If we had £30 to spend at Cult Beauty, these 12 products would be top of our shopping lists

As a beauty team, there's nothing that excites us more than a beauty haul, whether that means unboxing new formulas or restocking our all-time favourite buys.

When it comes to beauty shopping, Cult Beauty is one of the go-to destinations for those in the know. The website makes home to hundreds of high-end and independent brands – with a plethora of exclusive names that can't be found anywhere else. Whether you're looking to nab the best mascara for straight lashes or the best face moisturisers for sensitive skin, the online retailer hosts it all.

So, if you're looking to place an order via the popular e-tailer, these are the 12 impressive, tried and tested buys that we'd personally recommend adding to your basket. Not to mention, we've been kind enough to ensure that each buy boasts a price tag of no more than £30, too.

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The 12 buys under £30 that our beauty team recommend investing in

Whether you're looking to snap up a complexion glow booster or blow-dry styling milk, our team of four beauty experts has lifted the lid on the go-to, reliable under-£30 buys that are deserving of a spot in your virtual shopping basket.

Fiona's Cult Beauty picks

If woman&home Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, was to find herself on the Cult Beauty website, you can expect to find the bareMinerals Gen Nude cheek and lip stick and a pair of quality tweezers in her basket.

Aleesha's Cult Beauty picks

Earning a spot in Beauty eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar's basket is one of the best Korean skincare buys that works to repair the skin barrier and the best hand cream for nourishing your palms.

Naomi's Cult Beauty picks

As for the trio of formulas Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, is eyeing up on the Cult Beauty website, it includes her favourite hydrating Korean skincare collagen pads and one of the best dry shampoos.

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Sennen's Cult Beauty picks

Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett's top three picks include one of the best shampoos for fine hair and Demi Moore's Korean moisturiser.