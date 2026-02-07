15 irresistible Valentine's Day gifts for pets: all under £50
Because let's be honest, fur babies are the most spoiled members in any household
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you love it or loathe it, there's no denying that some of the gifts on offer are irresistible – especially the ones for our pets.
We don't need much of an excuse to treat our beloved pets because, let's be honest, our furry friends are the real loves of our lives – the ones we spoil the most.
So aside from treating myself to an aromatic romantic candle (Kelly Hoppen's LOVE candle) and browsing the Valentine's collection at M&S, I've been shopping for my beloved whippet in the spirit of spreading the love.
Adorable Valentine's Day gift for pets: all under £50
Whether the love of your life is an attention-seeking pooch who needs a new jumper (like mine!) or a sassy cat who would benefit from a memory foam bed, there's a purrrrfect gift to be found this Valentine's Day.
From cute feeding bowls to cosy beds and blankets, here's the curated edit of my favourite finds...
Easy to wear
Suitable for cats and dogs, this elegant velvet-look bow easily attaches to your pet's collar, so it feels less invasive. It simply slides onto the collar thanks to a small strap on the back of the design. I got a red bow for my whippet to wear at Christmas, and it was unbelievably cute. When it wouldn't fit under his jumper, I attached it to his harness, which added a lovely decorative touch.
Cosy layer
Make a public declaration of love for your pooch with this adorable jumper. The jacquard knitted pullover is designed with ribbed trim at the neck, hem, and ventral panel for a comfy, flexible fit to allow full movement so your dog is still able to move with complete ease – because that is ultimately the most important thing!
Simple & chic
This adorable bandana is an easy way to show a little love to your pet, plus it's ultra affordable. A simple neckerchief is ideal for pets who are not comfortable in clothing, because not all breeds can tolerate feeling restricted by jumpers and the like. Your pets needs must always come first, no matter how cute they may look.
Supportive & cosy
We treat ourselves to the comfort of memory foam for a better night's sleep, so why not afford the same luxury to our furry friends? The pastel pink chenille exterior is lined with a cosy plush material filled with memory foam crumbs, designed to contour to your cat's body – supporting their joints and providing an inviting bed for blissful slumber.
Tactile throw
Measuring a generous 152 by 127cm, this soft, fluffy blanket is ideal for all pets. The versatile cream heart-embossed throw is ideal when used as a cover to protect furniture from dog hairs, as well as a comforting, calming bedding for a cat to curl up on any piece of furniture around the home.
Creature comfort
What's not to love about a mini version of a piece of furniture for your beloved pet to make their own? Perfect for any indoor pet, be it a dog, a cat, or a house rabbit, this beautifully decorative Joules sofa bed creates an irresistibly comfortable spot for all furry friends to recline and relax.
Handmade
Emma Bridgewater pottery is a classic country-style staple, with a huge fan following. Welcome a piece of the timeless pottery into your pet's life by gifting them with a personalised bowl decorated by hand with their name painted on it. Despite being handmade, Emma's iconic pieces are dishwasher safe, making this bowl highly practical for pet food hygiene.
Make it personal
Personalised gifts have been increasing in popularity in recent years, showing a demand for making more thoughtful choices. Why not embrace that trend and treat your loved one to this sweet feeding station adorned with their name? Suitable for cats and dogs, the bowl set is made from sustainable bamboo and can be inscribed with a name of up to 15 characters and a special message of up to 35 characters.
Insulated design
More than just a pretty pink accessory, this animal bowl boasts a surprising benefit aside from looking good. Ideal as a water bowl, the insulated design is made with a thick wall around the stainless steel bowl to help keep the contents cooler for longer – handy for water in summer. The easy-to-clean bowl is dishwasher-proof to ensure hygienic habitats feel easier.
Chic feeding station
Add a touch of on-trend decoration to your kitchen or utility room while protecting floors from spills. The easy-to-wipe clean surface ensures quick and effortless tidying, while the non-slip reverse ensures the mat remains securely in place at all times. The striking striped and scalloped mat is suitable for both food and water bowls.
Pretty & practical
This charming stoneware container is part of the new season Le Creuset collection. The beauty of this chic container is that it's for your pet, but essentially it's for you to elevate your kitchen or utility room. It stores a generous 2.3L of dried food and keeps it fresh thanks to a silicone seal. The handy scoop makes serving effortless, and everything’s dishwasher safe.
Handy storage
Adorable storage is as much for your pet as it is for your home. This paw print basket is the ideal place to house the many, MANY toys that we accumulate when owning furry friends. I actually think I'd need to buy two to store all my dog's toys. H33 by 30cm diameter.
100% Natural
This sweet jar is filled with filled with delicious dog-friendly biscuits – a mixture of hand-iced cherries, soft lips and speckled hearts. Every biscuit is made from a gentle grain-free dough and iced in colours inspired by real fruit.
Bacon flavoured
Finally a card your dog is allowed to eat! This humorous A5 Valentine's Day is bacon flavoured card to make it even more tempting to chew through.
We heart playtime
When your dog loves nothing more than playing fetch, what could be better than a set of balls adorned with heart motifs – these will certainly make a pleasant change from fluro-coloured tennis balls lying around teh house.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 23 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 19 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
