A professional cleaner's guide for keeping a kitchen clean at Christmas: to enjoy stress-free cooking

Cooking on Christmas day can be quite a daunting ordeal. With multiple dishes on the go, infinite spills, and limited counter space, it's no surprise that the day can quickly become more stressful than joyful.

With the festive season in full swing, you might already be apprehensive about the big day and the even bigger dinner. From deep cleaning your house to nailing the essential Christmas hosting tips, there can be a lot to get done and remember.

But don't panic just yet. Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie, the 'queen of clean, is here to help make the day a little less stressful with her essential tips for a clean kitchen to ease the burden on the big day. It's time to get prepared and be ahead of the rush this year.

Lynsey's Christmas Kitchen cleaning tips for stress-free cooking

If you feel overwhelmed and overworked on Christmas day, this cleaning to-do list is just what you need. Having expert cleaning tips in your repertoire can make life so much easier, especially on busy occasions like Christmas.

1. Get your kitchen organised

(Image credit: Future)

It's no secret knowing how to organise your kitchen will make cooking in it, especially when under pressure, a lot smoother. So before your calendar is full of office parties and pre-Christmas catch-ups it's a good idea to get cracking.

"First check your oven dishes and bakeware are all ready for your Christmas cooking and baking," says Lynsey. "Then clear space in the cupboard for the extra Christmas food that will be coming into your home."

This is also a good time to properly declutter your worktops and put away appliances that aren't being used frequently over the festive season. Lynsey explains that once this is all done you can then reorganise so your key items and cooking tools are close at hand for when you need them.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lynsey Crombie Social Links Navigation Home expert Lynsey is the UK’s leading home expert, specialising in all things related to cleaning, organising, and home management. A familiar face on popular shows like This Morning and Good Morning Britain, Lynsey is their go-to resident expert.

2. Deep clean the oven and fridge

Whilst no one looks forward to cleaning their fridge properly, you'll be thankful you got it done before you load it up with lots of Christmas goodies. The same goes with your oven, knowing how to clean your oven and doing it before the baking commences will make clean-up so much easier.

"A quick clean will help it perform at its best" explains Lynsey. "Use a non-toxic oven cleaner by mixing bicarb and washing up liquid into a paste with a bit of water, apply to all the surfaces including the door, and let it sit for 30 minutes. Then, wipe it clean using good quality kitchen roll."

She also recommends organising your fridge at this point, using clear plastic containers for food storage and extra trays will help you keep organised for the larger cooks.

3. Stock up on cleaning products

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By mid-December, our minds are usually filled with what presents we're missing and how many boxes of mince pies we'll need. It's easy to forget about the mundane items your house needs to run like cleaning products.

"Ensure you have enough dishcloths and sponges to tackle messes," says Lynsey. Also, make sure to stock-check multipurpose kitchen sprays and washing up liquid. I'd also recommend Giving the dishwasher a clean using white vinegar and stock up on any tablets, keep half a lemon on the top shelf to help keep glassware shiny."

Along with these items, we'd also advise you to get lots of kitchen roll and bin liners as there'll be a few more spills than usual as well as a lot more waste.

Lynsey says it can help to create a Christmas cleaning kit that you can whip out when you have guests around. Just a small box with a few essential bits in it that will help you in a bind.

4. Give your cutlery a shine

You might think this is a little over the top but when it comes to the most essential hosting tips, the small things make a big difference. This is why giving your cutlery a quick polish to remove watermarks can be that perfect finishing touch.

"Shine up cutlery and any silverware so it sparkles on the big day," Lynsey advises. "Soak your silverware in a bowl of water lined with tin foil and a sprinkle of bicarbonate of soda or buy a specialised silverware cleaner."

5. Polish your glassware

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raising a glass with friends and family is certainly something to look forward to this festive period, and it's even better with clean glassware. Achieving a shiny streak-free clean on flutes and wine glasses can seem impossible, this is where cleaning with vinegar can make your life easier.

Lynsey says, "Run a bowl of warm water add a splash of white vinegar and dip your glasses to remove any streaks or water spots. Give the glasses a quick rinse afterwards to avoid a vinegar smell. Then immediately dry off with a lint-free towel."

The Queen of Clean says it's best to avoid using the dishwasher with your glasses as it can leave behind streaks. "Hold the glass by the base or stem to prevent fingerprints and give it a gentle polish," she adds.

If you can't stand the thought of one giant clean whether it's in the run-up to Christmas or your monthly clean we'd recommend picking up small daily habits that will keep your home clean and tidy. Just by doing these smaller tasks more regularly, you won't feel overwhelmed when it comes to the deeper cleans.