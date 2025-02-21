woman&home Easter Food Awards 2025: Best Easter eggs

Much like Christmas, Easter is another big day in the calendar for food lovers among us. Cooking and preparing a big feast is often the top of our list but it’s also important to make sure you choose the best chocolate eggs, bakery items, and tipples to accompany the feasting.

Our solution? The woman&home Food Awards 2025. We’ve blind tasted over 160 chocolate eggs from retailers like Waitrose, Tesco, Hotel Chocolat and Abel & Cole so we can provide you with our very best picks whatever your budget or preference.

For some sweet edible gifting inspiration, make sure you read our guide on the best hot cross buns and baked goods for Easter.

The best Easter eggs for 2025, as chosen by woman&home food editors

(Image credit: Tesco)

1. Tesco Finest 48% Cote D'Ivorie Dark Milk Easter Egg Best milk chocolate egg Specifications Weight: 228g Price: £12 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Ok, technically not all milk, but this egg has all the qualities of a great milk chocolate that’s balanced with dark chocolate, resulting in a flavour that’s not too bitter or sweet. Made from cocoa beans from Cote d'Ivoire it’s made in support of Rainforest Alliance certified farms.

Georgia Sparks, Food writer said ‘I love the flavour of this egg, the creamy milk chocolate and the slight bitterness from the dark makes a great combination’

(Image credit: Daylesford Organic)

2. Dark Chocolate Easter Egg in a Handmade Mug Best dark chocolate egg Specifications Weight: 30g Price: £20 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Whilst this may seem like a pretty simple egg, it really delivers on flavour. A delicious dark chocolate. Plus, you get a lovely mug too, the perfect size for a creamy coffee- ideal for dunking your egg into!

Jen Bedloe, Food Director said ‘This egg would make the perfect gift. Not only is the chocolate great, the sweet mug that comes with it makes it feel more personal.’

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Abel & Cole)

3. Cocoa Loco Organic Lemon Drizzle Egg Best white chocolate egg Specifications Weight: 225g Price: £14.95 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Creamy vanilla white chocolate with a zingy hint of lemon, this large egg is filled with white chocolate buttons. Plus it’s Fairtrade certified, organic and palm oil free, making it good for the planet too.

Jess Meyer, Food Editor said ‘I love the sharp lemon and how it contrasts with the creamy white chocolate, it reminds me of sherbet.’

(Image credit: Waitrose)

4. No.1 Blonde Chocolate & Biscuit Flat Egg Best blonde chocolate egg Specifications Weight: 178g Price: £12 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

An innovative take on your typical egg but we couldn’t fault it. The flat-out flavour of creamy and toasty blonde chocolate scattered with crisp biscuit crumbs had us all going back for more.

Catrina Gell, Food Assistant said ‘This delicious blonde chocolate has a wonderful toasty flavour, a lot we’ve tried have been too sweet but this one is just right.’

(Image credit: Morrisons)

5. The Best Milk & Blonde Chocolate With Honeycomb Easter Egg Best half and half Specifications Weight: 240g Price: £7.50 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Salty and sweet with a delicious and creamy chocolate shell. If you’re a fan of honeycomb you won’t be disappointed by the combo.

Rose Fooks said ‘The crunchy honeycomb and salt of the pretzel paired with creamy chocolate are a heavenly pairing.’

(Image credit: Betty's)

6. Bettys Milk Chocolate Spring Flowers Easter Egg Best for gifting Specifications Weight: 350g Price: £38.50 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Almost too beautiful to eat, this luxuriously creamy milk chocolate egg is hand-decorated with elegant spring flowers. The box makes this perfect for gifting.

Rose said ‘A spectacular looking thing made with exquisite tasting chocolate.’

(Image credit: Russell & Atwell)

7. Easter Egg Mini Monty One to watch Specifications Weight: 330g Price: £34 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

A selection box of fresh chocolates including a hand-finished Easter Egg made from milk and dark chocolate accompanied by 5 mini-pouches of chocolates. All made using fresh ingredients such as British organic double cream and Dorset sea salt. They last for 4-6 weeks in the fridge.

Jen Bedloe, Food Director said ‘I’ve not tried anything like these before, the quality of the ingredients really shines through in the finished product.’

Best luxury eggs

(Image credit: Ocado / Prestat)

8. Prestat Dark Sea Salt Caramel Truffle Easter Egg Specifications Weight: 170g Price: £26 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Perfectly packaged in its designer box, with each half individually wrapped. Nestled inside you’ll find delicious cocoa-dusted salted caramel truffles, the perfect balance of salty and sweet.

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolat)

9. Extra Thick Easter Egg Tipsy Truffles Specifications Weight: 375g Price: £34.95 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

This chunky egg is half 40% milk and half 70% dark, bursting with an assortment of cocktail-inspired truffles, like Mojito and Caramel Espresso Martini. Packaging is 100% recyclable and made entirely from paper pulp.

Best for the family

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolat)

10. Lamb and Mint Chocolate Easter Sandwich Specifications Weight: 135g Price: £11.95 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

A novelty take on classic mint chocolate with cute lamb detail. This fun sarnie has mint milk chocolate ‘bread’ with a crispy layer of feuilletine, to add a delicious crunch.

(Image credit: Chococo)

11. Milk Chocolate Sapphire Egg with Dorset Sea Salt Caramels Specifications Weight: 250g Price: £21.50 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

A stylish egg hand decorated with splashes of colour, inside the vibrant packaging you’ll find Dorset Sea Salt Caramel gems. Great for older children and teens.

Salty and sweet with a delicious and creamy chocolate shell. If you’re a fan of honeycomb you won’t be disappointed by the combo.

Best new flavours

(Image credit: M&S)

12. Collection Extra Thick Pistachio & Milk Chocolate Egg Specifications Weight: 485g Price: £20 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

A cocoa bean-shaped Belgian chocolate egg with a layer of creamy pistachio truffle and chopped roasted pistachios. This was a big hit in the test kitchen.

(Image credit: RAVE coffee)

13. Extra Thick Double Layer Coffee Chocolate Easter Egg Specifications Weight: 300g Price: £27.95 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

For those who take their coffee seriously, this egg is made up of coffee-infused milk chocolate on the outside and blonde chocolate on the inside.

Best free from

(Image credit: OMV! / Asda)

14. OMV! Cherry Bakewell Easter Egg Specifications Weight: 160g Price: £4.90 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

A nostalgic recreation of a firm bakery favourite, vegan chocolate is loaded with crunchy biscuit pieces and cherry.

(Image credit: Nomo / Ocado)

15. Nomo Caramel Egg & Bar Specifications Weight: 148g Price: £8.50 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Vegan and free from dairy, nuts and egg, this is the perfect egg for those with allergies and dietary requirements. The creamy chocolate and tasty bar are not to be missed.

How did we test the best Easter bakery buys?

Each item we taste is entered by the supplier and is sampled in the Test Kitchen by a panel of experts within the Food Team. Using their collective experience as professional recipe developers, food stylists and writers. Each product is removed from its packaging and given a number, this means the team taste each sample without knowing where they’re from or how much it costs. One thing we do know is when it’s good!

The panel is led by Group food director Jen Bedloe, assisted by Food editor Jess Meyer, Deputy food editor Rose Fooks, Food writer Georgia Sparks and Food Assistant Catrina Gell. As well as overall taste, each item was assessed on its texture, size, and look.

Why you can trust us