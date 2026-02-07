15 irresistible Valentine's Day gifts for pets: all under £50

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you love it or loathe it, there's no denying that some of the gifts on offer are irresistible – especially the ones for our pets.

We don't need much of an excuse to treat our beloved pets because, let's be honest, our furry friends are the real loves of our lives – the ones we spoil the most.

So aside from treating myself to an aromatic romantic candle (Kelly Hoppen's LOVE candle) and browsing the Valentine's collection at M&S, I've been shopping for my beloved whippet in the spirit of spreading the love.

Adorable Valentine's Day gift for pets: all under £50

Whether the love of your life is an attention-seeking pooch who needs a new jumper (like mine!) or a sassy cat who would benefit from a memory foam bed, there's a purrrrfect gift to be found this Valentine's Day.

From cute feeding bowls to cosy beds and blankets, here's the curated edit of my favourite finds...

Here's my beloved dog Mr Brooks sporting his red velvet bow to inspire all (Image credit: Tamara Kelly)