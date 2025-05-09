Florist reveals the surprising ingredient that can prolong your sunflowers' blooms
To keep your sunflowers happy for longer, try this innovative trick that uses a common household cleaning agent
There's nothing like a vibrant bouquet of sunflowers to remind you that summer is nearly here. And just like summer, you'll probably want the sunshine florals to last as long as possible. This expert florist has just the trick.
Whether you taught yourself how to plant sunflower seeds or patiently wait to see them in the supermarkets, displaying a bunch is sure to add some personality to your home. The large, bright flowers are a common favourite; however, they can wilt rather quickly when not maintained properly post-harvest.
So if you're wondering how to keep your cut flowers fresher for longer, the key might just be hiding in your cleaning cupboard.
This one household item can prolong your cut sunflowers
It can be really surprising just how versatile cleaning products and other household items can be in our day-to-day lives.
In the same way, cleaning with vinegar is helpful for a host of jobs around the house, bleach can be an unexpected help with your floral arrangements.
Expert florist at Eflorist, David Denyer, explains the specific useful power behind bleach. He says, "After you’ve cut your sunflowers, proper care is essential to prolong their beauty in your home. Sunflowers are wonderfully resilient, but they can last even longer with this one trick: flower food."
As a celebrated figure in the world of floral design, David has captivated audiences with his stunning floral arrangements and designs for years. He is a two-time Florist of the Year and six-time Chelsea Gold Medalist, whilst also being the in-house flower expert for Eflorist.
You may be thinking, well, flower food isn't exactly a secret trick, and it certainly doesn't have anything to do with bleach. But with David's homemade recipe for the late summer flower, it does.
"Commercial flower food contains a mix of sugars and acids that help maintain water quality and feed the flowers. But if you don’t have any on hand, a simple homemade solution of water with a teaspoon of sugar and a tiny drop of bleach works just as well," he explains.
If you don't have bleach to hand, why not try the denture tablet hack to make flowers last longer, which became popular earlier this year? Expect you're probably more likely to have a spare drop of bleach on hand than denture tablets.
Shop tall vases
Simple yet chic
RRP: £38 | This vase is ideal for top-heavy bouquets as its pear-shaped design offers a sturdy base. It's also perfect for any home thanks to its effortless simplicity and organic shape.
Coloured glass
RRP: £60 | This olive green beauty is the perfect shade to complement the vivid yellow of sunflowers, and the fluted shape around the top creates a natural placement for the foliage inside.
Textured vase
RRP: £12 | Let the sunflowers truly shine with this tall see through glass vase. The piece is still eye catching thanks to its bubble texture but your flowers will stay centre stage.
But how exactly does the bleach work to slow down wilting, and how can something you use to clean your bathroom help your flowers?
"The sugar feeds the flowers, while the bleach controls bacteria growth in the vase. With just a little extra care, your sunflowers can stay vibrant and beautiful for many more days," says David.
Of course, it's still recommended you trim the sunflower stems at an angle, keep the vase filled with fresh water and display them in a cool area. But the homemade flower food is a great way of keeping them looking their best for even longer.
If you are someone that happens to grow their own sunflowers, be sure to learn how to harvest their seeds for sowing next year. That way you won't need to buy anymore seeds and you'll be guaranteed another round of utterly stunning blooms.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
