15 irresistible Valentine's Day gifts for pets: all under £50

Because let's be honest, fur babies are the most spoiled members in any household

Tamara Kelly's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of Valentine&#039;s Day gifts for pets on a pink background with pink hearts
(Image credit: Future | Products: Le Creuset; Pets at Home; Amazon; Joules: John Lewis)

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you love it or loathe it, there's no denying that some of the gifts on offer are irresistible – especially the ones for our pets.

We don't need much of an excuse to treat our beloved pets because, let's be honest, our furry friends are the real loves of our lives – the ones we spoil the most.

Adorable Valentine's Day gift for pets: all under £50

Whether the love of your life is an attention-seeking pooch who needs a new jumper (like mine!) or a sassy cat who would benefit from a memory foam bed, there's a purrrrfect gift to be found this Valentine's Day.

From cute feeding bowls to cosy beds and blankets, here's the curated edit of my favourite finds...

Grey whippet sat on a sofa wearing a red velvet bow tie

Here's my beloved dog Mr Brooks sporting his red velvet bow to inspire all

(Image credit: Tamara Kelly)
Tamara Kelly
Tamara Kelly
Lifestyle Editor

Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 23 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 19 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.

A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.