Christmas food and drink quiz: 25 festive questions and answers

When it comes to the holidays, there’s plenty to look forward to, especially the food and drink. Every year, the Christmas food and drink offerings seem to get more tantalising, particularly when you come across the best prosecco and champagne deals - Mimosa (or two) on Christmas morning, anyone?

But just how well do you and your loved ones know festive food and drink? From surprising origins to missing ingredients, test yourself with our fun Christmas food and drink quiz.

25 Christmas food and drink quiz questions and answers



01: In Nat King Cole's 'The Christmas Song', what is “roasting on an open fire?”

A: Chestnuts

02: Which day of the week is a Christmas pudding traditionally made on?

A: Sunday (more specifically on Stir-Up Sunday, when you traditionally make a Christmas pudding on the last Sunday before Advent - around five weeks before Christmas)

03: According to the old English tradition, which coin was placed in the Christmas pudding mixture?

A: A sixpence

04: Eggnog is made of eggs, milk, sugar and what?

A: Cream

05: Which food and drink company helped popularise the image of Santa Claus’ red and white outfit?

A: Coca-Cola

06: A popular dessert choice for the holidays, what is a Croquembouche tree made of?

A: Profiteroles

07: What name is given to small sausages wrapped bacon?

A: Pigs in blankets

08: What is a turkey crown?

A: The body of a turkey without the legs and wings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

09: Which spirit is traditionally poured on top of a Christmas pudding and then lit?

A: Brandy

10: Though most popular throughout the States, where is Eggnog said to have originated?

A: England - most historians agree eggnog originated from the early medieval British posset, a hot, milky, ale-like drink

11: Which fruit is traditionally included inside a Christmas stocking?

A: An orange or clementine

12: Which direction are you meant to stir mincemeat for good luck?

A: Clockwise

13: In Italy, festivities start with a warming glass of Bombardino. What is the drink made of?

A: Brandy and Advocaat

14: Which sauce is traditionally served with roast turkey?

A: Cranberry sauce

15: True or false? The first mince pies actually contained meat.

A: True

16: What fruit can be stored alongside Christmas cake to keep it moist?

A: An apple

17: Although used for decorating Christmas cakes, what is actually toxic to eat?

A: Holly

(Image credit: Future/Sean Calitz)

18: In the song We Wish You a Merry Christmas, they sing, “now bring us some” what?

A: Figgy Pudding

19: Which country does Stollen come from?

A: Germany

20: Eating fried chicken at a fast-food restaurant is a Christmas tradition in which country?

A: Japan (on average, 3.6 million Japanese families will choose to eat fried chicken on Christmas Day)

21: Historically, women in England who wanted to find a husband ate what at Christmas for good luck?

A: Gingerbread men

22: Bounceberry is another name for which Christmas berry?

A: Cranberry

23: Which festive sweet treat is shaped to resemble a shepherd’s staff?

A: Candy cane

24: Which ruler allegedly banned mince pies in Britain in the 1600s?

A: Oliver Cromwell

25: What are the traditional spices found in mulled wine?

A: Cinnamon, star anise, cloves and nutmeg

3 top Christmas quiz books

So This is Christmas Quiz Book by Roland Hall: £10.99 at Amazon

From all the classic Christmas songs to films to TV specials, put your Christmas knowledge to the test with this 1,500-question holiday book. This book consists of 34 quizzes, split into three levels.

The Ultimate Christmas Quiz Book by Kate Haywood and Steve J Haywood: £6.99 at Amazon

It's the perfect book to wind down with the family after Christmas dinner. Kate and Steve J Haywood's Ultimate Christmas quiz book has over 50 rounds of Christmas trivia. According to reviews, the book is suitable for all ages and families. It'll be a fun gift for everyone to enjoy.