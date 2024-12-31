7 things we only do at Christmas but should be doing at home all year round

Because it's a time for hosting, we pull out all the stops at Christmas, but there are lots of festive decorating habits we would benefit from adopting all year round.

For instance, we tend to adopt new, more welcoming small living room layouts during the festive season, with the Christmas tree creating a magical focal point.

We give our front doors and hallways more attention and make an extra effort when laying the table, and we tend to have a big clean and declutter at the end of it all. There's no reason we can't continue some of these cosy and convivial activities for the rest of the year with seasonal traditions and generally making more of an occasion of the everyday.

From actually using the dining room (if we have one) to layering lighting and focusing on scent, there are lots of Christmas decorating ideas we can embrace to decorate our homes after Christmas and all year round for a space that always feels good.

Things we only do at Christmas but should be doing all year round

Below are seven ways to maintain the joy and togetherness that come with the festive season, without being overtly Christmassy.

Consider these the festive habits we should do at home all year round...

1. Dressing up the table

(Image credit: Future)

We make a lot more effort when laying the table for Christmas dinner than we do for the rest of the year, but a few intentional, decorative touches can go a long way to make midweek meals feel more special. Etiquette expert Jo Hayes' number one tip is to take the time to set the table properly:

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In the fast-paced modern world, families often don’t sit down for regular dinners together – and, especially, not at a table that is properly laid. This is an unfortunate loss for family life. Setting the table is a simple way to ‘make an occasion’ of the everyday. Yes, it takes time and effort – but it’s worth it, for creating a welcoming, homely atmosphere in which the family can gather."

The 'tablescaping' trend emerged during the pandemic as we sought ways to brighten up meals at home, and has roots in the 18th century. Continue the sense of occasion by adding table cloths, candles, napkins and special china, rather than only getting them out when styling our dining rooms for Christmas. There's no reason the folded poinsettia flower napkins can't be a spring or summer thing.

Jo Hayes Social Links Navigation Etiquette expert Jo Hayes is a world-leading etiquette consultant, lifestyle commentator and the founder of EtiquetteExpert.Org. She is the world’s only etiquette consultant with academic research to her name, having completed a Masters research thesis on manners and modern etiquette.

2. Layering our lighting

(Image credit: Future | Dan Duchars)

Christmas lights inside and outside are a cornerstone of festive decorating, and we'd recommend investing in lamps and fairy lights all year round to create a layered lighting scheme as a fail-safe way to make a home cosy.

“Fairy and twinkle lights are common over Christmas and create a warm and cosy atmosphere, but why do we reserve this ambient light for the festive season?" asks Sarah McCann, product expert at Voyage Maison. "Adding warm-toned lighting through table lamps, candles, or fairy lights can create a soothing environment all year round, making your home feel more inviting."

A cosy lamp can make a hallway more welcoming whatever the time of year.

3. Using velvet, faux fur and other 'snug' materials

(Image credit: Future)

Layering different textures with the help of blankets and cushions can make our homes feel super cosy and cocooning – especially helpful for making a bedroom feel cosy all year round.

“During the festive period, to prepare for guests, we often ensure our homes are extra inviting with fluffy cushions and warm throws," says Sarah McCann. "These snug materials can transform a room into a welcoming haven, whether it’s in the living room or a spare bedroom."

"This is an easy choice to bring into an all-year-round practice. Layering textures with soft fabrics like velvet cushions or plush throws on your sofa and hanging luxurious curtains can create a warm, inviting atmosphere no matter the season. Because you deserve to feel cosy even when guests aren’t around.”

Pop of colour Elements Check Mohair Throw View at Dunelm RRP: £20 | This faux mohair throw measures 130cm x 180cm, and is perfect for winter styling. Its blend of Scandinavian and traditional design influences adds a sophisticated touch to any room. Machine washable. Luxe velvets Clara Cotton Velvet Rectangle Cushion View at Dunelm RRP: £12 | This cushion is made from cotton velvet fabric, giving it an opulent finish. The plain design is ideal for layering with other colours and textures and features sophisticated piped edge detailing. Generously filled with duck feathers, this rectangular cushion provides maximum comfort while relaxing at home. Tactile texture ANYDAY Faux Shearling Throw, Natural View at John Lewis RRP: £60 | Soft bouclé loops give this cosy throw the look of shearling, and adds texture and warmth. Place on the bottom third of the bed in the guest bedroom or fold and rest on the back of an armchair.

4. Bringing the outdoors in

(Image credit: Future | Nick Pope)

At Christmas, we go all out with festive foliage, decorating our mantlepieces and staircases with garlands, and popping vases of red berries and eucalyptus on any available surface. But what about styling our homes with plants for the rest of the year?

“While it might not be appropriate to keep a large pine Christmas tree in our homes all year around, we can take influence from Christmas to add natural beauty to our homes," says Rea Bell. "Fresh flowers, plants or succulents are a great way of improving air quality as well as creating an organic and calming feel to your rooms, no matter what season you’re in.”

Foraging for seasonal foliage is a great way to decorate your living room for Christmas on a budget, or at any other time of the year.

5. Celebrating togetherness

(Image credit: Domkapa)

At Christmas, we don't think twice about bringing more extra chairs into the living room and rearranging furniture for a more sociable layout. We make the effort to create space to celebrate togetherness and would benefit from carrying on this practice throughout the year. An accent chair is a good way to decorate an empty corner and make a space dedicated to relaxing or reading.

Professional home organiser Laura Price agrees, commenting that Christmas encourages us to create space for memory-making, whether it’s setting up a table for board games or creating cosy seating for family gatherings. "We should carry this forward throughout the year by designing our spaces to always encourage connection with loved ones!" she says.

From fold-out chairs and floor pillows to swivel chairs and built-in window seats, there are lots of ways to give guests a place to perch without making your living room feel like an obstacle course. An upholstered coffee table can also double up as seating when required and has the added benefit of toddler-friendly soft corners.

Hidden storage Zoe Square Velvet Footstool with Storage View at Dunelm RRP: £199 | This pocket-sprung footstool is made of soft velvet and offers practical hidden storage. It has been designed with a retro-inspired look with tufting and tapered wooden legs, and doubles up as extra seating for guests. Stackable design KYRRE stool, birch View at Ikea RRP: £15 | This stackable, 3-legged stool with bent legs and a triangular-shaped seat is a great little accent and comes in handy when you need extra seating for guests or a place to put your drink. Multipurpose Elements Sutton Stripe Pouffe View at Dunelm RRP: £49 | We love the vibrant stripe design of this pouffe - it's a great way to add a pop of colour and style. With its modern piped edges and linen slub, it's a statement piece that's as comfortable as it is eye-catching.

Laura Price Social Links Navigation Professional organiser Laura Price is the owner of The Home Organisation. Laura Price's goal is to help others experience the benefits of living an organised life after discovering that organised homes brought her peace when raising three children in a hectic home. Hence the birth of The Home Organisation, a dedicated team of professional organisers.

6. Decluttering and donating

(Image credit: Future)

We often feel compelled to have a big clear-out in the new year, but professional home organiser Laura Price recommends making decluttering sessions a more regular affair.

"Post-Christmas decluttering is common as we sort through old items to make room for gifts. We’d recommend adopting this habit throughout the year by scheduling 'edit' sessions every few months to let go of items you no longer use or need," Laura says. To help you get started, head to our round up of the best professional decluttering methods.

She goes on to say that we often donate or rehome items around Christmas to clear space and spread goodwill while we are thinking of others. "We should try to embrace this practice year-round by routinely donating clothes, toys, and household goods to charities, reducing clutter while helping others!"

7. Embracing seasonal scents

(Image credit: Future)

We pay special attention to the smell of our homes at Christmas and enjoy festive scents like cinnamon and pine, although nothing beats the smell of a real Christmas tree. It's not just about how our homes look and feel, but how they smell, so focusing on scent can make our homes appeal to the senses and make us feel enveloped in beautiful sights and smells.

Therefore scent-scaping at home is most definitely something to consider all year round to make a house smell good at all times.

"Scent is a really important factor when styling your home as it can make your home feel welcoming and inviting," says interior Sophie Clemson from The Living House. "Candles are a lovely way to add calming scents to your home, as they not only smell good but look great to style your shelves too."

Decorating with sentimental items is a great way to give your home more personality and create a welcoming atmosphere. Displaying family heirlooms, photos and decor with a story can make our spaces feel more personal and provide plenty of conversation starters.