Save drooping tulips with a florist's genius quick fix – using a surprising sewing kit essential

It's a sad sight seeing your tulips start to droop over their vase and lose their vitality. But does this really mean the end for your bouquet, or can you bring them back from the droop?

Even when you know all the ways to make your bouquets last longer, cut flowers can easily show signs of wilting or ill health. A particularly bad culprit for this is tulips, which start to droop relatively quickly.

It's always been a mystery as to why they droop and how you can stop them from doing so. Until now, thanks to finding this genius fix to bring the stems back to life.

Florist's genius trick to fix drooping cut tulips

Whether you've mastered growing tulips in your garden or are the first to pick up a bunch from the florist, there's nothing like having fresh tulips in your home. But what can you do when the blooms start to droop?

"When you see tulips drooping over, it means they have an air lock in their stem, which means that there’s no water getting into the head, so they’ll naturally start to dehydrate and fall over," explains Kerrie from The Flower House.

Sharing her tulip hack via an Instagram collaboration with online wholesaler @Floristrymarket.uk, she reveals it's as simple as a pinprick to fixing the droop.

"So I’ve just got one of these pearl head pins. If you place it through the top of the tulip, that will release any air locked in the stem, and your tulips will pop right back up. It can then drink and will get hydrated to the top," continues Kerrie.

Many florists recommend this method for a quick fix, but there may be other reasons your tulips start to droop that this method won't solve.

Why do cut tulips tend to droop?

No matter what you choose to do with tulips after flowering, they will inevitably droop; however, there are avoidable reasons that will cause drooping prematurely.

"Cut tulips tend to droop primarily because their natural response to being removed from the bulb, which interrupts their water and nutrient supply, and because tulips continue to grow even after being cut," explains Petar Ivanov, gardening expert at Fantastic Gardeners.

"Once they're placed in a vase, they can grow by several cm, and their stems soften, causing them to bend or curve. This is known as "geotropism," where the plant responds to gravity, and "phototropism," where it reacts to light, both of which factors influence how the stems orient themselves," he adds.

Another problem can be caused by inadequate watering. Petar warns that if the stems are not properly trimmed at an angle before placing them in water, or if the water is not fresh, they may struggle to absorb enough moisture, resulting in limp or drooping flowers.

Peter Ivanov Social Links Navigation Plant Expert Peter has been a gardening and plant expert at Fantastic Gardeners for over 8 years, he is now one of the company's top-performing experts and manages over 6 teams of gardeners. He works on creating stunning landscapes and prioritises sustainability in his gardening methods.

What are the other ways to fix drooping cut tulips?

Want to try something different? There are various other ways you can fix and avoid your tulips from drooping.

Gemma Kavanagh, Retail Manager at Lavender Green Flowers, recommends following the tips below to keep your tulips looking poised and beautiful.

She adds, "Above all, embrace their natural movement. Part of what makes tulips so captivating is their fluid, ever-changing form. And sometimes a little droop is just part of the charm."

Trim the stems: It's recommended you cut at least 2–3 cm off the base at a sharp angle under running water. This improves water uptake and removes any blocked ends.

It's recommended you cut at least 2–3 cm off the base at a sharp angle under running water. This improves water uptake and removes any blocked ends. Wrap them up: For particularly droopy tulips, loosely wrap the bunch in paper, standing upright in cool water for a few hours to encourage the stems to straighten.

For particularly droopy tulips, loosely wrap the bunch in paper, standing upright in cool water for a few hours to encourage the stems to straighten. Use a squeaky-clean vase: Gemma says, "Bacteria in dirty vases can hinder water uptake and shorten vase life. Always start with a freshly washed vase."

Gemma says, "Bacteria in dirty vases can hinder water uptake and shorten vase life. Always start with a freshly washed vase." Add fresh water daily: Unlike some cut flowers, tulips are extremely thirsty, so you'll change the water regularly and keep the vase filled.

Unlike some cut flowers, tulips are extremely thirsty, so you'll change the water regularly and keep the vase filled. Avoid direct heat and sunlight: "Tulips will reach toward the light and wilt faster if kept in a warm, bright spot. A cool room away from radiators or windows is best," continues Gemma.

Gemma Kavanagh Social Links Navigation Retail Manager Gemma is a seasoned florist with over 30 years of experience, known for her elegant and timeless floral designs. Based exclusively in London throughout her career, Gemma has built a loyal clientele and a reputation for creating bespoke arrangements that blend classic techniques with a modern sensibility.

If you want to grow your own tulips and have the freshest bouquets possible, then knowing when to plant spring bulbs is key. Enjoying your blooms in your garden and not cutting them to go in a vase will ensure they last a lot longer.