How long does Christmas pudding last? Probably a lot longer than you think, says baking expert Juliet Sears

Christmas pudding is rich, often boozy and usually made well ahead of Christmas Day, which naturally raises questions about how long it actually keeps. According to baking expert Juliet Sear, Christmas pudding is far more forgiving than people often assume, as long as it’s made and stored properly.

Juliet, who regularly appears on ITV’s This Morning, explains that the ingredients themselves help preserve it. With dried fruit, sugar and alcohol all playing a role, Christmas pudding was designed to last, long before fridges were part of everyday life.

How long does a Christmas pudding last?

How long your Christmas pudding keeps fresh depends on the exact contents or recipe. Any pudding using fresh fruit for moisture will go off more quickly, whereas a Christmas pudding soaked in booze with high sugar and dried fruit content will last much longer. Some Christmas puddings, made with dried fruit in the traditional way, are fine to be eaten as much as two years after they were made.

“Christmas puddings don’t tend to go off if they are stored correctly in a cool place”, she says. “Eventually, they may dry out or lose flavour, of course, but the more alcohol the better – if your pudding is soaked in booze, it will stay preserved for a long time.



"Bear in mind if the pudding is alcohol-free, of course, it will last a good while with the sugar content, but it will not last as long without alcohol to preserve it," stresses Juliet..

How can you tell if Christmas pudding is safe to eat?

"If there are any unpleasant smells or signs of deterioration like mould, it's best to avoid them. Put simply, if in doubt, don’t eat anything you’re suspicious of," says Juliet.

If your pudding is shop-bought from last Christmas, say, then make sure it is still sealed. Then, to check whether your pudding is safe, open it up, check that everything looks and smells OK, and if it does, slice a little off the underneath and have a taste. If all is good, cover it and give it a good, long steam before eating.

Keeping your homemade pudding fresh means storing it properly – once you've steamed and completely cooled it, replace the greaseproof paper and tin foil with a fresh set and seal it very tightly before storing it in a cool, dry place – that is not your kitchen. It doesn't need to be in the fridge, but try the garage, for example, or somewhere else cool and not steamy

What's the best way to reheat a stored Christmas pudding?

Aside from microwaving, you can wrap your Christmas pudding in foil and reheat in a low oven. Juliet also recommends using a slow cooker, particularly on Christmas Day itself: “I always find on the big day itself I struggle to offer up a hob ring for my pudding to steam for hours. Since I got my slow cooker, it’s been a lifesaver as I have it turned on out of the way, heating the pudding.”



Nigella Lawson also recommends frying it in butter – and since when did butter ever do anything other than enhance the taste of anything? Just make sure that, whatever your method, your pudding is piping hot all the way through before eating.

A pudding should be steamed again for a second time after it has been frozen (Image credit: Getty Images)

What’s the best thing to pour on a Christmas pudding?

If you want to light the pudding on Christmas Day, you will also need to use a high-alcohol-content spirit such as brandy, whisky, or rum. Warm it gently before pouring it into a ladle to light and pour over the pudding.

If you're feeding your Christmas pudding beforehand, you could go down the traditional route with the spirits listed above, or try something more experimental. Juliet says, "Sometimes I do an orange version and add some Grand Marnier or Cointreau; it is down to personal choice." You could try a flavoured gin or even a nod to your favourite cocktails like the classic Negroni.

If you would like an alcohol-free option, you could try soaking your fruit in tea and feeding it with this for added flavour. Juliet suggests a spiced spring tea but you could try something floral like Earl Grey too