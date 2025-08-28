When should you plant peony bulbs? Garden experts share advice for guaranteed blooms

It's no secret that peonies are a firm favourite amongst gardeners; however, to achieve the most impressive blooms, it's all about timing.

There are a few things to keep in mind when learning how to grow peonies, from pruning to soil type; these elegant flowers require a little helping hand to flourish.

But before you can worry about whether or not peonies need deadheading, there's the matter of planting the bulbs. For that part, we asked our gardening experts for the right time to plant and the best method for doing it.

When should you plant peony bulbs?

While you may know when peonies are in season, and wait eagerly for them to arrive in shops, you'll need to plan much further ahead if you want to plant your own.

"Autumn is the best time to plant peony bulbs, as this gives the peonies enough time to establish before the growing season the following year," starts Richard Barker, horticulture expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture.

"However, if the soil is too waterlogged or frozen, the next best time to plant peonies is in spring when the soil begins to warm up again," he adds.

Thanks to the extra dry weather we've had this year, you'll most definitely be able to plant your peonies come autumn. Although it's still important to check the soil before planting, the last thing you'll want is non-starters.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop peony planting essentials

Hand trowel Kent & Stowe Trowel with serrated edge View at Amazon RRP: £13.99 | This trowel is ideal for getting started on outdoor planting and is comfortable to use thanks to its wooden handle. Protective Gloves Westwood Fox Leather gardening gloves View at Amazon RRP: £7.97 | These gardening gloves have been awarded ‘Amazon’s Choice’, and it’s easy to see why – they’re breathable, comfortable, and stylish. Protective mulch Strulch Organic Garden Mulch View at Primrose RRP: from £13.99 | Protect your newly planted peonies with a layer of organic mulch to prevent weeds and retain some much-needed moisture.

What month is best to plant peonies?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking for a more specific time frame to ensure your bulbs are given the absolute best chance at establishing?

"If planting in autumn, the best months to plant peonies are September and October. If you are planting in springtime, it is best to do so in March or April," recommends Richard.

Planting your peonies in this timeframe will mean you're greeted with a colourful display come spring, similar to daffodils and tulips.

FAQs

How long does it take to grow peony from bulbs?

It's easy to get a little impatient when waiting for our favourite flowers to pop up; peonies are unfortunately one of the worst for taking their time.

"When growing peonies from a bulb, it is not a fast-growing process, as patience is needed until you have a peony abundant with flowers," explains Lucie Bradley, gardening expert at Easy Garden Irrigation. "In fact, you will find the growth of herbaceous peonies being described as the ‘sleep, creep, leap’ pattern, indicating the three years it takes for peonies to perform at their best."

She says that the first year is when the plant establishes a healthy root system; however, you may only see foliage growth. The second year is when you'll see the foliage grow large, and you might get the first few flowers produced.

"It’s year three that your peony should produce an abundance of blooms, and from this point onwards you can expect a healthy peony to provide a gorgeous display for ten years or more," says Lucie.

You can try speeding things up by choosing more reliable, fast-growing varieties such as ‘Duchesses de Nemours’ or ‘Festiva Maxima’. Lucie also points out that thorough plant care will also help your peonies bloom quicker and for longer.

Lucie Bradley Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert at Easy Garden Irrigation With over 28 years working in the garden industry, Lucie has been fortunate enough to spend every day speaking to both amateur and professional gardeners. Encouraged to garden since she was old enough to walk, she believes that you can never know everything about gardening, as it is constantly evolving.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How many peony bulbs should I plant together?

Flower beds are a great way to transform your garden on a budget, especially when you use larger florals like peonies and roses. But how many peony bulbs can you put together without overcrowding?

"When planting herbaceous peony bulbs, the ‘eyes’ should be no more than 5cm below the surface of the soil and spaced about 75 to 90 cm away from each other or other plants to allow space for their roots to establish and the plant has good circulation to help prevent fungal diseases," suggests Lucie.

"Although peonies can be planted singly as they will become large plants up to 90 cm in height and width, if you have space, you will get a dramatic effect by planting two or three bulbs in one area, still maintaining the 90cm spacing for them to thrive," she continues.

To give your peonies an extra helping hand, the experts recommend planting them in the ground as they generally thrive better there than in pots. This is because of their extensive root systems and, of course, their iconic heavy blooms.