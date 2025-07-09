Garden expert shares his method for growing a low-maintenance, fragrant lawn – using teabags

Did you know that you can grow a low-maintenance, fragrant lawn easily by just using teabags bought from the supermarket?

If you're looking to try out some new garden trends this year, customising your lawn is a low-budget, fun option. Whether you're a fan of the meadowscaping trend or not, there's an easy way of adding a more floral touch to your lawn this summer.

While you may already know many ways of reusing teabags in your garden, this method takes full advantage of the seeding possibilities before the bags have even been brewed. And it'll make your garden smell fantastic.

Expert tips: growing a fragrant lawn using chamomile teabags

So if you're ready to try out a new garden theme and welcome fragrant plants and wildflowers into your space, this sustainable garden idea is perfect.

Garden design expert and influencer Ish on Instagram @Gardening.with.ish, shared his method for using chamomile teabags to create a fragrant lawn.

"Chamomile lawns are becoming quite a big thing. They’re low maintenance, you can mow them, and they smell fantastic," he says. "They’re also considered frost hardy, too, so they’ll grow back year after year, looking just as amazing."

A post shared by Gardening with Ish (@gardening.with.ish) A photo posted by on

And the seeds are easily bought as they're in chamomile tea, so it's also a great way to transform your garden on a budget.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The actual chamomile tea is made using the flowers of the chamomile plant, and they are always crushed up, which means there are hundreds and hundreds of seeds just in one tea bag," continues Ish.

Dried Chamomile inside a teabag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should you already be an expert in mowing your lawn and maintaining it, then you'll be happy to hear that a chamomile lawn is the same as a regular one.

"Growing a chamomile lawn is the same as if you’re growing normal grass. It likes full sun and a good well well-draining soil, and it’s just as easy as sowing grass too," explains Ish.

"Simply take your teabag and just lightly sprinkle the seeds directly on top of the ground. Make sure they’re watered for the first few weeks to keep them nice and happy, then watch them grow," he instructs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to sorting your garden out when you've got a chamomile lawn, the maintenance isn't that different.

"Now, there are two ways you can take care of your chamomile once planted. You can regularly mow it, keeping it about 2 to 3 inches to create an amazing fragrant lawn," advises Ish.

"Then, every time you cut it, it will smell divine, but you can also leave it and let it grow tall and will produce those amazing chamomile flowers, and if you pick those and dry them out, you can make your own chamomile tea," he adds.

So, if you're after a bit of a change in your garden, it's time to give a chamomile lawn a go.

Shop Chamomile lawn essentials

Chamomile tea bags Teapigs Chamomile Tea Bags, 50 bags View at Amazon RRP: £9.99 | These teabags are particularly perfect for growing your chamomile lawn, as they have whole chamomile flowers in them. They're also the brand that Ish uses in his reel. Lawn roller Oypla Galvanised Garden Steel Lawn Roller View at Amazon RRP: £32.99 | A lawn roller is optional but handy to improve the seed-to-soil contact when sowing. This model boasts a 30-litre drum scraper bar perfect for creating a meadow-like chamomile lawn. Hose attachment Hozelock Multi-Jet Spray Gun View at Amazon RRP: £17.99 | This hose attachment from Hozelock features a flow adjuster and five spray patterns, perfect for watering your chamomile seeds with precision.

Fancy trying out some other sustainable garden tricks? You can reuse your coffee grounds in the garden for nutrient boosting and pest control, all whilst reducing your household waste.