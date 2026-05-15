The secrets to making your supermarket peonies last longer, revealed by expert florists

It's finally peony season, a short-lived but beloved time of year in the floral world. The supermarkets and flower shops are being filled with the iconic fluffy blooms, and peony lovers are flocking to pick the best bunch.

If you're not sure when peonies are in season in the UK, it's around late April to early May, so now is the perfect time to pick some up. Unfortunately, the beauty of peonies is short-lived, both in the length of their season and how long they'll survive in your home. Luckily, there are a few ways you can keep your cut flowers alive longer so you can make the most out of your fleeting peony love affair.

We asked expert florists for their tried and tested tips to keep your peonies happy for longer, no matter where you buy them from.

How to make your supermarket peonies last longer

Although you can definitely learn how to grow peonies at home, there's no denying the ease of simply picking up a bunch from your local supermarket or flower shop.

The only downside, of course being that cut flowers don't often stick around for as long as we'd like. Especially when it comes to peonies, they're some of the most popular florals, but their life cycle is short and sweet. Which is why we turned to the experts for help on how we can prolong their blooms and our enjoyment of them.

1. Unwrap carefully

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you've picked up your peonies from the supermarket, nipped into your local florist or have received them as a gift, it's important to treat them with care from the outset.

"Always unwrap them carefully, as they are delicate blooms. Most bouquets will come hand-tied so you can leave the florist’s tie in place – this is what keeps the bouquet in that beautiful shape, and it’ll save you having to arrange the flowers yourself," starts Vicky Salmon, an Interflora Florist.

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Vicky Salmon Social Links Navigation Florist Vicky is a trained florist and Product Lead at Interflora, where she works closely with local florists across the brand’s network to design and create ranges that help people say more and truly express how they feel.

2. Ensure your vase is clean

Whilst they're not considered a common germ hotspot, vases are surprisingly good at harbouring bacteria and dirt. This can be really damaging to your cut flowers, especially the more sensitive kind like peonies.

“The vase itself should be thoroughly cleaned beforehand using hot, soapy water. Even small amounts of bacteria left inside a vase can affect fresh flowers, so starting with a completely clean vase can make a big difference. Once cleaned, fill the vase with cool, fresh water and top it up daily to keep the peonies well hydrated," explains Amber Tunney, Plant Buyer at Cherry Lane Garden Centres.

It's also best to keep an eye on the water and swap it out if it gets cloudy or discoloured.

Classic vase Dunelm Cylinder Glass Vase, 29cm £8 at Dunelm Let your peonies truly shine with this tall see-through glass vase. The piece is classic, versatile and allows your flowers to stay centre stage.

3. Cut stems at an angle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The same way a sharp pair of secateurs is an essential gardening tool, having a high-quality pair of scissors to cut your flowers when you bring them home is key.

“One of the most important steps is trimming the stems before arranging them in a vase. Cutting 1-2cm off the stems at a 45-degree angle helps the flowers absorb water more efficiently, keeping them hydrated for longer," instructs Amber.

Essential tool Gonicc Bypass Secateurs £9.95 at Amazon These popular secateurs feature a carbon steel blade and lightweight, non-slip handles, making trimming your peonies a walk in the park.

4. Remove lower foliage

To keep not only your peonies happy but also stop you from having to add water changes to your daily cleaning habits, it's a good idea to remove any foliage low down on the stems.

"It’s also important to remove any lower leaves that would sit below the waterline, as this helps keep the water cleaner and reduces bacteria build-up, which can shorten the lifespan of the flowers," Amber says.

5. Find the right spot for them

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same way, wrong placement is a common houseplant mistake; putting your cut flowers in an inappropriate spot can really affect their lifespan.

"Position your vase somewhere out of direct sunlight or draughty spots - peonies hate a breeze. A hall, coffee table or bedside table is just right," recommends Vicky.

"Peonies last best when kept in cooler areas of the home. Avoid placing them near radiators, sunny windows, televisions or other heat sources, as warm temperatures can encourage them to open and wilt more quickly," echoes Amber.

FAQS

How long do peonies last once open in a vase?

Even when you follow the expert advice and care for your cut flowers properly, there's only so much you can do to prolong their natural life cycle.

"Once fully open, peonies usually last around 3–5 days at their peak beauty, around 5–7 days total in a vase and up to 10 days with excellent care and cooler temperatures," explains Vicky.

"The fully open fluffy stage is unfortunately the shortest-lived part. Factors that shorten vase life include overly warm rooms, direct sun or dirty water in the vase," she adds.

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

Does sugar help flowers last longer?

You might have tried the sugar water hack to prolong cut sunflowers' bloom, and whilst there is science to back the tip, it's not always recommended by the experts.

"Sugar can act as a food source for cut flowers and an energy boost for them after the stems are out. That’s why commercial flower food contains sugar. However, I wouldn’t advise adding sugar to the water – always use the flower food provided, as sugar alone can feed bacteria, cloud the water, and rot stems faster," Vicky finishes.

Recommended choice KEXMY 100 Sachet Oasis Flora Life Cut Flower Food Clear-Powder £7.29 at Amazon Skip the DIY flower food and stock up on the expert-recommended kind with this 100 pack of cut flower food sachets.

If you'd rather grow your own peonies, you'll need to know when the best time to plant the bulbs is and how to ensure they establish in your garden. Then you can enjoy their entire life cycle from bud to bloom.