5 things you need to clean before the new year, according to home and cleaning experts

It can be all too easy to get swept up in the Christmas chaos and forget about preparation for the new year. To avoid January burnout and prepare your home for the year ahead, we asked experts for the cleaning tasks to do before the New Year's Eve ball drops.

Sometimes over the festive period, it can be hard to keep up with daily cleaning habits, never mind regular deep cleans. However, it's essential not only to declutter your home before the new year but also to tackle a few high-priority cleaning tasks in your home.

So before you decorate your home after Christmas, the experts recommend you tick these things off your cleaning to-do list.

5 things to clean before the New Year

While it's also important to try out some of the best decluttering methods in the coming year, there are some things in your home you should clean before you ring in the new year.

What better way to refresh your home and introduce some good energy than with a fresh, clean space?

1. Air fryer and Microwave

Although cleaning an air fryer is easy enough, many of us are guilty of leaving it a little too long between cleans. The same goes for the microwave, which is why it's a good idea to tackle both after the Christmas cooking chaos and before the new year.

"Cleaning the outside of an air fryer is usually straightforward – a multipurpose spray or a bit of washing-up liquid on a damp cloth will do the job. But tackling the inside, where grease and grime build up, can be trickier, especially if it’s been a staple in your cooking routine recently," says Sara Hassan, Fabulosa's Head of Brand and Fragrance.

Start by turning the air fryer off completely, then remove the drawers so you can fill them with hot water and a dishwasher tablet. Leave this for 20 minutes before emptying and rinsing out, then dry and reassemble.

"A clean microwave is essential for everyday cooking, and tackling it before the new year helps prevent lingering smells and stubborn buildup," starts Sara.

She recommends cleaning your microwave with lemon and letting the natural citric acid degrease your appliance.

Sara Hassan

2. Mattresses

Mattresses are considered one of the household items you should be cleaning more often, but it is a pretty big job to tackle. The new year is a good excuse to tick it off your list.

"Ahead of the new year, it’s nice to tackle those jobs you never get around to - starting the new year on the right foot," suggests Sara. "Cleaning mattress stains can be notoriously tricky, and it’s easy to put off. But the quicker you work to remove stains, the better the results will be."

"Start by taking some bicarbonate of soda and sprinkling this over the stain. Next, take a bicarbonate cleaner and ensure the whole stain is damp. Leave this to soak for 10 - 15 minutes, then give the stain a good scrub and let it air dry. You may need to do this a couple of times for darker, more stubborn stains," she continues.

3. Dishwasher

Whether or not you know how often to clean a dishwasher, it's one of the appliances that gets a lot more use over the seasonal period.

"Your dishwasher often works overtime during busy periods, so the quieter weeks at the start of the year are the perfect opportunity to give it some TLC," echoes Sara.

She recommends a specialised dishwasher cleaner and running it through with a normal cycle to leave the appliance fresh and sparkling clean.

Specialist cleaner Ecozone Full Service Appliance Cleaner £12.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a cleaner that will properly sanitise and descale your machine, this one from Ecozone is perfect. It'll keep your machine working at its best whilst being environmentally friendly.

4. Kitchen cabinets and storage

Avoid making kitchen cleaning mistakes and get ahead with your cabinets and storage before the January chaos begins.

"Over the festive period, these areas will be used a lot and will likely accumulate dirt or spills," explains Lee Trethewey, home and interiors expert at Sustainable Furniture. "If you can't manage to keep on top of it during the season, then right before the new year could be the best time."

He suggests starting by emptying all your cupboards, disposing of all expired food and wiping down shelves with warm soapy water.

"Make sure to dry everything thoroughly before restocking and lining shelves if you need to keep them cleaner going forward," adds Lee.

Lee Trethewey

5. Upholstered furniture

Although you'll probably be more interested in knowing how to clean a living room in 10 minutes during Christmas, deep cleaning your sofa shouldn't be forgotten before the New Year.

"Any upholstered furniture accumulates dust, crumbs, dirt, pet hair and even allergens over the year, so it's a good idea to head into the new year with clean upholstery," says Lee.

To complete this cleaning, he recommends vacuuming furniture with an upholstery attachment, paying special attention to any seams and behind cushions.

"Spot clean stains with a mild fabric cleaner or a mix of warm water and gentle cleaning detergent if needed. You should always patch test first to prevent damage," he adds.

Method Multi Purpose Cleaner in Pink Grapefruit £4 at Amazon Cleaning your home with a high-quality, non-toxic multi-purpose spray will give you peace of mind as it kills bacteria and cuts through grease without unpleasant chemicals Aidea Microfibre Cloth, pack of 8 £3.99 at Amazon This is a hero product every cleaner should have in their home, especially when it comes to stain removal. This eight-pack will make any clean-up job that much easier, and having more than one on hand will have you prepared for even the biggest messes. Marigold Kitchen Gloves Large Pack of 3 £6.99 at Amazon Having more than one pair of rubber gloves at your disposal is always a good idea. Especially when you're working with strong chemicals or scrubbing appliances, it's better to be safe than sorry.

FAQs

Are you supposed to clean before the New Year?

If you're looking to bring positive energy into your home in the new year, a good clean can be just the thing for it. That doesn't necessarily mean you have to do it before the new year, although there are some advantages.

"There’s no obligation to deep clean before the New Year; it’s a time for relaxing and celebrating. However, if you’re welcoming guests, maintaining cleanliness in high-use areas paired with thoughtful scent placement can make your home feel instantly more presentable," says Luke Arnel-Cameron, founder of cleaning brand Yass Clean.

"It’s not about scrubbing every cupboard or drawer. Focus on the areas people use most and add a few good scents; it’s the fastest way to make a home feel clean," he adds.

Having a tidy and clean home is one of the most essential Christmas hosting tips and will help your dinner parties be a hit.

Why is the New Year a good time to clean?

It can be hard to find cleaning motivation, but there's something about the new year and the fresh start it brings that can really help get you on the right track.

"The New Year symbolises a fresh start, and cleaning plays a powerful role in that mental reset. Clearing away mess, old smells and festive clutter can help reduce stress and create a sense of calm and control going into the year ahead," begins Luke.

"There’s something really powerful about starting the year in a clean space. It clears your head, boosts your mood and helps you feel more organised and motivated," he continues.

Luke recommends trying even small resets like freshening your towels, cleaning floors and surfaces, then seeing how much better your space feels.

What should be the priority for cleaning?

Whether it's your spring cleaning checklist or your pre-Christmas to-do list, it's always a good idea to organise it by priorities. That way, you're not overwhelmed, and you can get the most important jobs done before you get cleaning burnout.

"If there’s one task that shouldn’t be skipped, it’s cleaning the oven. After weeks of heavy use, grease and food residue can cause unpleasant smells or smoke during cooking. Use a powerful degreasing product, applying it carefully and allowing it time to break down stubborn build-up before wiping clean," says Luke.

Knowing how to clean your oven properly is key to its maintenance and functioning.

If you're looking for ways to keep the Christmas period as stress-free as possible, why not try our professional guide for keeping a kitchen clean through the holiday season? It'll make cooking on the big day that much easier.