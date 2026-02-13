We tested the best Valentine's Day meal kits - and found a £5-a-head option we'd happily serve again

With another dreary, not-so-dry, January finally over, we are all in need of something to look forward to - and if that can’t quite be spring, let it be Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner for two, or simply want to enjoy a more decadent meal without the stress of making restaurant reservations, we’ve found some dine-in options that have us head over heels.

We gathered samples from the nation’s top supermarkets and meal kit providers for Valentine’s Day, some as easy as popping in the oven, giving you as much quality time as possible. One of our favourites might be a pleasant surprise, coming in at only £5-6 a portion, ideal if you’re looking to save money without missing out on a romantic dinner.

Turn on some soft jazz music and light a couple of candles, then get your dinner ready in the privacy of your own home, with our tried and tested picks for a dine-in meal.

1 Dishpatch - Cafe Murano Menu Dishpatch

(Image credit: Dishpatch)

The box includes all components to serve:

Rosemary focaccia

Nocellara olives

Mushroom & truffle arancini

Ricotta, beetroot, orange, toasted hazelnuts in Moscatel vinaigrette

Bistecca alla Fiorentina

Rosemary potatoes

Salsa verde

Chocolate olive oil cake, crème fraîche, pistachios

£128 for 2

Available for delivery on 13th & 14th February, orders close at 4 PM the day before the delivery date.

Best for: Chef-prepared meal kit box

Why we love it: If you’re looking to seriously impress, this is a guaranteed win. The ingredients were top quality, and the whole experience felt like eating at a fine dining restaurant in Italy. With no chopping boards and minimal washing up (a Valentine’s Day win in our book), the entire menu was ready in just 50 minutes.

Food writer Lucy says: “Delivered straight to your door, this strikes the ideal balance between rolling up your sleeves and having fun in the kitchen without any of the stress or mess.”

Dishpatch

2 Pasta Evangelists Lobster, crab & prawn ravioli

(Image credit: Pasta Evangelist)

What you get in the box: Fresh pasta, sauce, and garnish. Ravioli: from £9.75, Bolognese: from £8

Free delivery over £25

Best for: Best mid-range almost effortless meal prep

Why we love it: This had our hearts racing as the smell of lobster and crab drifted around the kitchen, paired with a basil and tomato sauce. The ravioli is sure to be a hit, but you can pick from vegetarian and meaty pasta dishes with generous portions that are easy to prepare, so you can focus on quality time together.

We also tried the Bolognese ragu with egg tagliatelle, providing a rich, savoury flavour. Slow-cooked and simmered in wine, this is arguably the classiest comfort meal to enjoy at home this February.

Deputy Food editor Rose said, “How easy was that? And such a good portion size. With the different options, it’s like eating at a restaurant.”

Pasta Evangelist

3 Co-op Valentine’s Dine in Deal

(Image credit: Coop)

Premium main course, two sides, and a bottle of fizz or soft drink for two.

£10 for Co-op members, £12 for non-members

Available in stores and online between 4th and 17th February

Best for: Affordable steak night in

Why we love it: We couldn’t believe the price considering what you get in this deal. Spoiler: it’s a premium main course, two sides and a bottle of fizz or soft drink for two, at only £10! With gastro-pub-inspired dishes comprising nine mains and six sides, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Coop’s British Angus Rump Steaks, complete with heart-shaped truffle and black garlic butter, give a beautifully deep, smoky flavour. Coupled with cheesy Dauphinoise potatoes and Seasonal vegetables with a basil dressing, the meal is simply divine.

Food editor Jess Meyer really rated this cute package, “What a great deal, you get so much for your money!”

Co-op

HOW DID WE TEST THE BEST VALENTINE’S DINE IN DEALS?

Each item we taste is entered by the supplier and is sampled in the Test Kitchen by a panel of experts from the Food Team. Using their experience as professional recipe developers, food stylists and writers, the team taste each sample to decide which ones are really worth it for you and your other half. We evaluated each entry on taste, portion size, ease of preparation, visual appeal, and ultimately cost.

The tasting took place at our foodie epicentre, the Woman & Home Test Kitchen in Winnersh. Using their professional knowledge in all things food, you can trust our team to give you a genuine review of the top entries. This month, we spent hours testing a whole range of products from luxurious starters to sumptuous desserts, with a couple of real showstoppers in between.

The panel is led by Group food director Jen Bedloe, assisted by Food editor Jess Meyer, Deputy food editor Rose Fooks, Food writer Lucy Kirkpatrick and Food assistant Jo Mentel.