How to style a mantlepiece for Christmas like a pro: 5 things interior designers always do

The mantlepiece is a natural focal point to decorate for Christmas – not to mention a space we spend a lot of time looking at when hunkering down on our sofas. So it's a wonderful opportunity to inject some Christmas magic and infuse a little whimsy into your living room, making a super cosy and festive focal point.

Below, we've shared five tips stylists use to decorate a mantlepiece for Christmas. If you don't have a mantlepiece, we encourage you to give a sideboard, shelf, or windowsill a joyful, Christmassy makeover.

With endless Christmas decorating ideas to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. Our top tip, whether decorating your Christmas tree, mantlepiece or front door, is to remember that it's your home, your rules. So if mismatched, quirky baubles are your thing, don't hold back.

5 easy ways to style your mantlepiece for Christmas

Festive decorating with twinkly lights and tinsel will instantly make your home feel cosy. This year, the bow Christmas decoration trend is everywhere, as are stockings and baubles in a black and white checkerboard pattern. Here are five steps to styling the mantelpiece like an interior designer.

1. Choose a theme

(Image credit: Gisela Graham London)

Before you get started, it's a good idea to have a rough idea of the style and colour scheme you want to choose. This will make it easier to decide on which decorations to purchase and help you to create something that looks put-together.

For example, you might want a woodland theme with rustic charm, toadstools and hessian bows, or something more maximalist with jewel tones and oversized baubles. Or maybe you'd like to mix it up this year and go for something cool-toned with frosted decorations and metallic accents.

"I love traditional style baubles with the rich reds and greens, but I also love Scandinavian-inspired ornaments such as the ceramic light-up Christmas trees," says interior designer Sophie Clemson from The Living House.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Decorate the space as a whole rather than just the mantlepiece and tie it in with your Christmas tree theme for a cohesive look. The important thing is to have fun with it and use unique pieces that give the space personality.

Sophie Clemson Social Links Navigation Interior designer Sophie Clemson is an interior designer at The Living House, an affordable online interior design company that helps busy families transform their homes easily, online and within their budget. Sophie has worked in interior design for eight years and aside from designing, she loves to find a good bargain or Facebook marketplace find.

2. Decorate with foliage

Start with the bigger items and work your way down to the smaller details. A base of greenery is a great place to start, which you can drape over the mantlepiece and secure with hooks, as shown below.

"A garland always looks beautiful across a mantlepiece, whether it's filled with decorative Christmas pieces or a minimal Scandinavian feel, it can instantly bring Christmas to your fireplace," says Sophie.

You can either go for fresh pine – chopping off any low, bushy branches from your Christmas tree – or if you don't want to deal with mess and eventual crispiness, opt for a faux garland that you can use year after year. One option is to save real foliage for your outdoor Christmas decorating ideas, such as a fresh garland hung around windows and doorframes, as they'll stay fresher for longer out in the cool air.

The are lots of artificial garlands available at Argos and Dunelm – we're eyeing up this luxe green cedar foliage from Argos, which looks realistic and high quality. You can then layer in real foliage to add texture and scent, such as eucalyptus, mistletoe, pink peppercorns, and rosehip.

Hidden hooks Command Hooks View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 | These Command hooks are able to hold up to 225g, and their small size makes them useful for hanging up Christmas lights. Display hooks Christmas Stocking Holders View at Amazon RRP: £20.99 | This pack of six mantlepiece hooks from Amazon comes in a range of finishes, and has an adhesive back. Hooks like these are useful for giving garlands extra support or for hanging bows and stockings securely. Heavy duty hooks Adjustable Fireplace Garland Hanger View at Amazon RRP: £13.99 | Stop decorations from falling down with these adjustable garland hangers that can be tucked behind your festive foliage. They each have two hooks and come in a pack of six.

3. Add lighting or candles (safely)

(Image credit: The Living House)

No festive mantlepiece is complete without some twinkly lights. Make things easy for yourself and choose a pre-lit artificial berry garland, available at Dunelm or wrap some delicate, warm-toned fairy lights around your foliage. These battery-powered fairy lights from Amazon are a good option and mean you don't have to worry about where your plug sockets are or how to conceal unsightly wires.

"If you like a merry mantle with an oversized garland, then elegance needn’t always be restrained. However, ensure it is hung away from flames and that decorations aren't in harm’s way," says interior designer Ann Marie Cousins.

Of course, for safety, we would always suggest using the best flameless candles. A couple of large glass lanterns filled with LED pillar candles look lovely to the left of your fireplace and give a laid-back, rustic vibe.

"There are so many lovely ceramic Christmas tree ornaments that look great grouped together in different sizes," adds Sophie Clemson. "Create your own mini Christmas tree forest and place these on your mantlepiece." Light-up ceramic houses can also work beautifully as part of your Christmas centrepiece when laying the table for Christmas dinner.

Charming ceramic votives Pack of 3 Light Up Folk Ceramic Houses View at Dunelm RRP: £15 | These light up folk ceramic houses each have a unique design and are a lovely way to bring a warm, magical glow to mantlepieces and windowsills. They also make a lovely gift. LED garland 10 Led Warm White Festoon String Lights View at Dunelm RRP: £4 | Bring festive charm and a traditional touch with these 10 LED Festoon battery-operated string lights. The signature fairground-style lighting welcomes a sense of fun. The warm white lights are ideal to keep for after Christmas too. LED lights Battery Operated LED Mushroom Lights View at John Lewis RRP £10 | These battery operated mushroom lights from John Lewis are a lovely way to add a magical woodland theme to your mantlepiece display and they're not so Christmassy that they can't be hung all year round.

4. Layer on decorations

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Now you have your base of greenery, lights, and a rough idea of a theme, you can start adding smaller decorations, from baubles to dried orange slices and vintage bells. Paper pinwheels and honeycombs add instant colour and can be reused for New Year's Eve parties, too.

It's always worth looking in charity shops for inexpensive, unique Christmas decorations, from bead garlands to nativity scene figurines. Interior designer Sophie Clemson suggests getting a couple of special baubles each year to grow your Christmas collection, and even better if it has a memory behind it, whether that's from a trip or a day out.

We recommend using chicken wire beneath your festive foliage as it makes it easy to attach decorations. You can also decorate with family photos and those sentimental decorations you've had for decades.

Hop on the big bow trend and make a garland out of velvet bows from John Lewis by glueing them together with a glue gun.

5. Hang stockings

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

"Go traditional and hang your Christmas stockings on the mantlepiece," Sophie says. "There are so many beautiful stockings to choose from; one of my favourites this year is the Karru Christmas Stocking from Nkuku, available at John Lewis."

Quilted stockings hanging over the fireplace evoke the excitement and magic of Christmas that we felt as children, as well as adding lovely patterns and texture to your mantlepiece. Personalised options are a lovely touch, too.

"Whether they’re family heirlooms or quirky vintage finds, ornaments with sentimental value always add warmth and personality," comments Ellen Flowers from The Perennial Style. "Pairing these ornaments with Christmas stockings hung on the mantle creates an extra layer of nostalgia, turning the space into a holiday gathering point."

FAQs

How do you decorate a mantel with a TV above it?

"Try to avoid anything that's going to be too distracting or too tall that it becomes annoying when you're trying to chill on the sofa and watch your latest Netflix series!" says Sophie.

"If your TV is above the mantlepiece, I would use a garland and have decorations hanging from the garland with beautiful ribbon so that everything is at a lower level, such as baubles or paper origami stars – of course, depending on whether you have a working fireplace!"