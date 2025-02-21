woman&home Easter Food Awards 2025: Best Easter Rosé

Rosé season is officially here, and woman&home has awarded our favourite pink bottles from the supermarket and online. Selected by our team of experts in the test kitchen, led by Group Food Director Jen Bedloe and Food Editor Jess Meyer.

These are our top 9 tipples to enjoy over the long Easter weekend with great food and good friends. In addition to the best still wines and sparkling wines, we also highly rated an extremely elegant cider, and the best zero-dealcoholised sparkling wine we’ve tried to date.

So, from the best blush at Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrison's, to the best French Sancerre at Tesco, an extremely drinkable Aussie rosé at Virgin Wines and an unbeatable value Spanish number from Co-op, we’ve got you covered.

For some sweet edible gifting inspiration, make sure you read our guide on the best Easter Eggs 2025.

The best Easter Rosé 2025, as chosen by woman&home Food Editors

(Image credit: Sandford Orchards)

1. Katja Sandford Orchard Cider, Martinotti style cider The surprise Specifications Bottle size: 75cl Price: £10.33 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

For something a little different, try this delicate rosé cider. Light and crisp, with delicate bubbles, it’s made from a blend of dessert apples and Rondo grape skins, which add subtle tannins to balance the sweetness. This wild card proved a firm favourite with our team - ideal to sip in the garden with lunch.

(Image credit: Candover Brook)

2. Candover Brook Hampshire Rosé NV English Fizz Specifications Bottle size: 75cl Price: £38 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

An elegant, traditional method sparkling English wine from Hampshire with toasty notes and aromas of strawberry. Named after the chalk stream that runs through the estate - home to the few remaining white claw crayfish which proudly featured on the label. They say what grows together goes together, and this pairs perfectly with chalk stream trout and other delicate seafood.

(Image credit: Laborie / South African Wines)

3. Laborie Rosé NV Sparkling South African Sparkly Specifications Bottle size : 75cl Price: £15.89 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

This pale blush Cap Classique from South Africa is made using traditional Champagne methods. Expect plenty of ripe berry and pomegranate flavour and a honeyed finish. Enjoy with nibbles or with seafood dishes.

(Image credit: The Black Pig / Virgin Wines)

4. The Black Pig The Prize Margaret River Rosé Dinner Party Delight Specifications Bottle size: 75cl Price: £15.99 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Smooth and creamy, with a floral fruity flavour and notes of watermelon and pomegranate, this easy drinker from Australia's Margaret River has good acidity and savoury notes that work well with food. Try with charcuterie, salads and grilled meats.

(Image credit: Villa Maria)

5. Villa Maria Blush Sauvignon Kiwi Gem Specifications Bottle size: 75cl Price: £10.50 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

You know this is from New Zealand from its aroma, and it delivers all those tropical fruity flavours and floral qualities you would expect from a classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. With good length and natural acidity, it pairs nicely with goat’s cheese salad and tuna.

(Image credit: Sea Change Wine)

6. Sea Change Prosecco Top Prosecco Specifications Bottle size: 75cl Price: £13.99/£11.99 mixed six Today's Best Deals Visit Site

With a creamy mouthfeel, and subtle aromas of vanilla and ripe pear, this easy tipple has floral notes of raspberries and tart rhubarb - and lots of fine bubbles. Sales also help fund conservation projects protecting the oceans from plastic pollution and environmental impact.

(Image credit: Tesco)

7. Tesco Finest Sancerre Own Label French Specifications Bottle size: 75cl Price: £18 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Made from Pinot Noir grapes, this Loire Valley wine is a good example of the region with plenty of cherry and stone fruit flavour. Drink with goat’s cheese salads or as suggested, spicy foods.

(Image credit: Co-Op)

8. Co-op Irresistible Solo Pale Spanish Rose Grab a Bargain Specifications Bottle size: 75cl Price: £8.50 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

A crisp, dry wine with plenty of berries and a refreshing cranberry tang. It would work alongside many dishes, and great for a weeknight tipple with friends.

(Image credit: ALT / The Alcohol Free Co)

9. ALT Organic Sparkling Rose Non-Alcoholic Wine Zero Alcohol Specifications Bottle size: 75cl Price: £11.99 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Crafted from 100% organic Spanish Tempranillo grapes, this de-alcoholised wine retains loads of winey character including crispy acidity, summer berries and watermelon. Fab alternative at celebrations or lunch in the garden.

How we test

All drinks are entered into the woman&home food awards by the suppliers and a sample for tasting is sent to the test kitchen. We taste each drink blind with a panel of experts from the food team. We don’t know the price or supplier of each drink, but do know when we like something. We make our final selection based on each bottle's USP then share our favourites in the May issue of woman&home magazine, as part of our Easter entertaining special.

