herself a real Prince Charming by nature. This is because it was previously reported that William makes his wife a classic Gin and Tonic for a relaxing nightcap in the evening.

Based on Catherine's best looks over the years, we know she likes to keep things consistent, relying on familiar designers and silhouettes. So if you want a fuss-free, reliable G&T a la the Princess, pour 50ml of Tanqueray No Ten Gin into a glass filled with ice, add 150ml of premium tonic water and garnish with a wedge of fresh grapefruit.

Simple. Timeless.

A gin martini, King Charles' way

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A man as refined as His Majesty King Charles unsurprisingly enjoys a similarly elegant drink.

Royal commentator Gordon Rayner previously stated the King's preferred martini is mixed with half gin and half dry vermouth, garnished with an olive or lemon twist. He told The Telegraph, "When he travels abroad he takes his own spirits with him to be mixed by his staff to his precise taste, while the Queen takes her own supply of red wine, usually from the Pomerol appellation of Bordeaux."

An Old Fashioned - featured in Taylor Swift lyrics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift let fans in on some of her choices of cocktail with the lyrics to her 2017 track, Getaway Car, when she shared that their love was "doomed from the first Old Fashioned."

It's one of the most traditional cocktails, made using whisky, bitters, soda water and a simple orange garnish.

To whip up your own Taylor-inspired tipple, muddle sugar, Angostura Bitters and a splash of soda water in the bottom of a rocks glass. Add some ice and then pour in 60ml of whisky. Give it a stir, and garnish with an orange slice. Enjoy!

A Margarita - Jennifer Aniston's favourite

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston has been serving us flawless looks for decades, but what does she like to serve up when she gets thirsty?

The Emmy-winning star revealed that she loves a classic Don Julio Margarita.

When talking about her now ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2015, she shared, "Justin actually makes the perfect margarita with Don Julio 1942, because there's no agave, no sugar, no mix. It's pure tequila, lime juice, and a squinch of Cointreau. It's delicious," she told Yahoo.

The French 75

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A French 75 is a Champagne cocktail made with gin or cognac, lemon juice, and simple syrup. It was perhaps made most famous from the timeless classic, Casablanca, starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, when Bogart's character orders the cocktail as a sign of subtle resistance to the Nazi forces oppressing his bar.

If you fancy an elegant night in with Casablanca and a French 75, all you need to do is add 20ml lemon juice, 10ml sugar syrup and 30ml of gin into a cocktail shaker. Shake hard over ice, strain it into a Champagne flute and top the glass up with Champagne.

Kate Moss' French 76

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss transformed the fashion industry when she emerged in the 1990s - so it's no surprise she also inspired a slight reimagining of a classic cocktail.

Giving the French 75 more of an edge, Kate told Vogue in 2012 how the French 76 became her signature.

"I drink the French 76: vodka, sugar, lemon juice topped up with champagne; it's the best drink ever, but it only tastes like that in the Hemingway Bar [at the Ritz Hotel in Paris]."

"Colin [Field, Ritz Paris head bartender] made it for my wedding. It doesn't taste at all strong."

A Casamigos Paloma

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Casamigos tequila cocktail has, no doubt, passed the lips of many of the rich and famous thanks in part to George Clooney and Rande Gerber (Cindy Crawford's husband) helping to establish the brand.

But there's an even more regal connection - Princess Beatrice's now husband, Jack Brooksbank, was once an ambassador for the brand.

To make a signature cocktail with the tequila, try a Paloma. You'll need to add 45ml of Casamigos Blanco, 30ml grapefruit juice, 20ml lime juice and 15ml agave nectar to a shaker. Give it a shake over ice, pour into a tall glass and top with grapefruit soda.

Sex and the City's Flirtini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Sex and the City might be most famous for (re)introducing the Cosmopolitan to the masses, another cocktail got its big break in a memorable episode of the original series.

The Flirtini is served up by Samantha Jones when she throws a rooftop party at the end of season four.

The refreshing cocktail is equal parts vodka and pineapple juice, topped up with Champagne.

Black Velvet - a Guinness cocktail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has been known to enjoy a pint of Guinness - the traditional Irish stout - on several occasions, and we can only imagine Catherine will look forward to many more in the future through her role as the Colonel of the Irish Guards.

A cocktail inspired by the stout is a very simple but still impressive Black Velvet - all you need to do is fill half a Champagne flute with Guinness and then top with Champagne.

Kim Kardashian is partial to a White Russian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian has conquered most industries - reality TV, fashion, beauty and even acting. So it's perhaps a bit of a surprise the mogul has never entered the world of luxury spirits... but this might be because she's gone on record as not being a big drinker.

Still, when the mood does strike, Kim has often tweeted about her love of a White Russian, a three-ingredient drink which combines 60ml vodka, with two tablespoons of Kahlúa and one tablespoon of cream.

The Queen of Pop = the Queen of Pomegranate Martinis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna has been - seemingly - tireless and ageless for her six-decade reign across pop culture, and part of her energy levels might be down to the icon regularly sharing that she eschewed some of the wild partying her peers indulged in.

However, several sources suggest that, when she fancies something with a kick, Madge opts for a Pomegranate Martini.

To make a drink worthy of the Queen of Pop, you'll need 60ml of vodka, 30ml of Cointreau, 20ml lemon juice, 15ml Pomegranate juice and 10ml of simple syrup. Simply shake all the ingredients over ice and strain into a martini glass.

A fruity spritzer is Jennifer Lopez's go-to

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Addressing comments about her new alcoholic spritzers when she was known to not be a drinker in the past, Jlo said in an Instagram video, "To tell you the truth, that was true for a long time. I didn't drink... I tried a lot of different things. I was into White Russians at one point, I was into rosé, but I never found anything that I really loved... So, like anything else in my life, I created it myself.

"Delola is really about a healthier way, something that fit my lifestyle to drink the way that I would drink, the way Jennifer drinks."

Jlo's drinks - available to buy in select countries - come in three flavours: Paloma Rosa Spritz, L'Orange Spritz & Bella Berry Spritz.

A Bourbon Sour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's an All-American Bourbon or another type of whisky like a Rye, a classic sour is a favourite for many, including acting legend Johnny Depp, per several sources.

It's also one of the more traditional cocktails that's always good to have in your repertoire. To make, shake 50ml Bourbon/whisky, 35ml lemon juice, 12ml sugar syrup, half an egg white and two dashes of bitters over ice.

Strain into a short glass filled with ice and add a lemon zest.

Princess Diana loved a Peach Bellini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is the stuff of legend - Princess Diana sneaking out of Kensington Palace undercover to enjoy a wild night partying in a London gay bar with Freddie Mercury, as recalled by actress Cleo Rocos in her memory, The Power of Positive Drinking.

It's a glamorous and iconic image which sums up the rebellious Princess Diana, and several sources indicate the night had an extra touch of sparkle with the late Princess' drink of choice - a Peach Bellini.

Invented at Harry's Bar in Venice back in 1934, a Peach Bellini requires filling a Champagne flute with one-third peach puree (or juice, in a bind) and two-thirds Prosecco or Champagne.

Stanley Tucci's Tiny Ten gin cocktail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An actor known for the likes of The Devil Wears Prada, Stanley Tucci is also recognised as a debonair gent who appreciates fine cooking and even finer cocktails.

Working alongside the premium gin brand, Tanqueray, Stanley helped establish the tart, tangy Tiny Ten cocktail.

To make, pour 30ml Tanqueray No. Ten and 20ml of grapefruit cordial into a mixing glass. Fill with ice and stir. Strain this into a coupette and top with 50ml of sparkling wine. Add a grapefruit peel for a final flourish.

Princess Margaret kept it simple with a Whisky and Soda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Margaret had one of the most decadent morning routines in the world - complete with a lazy, boozy breakfast. And while the famously social princess was known to love a good party, sources indicate she kept it quite simple with a go-to cocktail choice of whisky and soda.

A Diet Coke and Rum never goes out of style for Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift keeps it nice and easy when it comes to her favourite drink.

Per her 73 Questions with Vogue interview, the popstar was asked what her go-to tipple was, and she responded with a very simple Rum and Diet Coke. (To give it some sophistication, we prefer to add in a lime wedge and call it its traditional name - the Cuba Libre.)

The Prince of Wales Punch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking to drink like the Royal Family, you can't go wrong with a cocktail literally named after royalty.

While the title has been held by King Charles, and currently belongs to Prince William, The Prince of Wales cocktail was created by Albert Edward, who would become King Edward VII.

It is made by combining 45ml rye whisky, 30ml champagne, a teaspoon of sugar syrup and a dash of Angostura bitters. Top the mixture up with a wedge of pineapple and a teaspoon of cherry liqueur.

A Guinness Black Russian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Inspired by Kate Middleton's love of Guinness, consider using the stout to switch up a traditional cocktail.

For a Guinness Black Russian, pour 25ml coffee liqueur, 25ml of vodka and 100ml cola into a tall glass with ice. Stir gently just to combine, top with 100ml Guinness and a wedge of lime to serve.

Kate Middleton's wedding cocktail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Catherine's wedding was truly a fairytale moment - but the choice of cocktail served might have had some guests raising their eyebrows.

Per reports, the Princess of Wales loves the dubiously named 'Crack Baby cocktail' and would enjoy it at London's swanky nightclubs before she settled down with William.

The cocktail is a simple mixture of 25ml vodka, 25ml passionfruit juice and 25ml prosecco or champagne (topped off with just a dash of cassis).

A Tequila Sunrise

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so we can't be 100% sure that the Princess of Wales loves a Tequila Sunrise, but we do know that she "quite likes tequila" thanks to a visit to Birmingham in 2022.

What better way to use one of Catherine's favourite spirits than in a fruity, aesthetically pleasing concoction?

To make, pour two teaspoons of grenadine into the base of a tall glass and set aside.

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add 50ml tequila, a tablespoon of triple sec and roughly one large orange worth of juice, and half a lemon of freshly squeezed juice. Shake and strain into the glass, trying not to disturb the grenadine so you get the ombre, sunrise effect.

Meghan Markle's Wimbledon-inspired Tig Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Meghan Markle's favourite cocktails was inspired by the likes of Wimbledon - and this was before she was even a Duchess who'd sit with her sister-in-law at the tennis tournament.

Per Cosmopolitan, Meghan shared the recipe for this drink on her blog, The Tig, which has since been shut down.

The fresh concoction calls for a mix of gin and Maraschino Cherry liqueur, topped with both soda and tonic water.

Aviation Gin - a favourite for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Entering the world of celebrity-owned alcohol brands, Ryan Reynolds made a huge splash with his American twist on gin. As the supportive spouse, Blake Lively featured the brand in her 2018 movie, A Simple Favour, demonstrating how to use the gin for many a classic drink.

If you fancy making a Hollywood-approved gin cocktail, why not try the drink which inspired the name of the brand itself?

The Aviation cocktail is a classic recipe from the Jazz Age. Pour 60ml gin, 15ml Maraschino liqueur, 10ml Créme De Violette and 25ml lemon juice into a shaker and shake hard with ice. Strain and pour into a chilled martini glass.

Meghan Markle's cosy Christmas cocktail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When the weather is cold, there's nothing better than cosying down with some warming treats. The Duchess of Sussex has just the drink she likes to craft on such occasions, and Grazia had the recipe.

Meghan's Almond Milk Spiced Holiday Cocktail uses four cups of unsweetened almond milk, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1 teaspoon of cardamom, 1 teaspoon of powdered ginger, half a teaspoon of clove, 6-8 dried dates soaked in water and your choice of Bourbon or whisky.

Blend all ingredients (except the alcohol) in a blender and then move to a small saucepan. Heat at a low temperature until heated and then add around 120ml of your alcohol into the pot. This should serve around four cups.

Prince William likes a Kamikaze

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William revealed he was partial to the "silent but deadly" drink during a trip to Birmingham in 2022.

The cocktail uses 50ml Vodka, 25ml Triple Sec and 25ml lemon juice. Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, shake and strain. Simple!

A classic Gin Rickey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is thought to be partial to a bit of gin, with one of her favourite brands assumed to be the Silent Pools brand, which she visited in 2019.

In honour of Duchess Sophie - a quintessentially British character - the Gin Rickey makes the most of some typically British flavours.

To make, pour 50ml gin, 25ml lime juice and 10ml sugar syrup into a shaker. Shake and strain into a highball glass filled with ice, and top with soda water.

A Rob Roy using Princess Anne and Charles' favourite

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles is known to love a scotch whisky - indeed, he even sells his own! The Highgrove Coronation Vatting Single Malt Whisky typically retails for around £175, sold directly by His Majesty's Highgrove estate.

For an elegant and easy cocktail using a single malt, look to the Rob Roy. In a mixing glass filled with ice, pour in 60ml of whisky and 15ml of Sweet Vermouth. Give it a stir, add a couple of dashes of bitters and then strain into a martini glass. Top with a cherry.

William's drink of choice as a youth - the Treasure Chest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He's a father to three, and the direct heir to the throne now, but William was once just a dashing, eligible bachelor who had the world's finest restaurants and bars at his disposal.

As a student and young gent, reports suggest he frequently imbibed a £135 cocktail called the Treasure Chest.

It is a combination of peach liqueur, brandy and champagne, served within a wooden chest per the Mirror. Not quite the pint of snakebite other students would be familiar with.

A Pimm's Summer Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Pimm's Cup cocktail is the true taste of British summer - and things like Wimbledon and polo matches in the sunshine are never complete without the fruity concoction. Everyone from the Princess of Wales to Mike Tindall have been seen enjoying the quintessential English drink.

To whip up a jug that serves four, fill a jug with ice and pour over 200ml Pimm’s and 500ml lemonade. Give it a stir then add mint, cucumber and your choice of fruit - typically oranges and strawberries.

James Bond's Vesper Martini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most famous drinks in history, James Bond's shaken-not-stirred martini was actually invented for James Bond!

The exact recipe didn't exist before author Ian Fleming crafted it and named it after one of the Bond heroines, Vesper Lynn, for the 1953 novel, Casino Royale.

It involves shaking 45ml gin, 15ml vodka and 10ml white vermouth over ice, before double-straining it into a chilled martini glass. Pinch a lemon peel over the glass after pouring to release the oils, then place it within the glass.

The most suave of serves.

Sex and the City's Cosmopolitan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mixologists and alcohol experts can't actually agree on just who invented the Cosmopolitan cocktail, with some dating it as far back as the 1930s and others crediting it to bartenders in the 1980s.

While its true origins remain contested, what isn't up for debate is who put it right back on the map in the 1990s.

Carrie Bradshaw and co turned the pink cocktail into the defining drink of the decade when it was their signature cocktail throughout Sex and the City's original run.

The show took it to new levels and it's still one of the most popular orders at cocktail bars across the world. So, how exactly do you make one yourself?

Pour 60ml vodka, 60ml triple sec, 90ml cranberry juice and 30ml lime juice into a shaker with ice. Shake hard and strain into a chilled martini glass.

Queen Elizabeth's Dubonnet and Gin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen Elizabeth II made history with an unprecedented 70 year reign on the British throne, and in those decades, she dined with true titans of history from all over the world.

While state dinners tended to be formal affairs, royal experts and former staffers revealed what Her Majesty liked to imbibe when she was off the clock.

The Queen's favourite tipple was reportedly a Dubonnet and gin, which is a simple mixture of Dubonnet, a wine-based French aperitif, and gin with a slice of lemon. It was a hugely popular cocktail throughout the 1920s and Queen Elizabeth might have acquired the taste from another Queen Elizabeth - her mother reportedly loved the cocktail too.

The late Queen liked hers with a lower impact, reportedly opting for two parts Dubonnet to one part gin.