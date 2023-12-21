Christmas food and drink quiz: 25 festive questions and answers
Test your knowledge of the festive season with our Christmas food quiz.
When it comes to the holidays, there’s plenty to look forward to, especially the food and drink. Every year, the Christmas food and drink offerings seem to get more tantalising, particularly when you come across the best prosecco and champagne deals - Mimosa (or two) on Christmas morning, anyone?
But just how well do you and your loved ones know festive food and drink? From surprising origins to missing ingredients, test yourself with our fun Christmas food and drink quiz.
25 Christmas food and drink quiz questions and answers
01: In Nat King Cole's 'The Christmas Song', what is “roasting on an open fire?”
A: Chestnuts
02: Which day of the week is a Christmas pudding traditionally made on?
A: Sunday (more specifically on Stir-Up Sunday, when you traditionally make a Christmas pudding on the last Sunday before Advent - around five weeks before Christmas)
03: According to the old English tradition, which coin was placed in the Christmas pudding mixture?
A: A sixpence
04: Eggnog is made of eggs, milk, sugar and what?
A: Cream
05: Which food and drink company helped popularise the image of Santa Claus’ red and white outfit?
A: Coca-Cola
06: A popular dessert choice for the holidays, what is a Croquembouche tree made of?
A: Profiteroles
07: What name is given to small sausages wrapped bacon?
A: Pigs in blankets
08: What is a turkey crown?
A: The body of a turkey without the legs and wings
09: Which spirit is traditionally poured on top of a Christmas pudding and then lit?
A: Brandy
10: Though most popular throughout the States, where is Eggnog said to have originated?
A: England - most historians agree eggnog originated from the early medieval British posset, a hot, milky, ale-like drink
11: Which fruit is traditionally included inside a Christmas stocking?
A: An orange or clementine
12: Which direction are you meant to stir mincemeat for good luck?
A: Clockwise
13: In Italy, festivities start with a warming glass of Bombardino. What is the drink made of?
A: Brandy and Advocaat
14: Which sauce is traditionally served with roast turkey?
A: Cranberry sauce
15: True or false? The first mince pies actually contained meat.
A: True
16: What fruit can be stored alongside Christmas cake to keep it moist?
A: An apple
17: Although used for decorating Christmas cakes, what is actually toxic to eat?
A: Holly
18: In the song We Wish You a Merry Christmas, they sing, “now bring us some” what?
A: Figgy Pudding
19: Which country does Stollen come from?
A: Germany
20: Eating fried chicken at a fast-food restaurant is a Christmas tradition in which country?
A: Japan (on average, 3.6 million Japanese families will choose to eat fried chicken on Christmas Day)
21: Historically, women in England who wanted to find a husband ate what at Christmas for good luck?
A: Gingerbread men
22: Bounceberry is another name for which Christmas berry?
A: Cranberry
23: Which festive sweet treat is shaped to resemble a shepherd’s staff?
A: Candy cane
24: Which ruler allegedly banned mince pies in Britain in the 1600s?
A: Oliver Cromwell
25: What are the traditional spices found in mulled wine?
A: Cinnamon, star anise, cloves and nutmeg
3 top Christmas quiz books
So This is Christmas Quiz Book by Roland Hall: £10.99 at Amazon
From all the classic Christmas songs to films to TV specials, put your Christmas knowledge to the test with this 1,500-question holiday book. This book consists of 34 quizzes, split into three levels.
The Ultimate Christmas Quiz Book by Kate Haywood and Steve J Haywood: £6.99 at Amazon
It's the perfect book to wind down with the family after Christmas dinner. Kate and Steve J Haywood's Ultimate Christmas quiz book has over 50 rounds of Christmas trivia. According to reviews, the book is suitable for all ages and families. It'll be a fun gift for everyone to enjoy.
Quiz Actually The Festive Family Film Quiz Book by Joe Shooman: £10.99 at Amazon
This festive quiz book is all about the Christmas movie classics. From Home Alone to Love, Actually to The Grinch, how well do you know these iconic holiday films?
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
The chunky boot trend Kate Middleton relies on for style and practicality every winter
Kate Middleton's chunky boots are always on point and the Princess has three go-to pairs that she uses for different events
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's cosy winter puffer coat has got us rushing to shop this incredible 70% off deal before Christmas
Kate Middleton's cosy winter puffer coat is an iconic outerwear piece and a stunning alternative is now discounted ahead of Christmas
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The woman&home Festive Food Awards: Special Recognition Awards 2023 winners
Every year our team award the brands and retailers with the very best festive offerings…
By Jess Meyer Published
-
Best Christmas food 2023: The woman&home Festive Food Award winners
Our panel of experts have tried, tested and tasted hundreds of festive food products to bring you their definitive list of the best Christmas food worth buying in 2023...
By Jess Meyer Published
-
51 irresistible Christmas dessert ideas to impress your guests with
These Christmas dessert ideas range from make-ahead festive favorites to 30-minute cakes you can prepare at the very last minute
By Jess Meyer Published
-
Chocolate and hazelnut roulade
This chocolate and hazelnut roulade comes with an optional Baileys Irish cream liqueur filling for an extra, festive twist
By Jen Bedloe Published
-
Baileys Cheesecake
This no-bake Baileys cheesecake is so easy to make and perfect for cream liqueur lovers, plus it takes just 40 minutes to prepare
By Jess Meyer Published
-
Chocolate torte with Baileys cream and salted praline
Serve this rich Chocolate torte with Baileys cream and salted praline for a festive dessert that makes a popular alternative to Christmas pudding
By Jen Bedloe Published
-
Chocolate, hazelnut and Irish cream liqueur bombe
A show-stopping dessert with a fraction of the effort (and cost!), make this chocolate, hazelnut and Irish cream liqueur bombe up to a week ahead and stash in the freezer until the grand reveal
By Jess Meyer Published
-
Stracciatella chocolate orange bombe Alaska
Meet the Stracciatella chocolate orange bombe Alaska - think Terry’s chocolate orange meets Vienetta!
By Jess Meyer Published