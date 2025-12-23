Mary Berry’s lighter Christmas cake takes just 15 minutes to prepare

Traditional Christmas cake can feel heavy, boozy - not to mention time-consuming, especially if you are baking close to the big day. Mary Berry’s lighter fruit cake takes just 15 minutes to prepare, skips alcohol entirely, and uses an unexpected ingredient to keep it soft and delightfully moist.

"Instead of soaking fruit for days, this recipe relies on canned pineapple and dried apricots to create a lighter crumb and fresher flavour, says our Food Director Jen Bedloe. "The result is a golden fruit cake that feels festive without being dense - ideal if you’re not a huge fan of traditional Christmas cake, or simply want a quicker alternative."

To make life even easier, there is no feeding, no long maturing time and no need to ice it (unless you want to). It can be made ahead, frozen if needed, or served simply glazed with icing sugar for a relaxed Christmas centrepiece.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Ingredients

350g (12 oz) red or natural glacé cherries

225g (8 oz) can of pineapple in natural juice

350g (12 oz) ready-to-eat dried apricots

100g (4 oz) blanched almonds (skins removed)

Finely grated rind of 2 lemons

350g (12 oz) sultanas

250g (9 oz) self-raising flour

250g (9 oz) caster sugar

250g (9 oz) softened butter

75g (3 oz) ground almonds

5 large eggs

To decorate:

Blanched almonds

Red or natural glacé cherries

Glacé pineapple (available from health-food shops)

100 g (4 oz) sifted icing sugar

Method

1) Heat the oven to 140C (160C fan, Gas 3). Grease a 23cm (9 in) deep round cake tin then line the base and sides with a double layer of baking parchment.

2) Cut the cherries into quarters, put in a sieve and rinse under running water then drain well.

3) Drain and roughly chop the pineapple, then dry the pineapple and cherries very thoroughly on kitchen paper. Snip the apricots into small pieces. Roughly chop the almonds.

4) Place the prepared fruit and nuts in a bowl with the grated lemon rind and sultanas and gently mix together.

5) Measure the flour, sugar, butter, ground almonds and eggs into a large bowl and beat well for 1 min until smooth.

6) Lightly fold in the fruit and nuts, then turn the mixture into the prepared cake tin. Level the surface and decorate the top with blanched whole almonds, halved glacé cherries and pieces of glacé pineapple, if liked.

7) Bake in the pre-heated oven for about 2 hours 15 minutes or until golden brown. A skewer inserted into the centre of the cake should come out clean. Cover the cake loosely with foil after 1 hour to prevent the top from becoming too dark.

8) Leave to cool in the tin for 30 mins, then turn out, peel off the parchment and finish cooling on a wire rack.

9) Mix the icing sugar with a little water, and drizzle over the cake to glaze.

Mary Berry fruit cake tips and expert advice

Towards the end of the cooking time, gently press the top of the cake. It should feel firm and spring back slightly. Insert a clean skewer or knife into the centre at a slight angle. If it comes out clean, the cake is ready. If there is wet batter, cover with foil and return to the oven.

"A cracked top usually means the oven temperature was too high", adds Jen. "This causes the outside to set before the centre has finished baking. Not all ovens are completely accurate, so an oven thermometer can help.

"If the appearance bothers you, cover with marzipan and icing, or simply glaze with warmed apricot jam for a tidier finish."

For a simple finish, glaze the cake with icing sugar as in the recipe. For extra shine, brush with warmed apricot jam. You can also decorate with nuts and glacé fruit, or cover with marzipan and icing for a more traditional look.

This cake freezes well as long as it is not iced. Wrap it tightly in baking parchment and foil, then freeze for up to two months. Defrost overnight at room temperature before decorating or serving.