woman&home Easter Food Awards 2025: Best Easter Rosé
Add a little splash of something special to your Easter treats with our expert-picked range of rosé wines and Prosecco
Rosé season is officially here, and woman&home has awarded our favourite pink bottles from the supermarket and online. Selected by our team of experts in the test kitchen, led by Group Food Director Jen Bedloe and Food Editor Jess Meyer.
These are our top 9 tipples to enjoy over the long Easter weekend with great food and good friends. In addition to the best still wines and sparkling wines, we also highly rated an extremely elegant cider, and the best zero-dealcoholised sparkling wine we’ve tried to date.
So, from the best blush at Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrison's, to the best French Sancerre at Tesco, an extremely drinkable Aussie rosé at Virgin Wines and an unbeatable value Spanish number from Co-op, we’ve got you covered.
For some sweet edible gifting inspiration, make sure you read our guide on the best Easter Eggs 2025.
The best Easter Rosé 2025, as chosen by woman&home Food Editors
1. Katja Sandford Orchard Cider, Martinotti style cider
Specifications
For something a little different, try this delicate rosé cider. Light and crisp, with delicate bubbles, it’s made from a blend of dessert apples and Rondo grape skins, which add subtle tannins to balance the sweetness. This wild card proved a firm favourite with our team - ideal to sip in the garden with lunch.
2. Candover Brook Hampshire Rosé NV
Specifications
An elegant, traditional method sparkling English wine from Hampshire with toasty notes and aromas of strawberry. Named after the chalk stream that runs through the estate - home to the few remaining white claw crayfish which proudly featured on the label. They say what grows together goes together, and this pairs perfectly with chalk stream trout and other delicate seafood.
3. Laborie Rosé NV Sparkling
Specifications
This pale blush Cap Classique from South Africa is made using traditional Champagne methods. Expect plenty of ripe berry and pomegranate flavour and a honeyed finish. Enjoy with nibbles or with seafood dishes.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
4. The Black Pig The Prize Margaret River Rosé
Specifications
Smooth and creamy, with a floral fruity flavour and notes of watermelon and pomegranate, this easy drinker from Australia's Margaret River has good acidity and savoury notes that work well with food. Try with charcuterie, salads and grilled meats.
5. Villa Maria Blush Sauvignon
Specifications
You know this is from New Zealand from its aroma, and it delivers all those tropical fruity flavours and floral qualities you would expect from a classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. With good length and natural acidity, it pairs nicely with goat’s cheese salad and tuna.
6. Sea Change Prosecco
Specifications
With a creamy mouthfeel, and subtle aromas of vanilla and ripe pear, this easy tipple has floral notes of raspberries and tart rhubarb - and lots of fine bubbles. Sales also help fund conservation projects protecting the oceans from plastic pollution and environmental impact.
7. Tesco Finest Sancerre
Specifications
Made from Pinot Noir grapes, this Loire Valley wine is a good example of the region with plenty of cherry and stone fruit flavour. Drink with goat’s cheese salads or as suggested, spicy foods.
8. Co-op Irresistible Solo Pale Spanish Rose
Specifications
A crisp, dry wine with plenty of berries and a refreshing cranberry tang. It would work alongside many dishes, and great for a weeknight tipple with friends.
9. ALT Organic Sparkling Rose Non-Alcoholic Wine
Specifications
Crafted from 100% organic Spanish Tempranillo grapes, this de-alcoholised wine retains loads of winey character including crispy acidity, summer berries and watermelon. Fab alternative at celebrations or lunch in the garden.
How we test
All drinks are entered into the woman&home food awards by the suppliers and a sample for tasting is sent to the test kitchen. We taste each drink blind with a panel of experts from the food team. We don’t know the price or supplier of each drink, but do know when we like something. We make our final selection based on each bottle's USP then share our favourites in the May issue of woman&home magazine, as part of our Easter entertaining special.
Why you can trust us
Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test here.
Georgia Sparks is Junior Food Writer, working across Woman & Home, Woman’s Weekly, Chat and goodto.com. She's passionate about food and is most content knife and fork in hand around the table with family and friends. Georgia works within the Food Team at Future Plc where she can usually be found in the kitchen developing and testing recipes as well as assisting on shoots and writing food features. Before writing recipes for woman&home Georgia trained at Ireland's famous Ballymaloe Cookery School where she was able to develop her practical cooking skills.
-
-
What is slow ageing, and how can you embrace it as a skincare approach at any age?
Slow ageing has taken off on social media, so we've asked aesthetic doctors how it works and how to practise it
By Rebecca Fearn Published
-
woman&home Easter Food Awards 2025: Best hot cross buns and Easter bakes
Our food experts tuck in to the finest baked goods and hot cross buns available this Easter
By Georgia Sparks Published
-
woman&home Easter Food Awards 2025: Best hot cross buns and Easter bakes
Our food experts tuck in to the finest baked goods and hot cross buns available this Easter
By Georgia Sparks Published
-
woman&home Easter Food Awards 2025: Best Easter eggs
Thanks to our food experts, we've cracked the case of where to buy the best Easter eggs this year
By Georgia Sparks Published
-
How to up your fibre intake and improve your diet with Linwoods Milled Organic Flaxseeds
Fibre is very important for our health, but according to government figures, you’re probably not getting enough.
By Rose Fooks Published
-
What size turkey do you need this Christmas? A guide on what to get depending on how many people you’re feeding
Working out which turkey size you need this year has never been easier
By Jess Meyer Last updated