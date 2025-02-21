woman&home Easter Food Awards 2025: Best Easter eggs
Thanks to our food experts, we've cracked the case of where to buy the best Easter eggs this year
Much like Christmas, Easter is another big day in the calendar for food lovers among us. Cooking and preparing a big feast is often the top of our list but it’s also important to make sure you choose the best chocolate eggs, bakery items, and tipples to accompany the feasting.
Our solution? The woman&home Food Awards 2025. We’ve blind tasted over 160 chocolate eggs from retailers like Waitrose, Tesco, Hotel Chocolat and Abel & Cole so we can provide you with our very best picks whatever your budget or preference.
For some sweet edible gifting inspiration, make sure you read our guide on the best hot cross buns and baked goods for Easter.
The best Easter eggs for 2025, as chosen by woman&home food editors
1. Tesco Finest 48% Cote D'Ivorie Dark Milk Easter Egg
Specifications
Ok, technically not all milk, but this egg has all the qualities of a great milk chocolate that’s balanced with dark chocolate, resulting in a flavour that’s not too bitter or sweet. Made from cocoa beans from Cote d'Ivoire it’s made in support of Rainforest Alliance certified farms.
Georgia Sparks, Food writer said ‘I love the flavour of this egg, the creamy milk chocolate and the slight bitterness from the dark makes a great combination’
2. Dark Chocolate Easter Egg in a Handmade Mug
Specifications
Whilst this may seem like a pretty simple egg, it really delivers on flavour. A delicious dark chocolate. Plus, you get a lovely mug too, the perfect size for a creamy coffee- ideal for dunking your egg into!
Jen Bedloe, Food Director said ‘This egg would make the perfect gift. Not only is the chocolate great, the sweet mug that comes with it makes it feel more personal.’
3. Cocoa Loco Organic Lemon Drizzle Egg
Specifications
Creamy vanilla white chocolate with a zingy hint of lemon, this large egg is filled with white chocolate buttons. Plus it’s Fairtrade certified, organic and palm oil free, making it good for the planet too.
Jess Meyer, Food Editor said ‘I love the sharp lemon and how it contrasts with the creamy white chocolate, it reminds me of sherbet.’
4. No.1 Blonde Chocolate & Biscuit Flat Egg
Specifications
An innovative take on your typical egg but we couldn’t fault it. The flat-out flavour of creamy and toasty blonde chocolate scattered with crisp biscuit crumbs had us all going back for more.
Catrina Gell, Food Assistant said ‘This delicious blonde chocolate has a wonderful toasty flavour, a lot we’ve tried have been too sweet but this one is just right.’
5. The Best Milk & Blonde Chocolate With Honeycomb Easter Egg
Specifications
Salty and sweet with a delicious and creamy chocolate shell. If you’re a fan of honeycomb you won’t be disappointed by the combo.
Rose Fooks said ‘The crunchy honeycomb and salt of the pretzel paired with creamy chocolate are a heavenly pairing.’
6. Bettys Milk Chocolate Spring Flowers Easter Egg
Specifications
Almost too beautiful to eat, this luxuriously creamy milk chocolate egg is hand-decorated with elegant spring flowers. The box makes this perfect for gifting.
Rose said ‘A spectacular looking thing made with exquisite tasting chocolate.’
7. Easter Egg Mini Monty
Specifications
A selection box of fresh chocolates including a hand-finished Easter Egg made from milk and dark chocolate accompanied by 5 mini-pouches of chocolates. All made using fresh ingredients such as British organic double cream and Dorset sea salt. They last for 4-6 weeks in the fridge.
Jen Bedloe, Food Director said ‘I’ve not tried anything like these before, the quality of the ingredients really shines through in the finished product.’
Best luxury eggs
8. Prestat Dark Sea Salt Caramel Truffle Easter Egg
Specifications
Perfectly packaged in its designer box, with each half individually wrapped. Nestled inside you’ll find delicious cocoa-dusted salted caramel truffles, the perfect balance of salty and sweet.
9. Extra Thick Easter Egg Tipsy Truffles
Specifications
This chunky egg is half 40% milk and half 70% dark, bursting with an assortment of cocktail-inspired truffles, like Mojito and Caramel Espresso Martini. Packaging is 100% recyclable and made entirely from paper pulp.
Best for the family
10. Lamb and Mint Chocolate Easter Sandwich
Specifications
A novelty take on classic mint chocolate with cute lamb detail. This fun sarnie has mint milk chocolate ‘bread’ with a crispy layer of feuilletine, to add a delicious crunch.
11. Milk Chocolate Sapphire Egg with Dorset Sea Salt Caramels
Specifications
A stylish egg hand decorated with splashes of colour, inside the vibrant packaging you’ll find Dorset Sea Salt Caramel gems. Great for older children and teens.
Best new flavours
12. Collection Extra Thick Pistachio & Milk Chocolate Egg
Specifications
A cocoa bean-shaped Belgian chocolate egg with a layer of creamy pistachio truffle and chopped roasted pistachios. This was a big hit in the test kitchen.
13. Extra Thick Double Layer Coffee Chocolate Easter Egg
Specifications
For those who take their coffee seriously, this egg is made up of coffee-infused milk chocolate on the outside and blonde chocolate on the inside.
Best free from
14. OMV! Cherry Bakewell Easter Egg
Specifications
A nostalgic recreation of a firm bakery favourite, vegan chocolate is loaded with crunchy biscuit pieces and cherry.
15. Nomo Caramel Egg & Bar
Specifications
Vegan and free from dairy, nuts and egg, this is the perfect egg for those with allergies and dietary requirements. The creamy chocolate and tasty bar are not to be missed.
How did we test the best Easter bakery buys?
Each item we taste is entered by the supplier and is sampled in the Test Kitchen by a panel of experts within the Food Team. Using their collective experience as professional recipe developers, food stylists and writers. Each product is removed from its packaging and given a number, this means the team taste each sample without knowing where they’re from or how much it costs. One thing we do know is when it’s good!
The panel is led by Group food director Jen Bedloe, assisted by Food editor Jess Meyer, Deputy food editor Rose Fooks, Food writer Georgia Sparks and Food Assistant Catrina Gell. As well as overall taste, each item was assessed on its texture, size, and look.
Why you can trust us
Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test here.
Georgia Sparks is Junior Food Writer, working across Woman & Home, Woman’s Weekly, Chat and goodto.com. She's passionate about food and is most content knife and fork in hand around the table with family and friends. Georgia works within the Food Team at Future Plc where she can usually be found in the kitchen developing and testing recipes as well as assisting on shoots and writing food features. Before writing recipes for woman&home Georgia trained at Ireland's famous Ballymaloe Cookery School where she was able to develop her practical cooking skills.
-
-
