This denture tablet hack keeps cut flowers fresh for longer – perfect timing for Valentine's Day

There's nothing quite as sad as watching a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers wilt away in a vase far too soon. Thankfully we've just stumbled across a savvy hack to help cut flowers last longer and you might be surprised to find out the solution has been hiding in the dental aisle all along.

Of all the ways to make your bouquet last longer, we would never have thought of using denture tablets. You may have heard about their usefulness for expert cleaning hacks such as removing stains from coffee mugs, however, it turns out their power doesn't stop there.

Cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie reveals how she uses budget denture tablets to keep her cut flowers looking fresh for longer. And of course, we were keen to learn more.

Lynsey Crombie's denture tablet hack for flowers

When it comes to cleaning tips and tricks, Lynsey Crombie, aka Queen of Clean, is always on hand to provide the most unique and effective methods. So when she shared how she used denture tablets not just for cleaning but for maximising the blooms of her cut flowers, of course, we were all ears.

She says, "I have been a massive fan of using denture tablets around the home for years, and you don’t need to splurge on branded ones! The supermarket's own-brand versions work just as well. These little tablets of magic are packed with bicarbonate of soda and are incredibly versatile."

So versatile that the tablets aren't just helpful for cleaning with bicarbonate of soda, they can also provide your flowers with a longer lifespan.

"When the tablets are dissolved in water, the ingredients release oxygen and create an environment that stops bacterial and fungal growth," says Lynsey.

In the same way, your houseplants will suffer from mould on their topsoil, your flowers can prematurely wilt when left in their water with bacteria growth.

The method is extremely easy to do, as Lynsey explains: "Simply add one denture tablet to clean water in the vase, then cut the stems as you would normally and your flowers will last much longer."

Speaking to the lead gardener at Allan's Gardeners, Jane Dobbs, she says that this hack might be even more useful for cleaning the vase before you add the flowers.

"Denture tablets have some cleaning agents and contain disinfectants, these can help remove bacteria in the vase that cause fresh flowers to wilt. The cleaner the water, the more effectively stems absorb nutrients and moisture," she adds.

So the next time you're walking down the dental aisle at the shops you might think a little differently of the denture tablet offering.

Jane also points out that creating a solution of water and white vinegar can have a similar effect on cleaning your vase. Cleaning with vinegar is ideal as it's a natural antibacterial ingredient so can help your flower water stay fungus-free for longer.