Forget boring folded napkins I'm making these DIY Poinsettia flowers for my table this year

Christmas is all about the thoughtful extra touches we add to jazz up what is essentially a Sunday roast with guests. And what better way to add embellishments than DIY Poinsettia flower napkins to serve dinner with a side of style?

Even if all your main Christmas decorating ideas are already in place styling the dining room, finalising your Christmas hosting plan and setting the table are the last things on the to-do list before the big day, so there's still time to seek inspiration.

How about trying these simple DIY Poinsettia flower napkins? They are just the thing to wow guests and make your tablescape feel more considered and well-styled – and best of all they are completely free if you already have napkins.

DIY Poinsettia flower napkins

When creating my Christmas tablescape this year I am overlooking the charming tree napkins of Christmas past and adding these fabulous floral designs instead.

While scrolling Instagram looking for inspiration, I was stopped in my tracks by a brilliant video shared by home interiors enthusiast Sonia Meares (@sonyameares). Her simple yet statement poinsettia napkin is a thing of beauty, the perfect finishing touch for setting the table in style.

A post shared by SonyaMeares (@sonyameares)

"How beautiful is this guys and so easy to do, how good will the Christmas table look?" writes Sonia in the Instagram caption. Asking,"Will you be trying this soon?".

The answer is a resounding yes from us and an even bigger yes from her followers it would seem, with comments saying: "Cuteeeee I want to try this", "Genius...so effective and easy" and "Love this so much and so easy to do!"

Here's proof that we did immediately try it for ourselves...

(Image credit: Future | Emily Smith)

To make your own Poinsettia flower napkin you simply take one square napkin and fold all four corners into the middle, then repeat so it's folded in twice. Turn it over and fold the four corners in again then tease out the sections folded in at the back to form the 'petals' underneath.

The fun floral napkins make a beautiful addition to any scheme alongside the bow Christmas decoration trend that is taking over homes for 2024. And like tying the perfect bow with ribbon this napkin couldn't be easier to make – yet look so good.

Similar style Linen & Cotton Gingham Napkins View at Amazon RRP: £24.99 | These cloth napkins are made from a premium quality linen and cotton mix meaning they should prove timeless. The colour is ideal for Christmas but not too restrictive meaning they are perfect for every occasion. Poinsettia red John Lewis Cotton Linen Blend Napkins View at John Lewis RRP: £20 | This set of 4 Deep Red napkins are ideal to emulate the colour of a real poinsettia. The delicate frayed edges will add a further decorative touch to the folded designs. Machine washable. Great for all year round Encasa Xo Cotton Cloth Napkins View at Amazon RRP: £14.99 | This Set of 6 beige checked 43 by 43cm napkins are machine washable and reusable, the colour is ideal for a rustic Christmas scheme but then plain enough to use all year round.

Why not add a real poinsettia to your Christmas centrepiece idea to really embrace the festive flower? Just ensure you know how to care for a poinsettia plant, because unlike the napkin this isn't just for decoration – if you take good care of it you can keep it all year round.