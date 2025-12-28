10 ways to reset your home before the New Year, restoring calm after the Christmas chaos

How to reset your home before the New Year? It's the question on all of our minds once the (lovely) chaos of Christmas has subsided and we're left with a topsy-turvy home at the end.

The good news is, some quick wins will help you get everything in order before January rolls around. And it doesn't necessarily mean decluttering your home from top to bottom (though by all means, if you want to do that, then so you should).

I'm talking about the easy ways to reset your home before the New Year, like clearing leftover food and drink, putting gift packaging away, and finding places for new items. These are low-effort actions but high-reward, which let's be honest, need to be the priority at this time of year. We might want to get our homes in order, but it's obligatory to take at least some time to do nothing in the 'Twixmas period as well.

How to reset your home before the New Year: 10 easy wins

With that in mind, I asked top cleaning and organising experts to share their tips for resetting the home before the New Year. From refreshing soft furnishings to catching up on laundry, these are the easy wins to commit to now – your future self will thank you.

1. Do a fridge and food reset

(Image credit: Future | Sussie Bell)

Hopefully, you made use of the best Christmas fridge organisation tips over the festive season, but whether you did or you didn't, everything will likely need a reset now anyway.

"After Christmas, fridges are usually full of half-used packets, leftovers and items no one ended up liking," Shannon Murphy, professional organiser and founder of Simpl Living Co, agrees. "A quick clear-out instantly creates space and helps you feel back in control."

This shouldn't need to take too long either. Unless you're in the mood to deep clean your fridge, focus on clearing out items that you bought for the festive season that you don't see getting used up. "Compost anything past its best, freeze what you can, and give the shelves a quick wipe," Shannon suggests. Unopened items can also be donated to a food bank.

Shannon Murphy Social Links Navigation Accredited Professional Organiser Shannon Murphy is the founder of Simpl Living Co and minimalist-minded professional organiser based in West Sussex. Her mission extends beyond merely assisting individuals in decluttering, although that is an important aspect. Her overarching goal is to empower people to adopt a life free from the societal stereotype that buying more will make you happy.

2. Put gift packaging away

(Image credit: Future)

The build-up to Christmas usually involves wrapping, wrapping, wrapping, and most of us don't get a chance to put the supplies away before the big day. But gift wrap looks out of place when it is left out on display, and putting it away is one of the quickest, easiest wins for resetting your home ahead of the new year.

"Gather bags, boxes and wrapping into one spot," home organiser Rebecca Crayford recommends. "Keep what you can reuse (as long as you have space to store it) and recycle the rest. It’s a fast way to clear floors and corners."

Rebecca Crayford Social Links Navigation Professional declutterer Rebecca Crayford is the founder of RCLM, a lifestyle management business helping busy, midlife women reclaim their time by decluttering, getting organised, and putting simple systems in place to make daily life run more smoothly. With a background in marketing and advertising, Rebecca understands the pressures of modern life and offers a friendly, practical approach to creating space – both physically and mentally.

3. Declutter old toys

(Image credit: Future)

If you didn't get a chance before Christmas, now is the time to do a quick toy audit and get rid of items you know the kids will no longer play with. The experts recommend you do this before you try to find places for the new ones.

"Take a moment to see if any older toys can be donated," Shannon suggests. "This frees up space and reduces the overwhelm for children who suddenly have a lot more in their environment."

If you're wondering how to declutter in a way that feels manageable, I recommend the one-touch tidying rule. The idea is that when you pick up an item, you have to decide whether it's staying or going before you put it back down. It massively speeds up the process and helps combat decision paralysis.

4. Do a quick laundry catch-up

(Image credit: Future)

Laundry slips down the priority list during Christmas, but now is a good time to get ahead and stop the pile from becoming too much. "Festive outfits, guest bedding and extra towels pile up fast," Rebecca says. "One or two loads now will stop that 'January mountain' from forming."

The first thing to do is to collect any laundry that's been left where it shouldn't be (guest bedrooms, on the landing, etc.). This in itself is enough to make your home feel instantly calmer, but when you get round to doing the washing, you can speed up drying time by using an extra spin cycle.

"This removes excess water, cutting down the drying time and energy needed for heated airers or tumble dryers," Catherine Green, sustainable cleaning expert at Smol explains.

5. Refresh soft furnishings

(Image credit: Future)

The living room has likely seen a lot of use over the Christmas period, and the sofa and cushions are probably in need of some love. For a quick, easy win, simply fluff up the cushions and re-fold any throws. "This small task is the equivalent of making the bed and is unbelievably effective for the short time it takes, delivering instant visual tidiness," Catherine says.

If you have the time and the energy, you can wash any machine-washable covers or give the couch a vacuum with a soft-brush attachment. I like to finish off with a spritz of room spray or fabric refresher, like the Astonish "Cotton Fresh" Fabric Refresher, only £1.35 on Amazon. It's a simple act that leaves the room feeling instantly cleaner.

6. Check your appliances

(Image credit: Future | Colin Poole)

Deep cleaning all your appliances right now probably feels like way too much. Instead, pick one that's put a shift in over Christmas and focus on getting it back into a "clean enough" state.

Viral cleaning hacks can help here, such as using lemon to clean the microwave. Or maybe it's your air fryer that needs some love, or the grease in the oven has become too much to ignore.

We're not aiming for perfection here; if the appliance looks better than it did before you started, that's a win.

7. Do a surface sweep

(Image credit: Future | Dan Duchars)

Surfaces can quickly become a source of visual clutter, so taking a little bit of time to reset these will make a big difference.

"Clear kitchen counters, coffee tables and hallway surfaces of the bits and pieces that have accumulated over the festive period," Shannon says. "Even one clear surface can make a room feel noticeably tidier."

Try some professional tidying techniques if you're lacking motivation. My top tip is to set a timer; you'd be surprised what you can get done in 10 minutes.

8. Find places for new items

(Image credit: Future)

By this point, your home should be feeling a little calmer, making it a good time to find a place for new items. "Before new gifts start drifting around the house and adding to any clutter, give them a home - a drawer, a shelf, a basket," Rebecca recommends. "A couple of quick decisions now prevents a buildup of clutter later."

Maybe you already put your presents away on Boxing Day, or maybe they're still sitting under the tree. Either way, try to think about where they'll be best placed - will you be using them straight away, or storing them for later in the year? You can always move things around if needed.

9. Be smart with your vacuum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vacuuming is one of the best ways to reset the home, but you don't need to go over everything from top to bottom. Concentrate on high-traffic areas instead.

"The hallway, stairs, and the area immediately around the sofa are key places to focus on," Catherine advises. "Doing this will instantly make your home feel more tidy and polished."

10. Open the windows

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final (and possibly the most satisfying) step for resetting your home before the New Year is to let the house breathe. It sounds so simple, but opening all the windows - even if it's only for 15 minutes, is the best way to refresh your home.

"Fresh outdoor air can play a powerful role in how clean and tidy a space feels - even when you haven’t done much," cleaning expert Catherine agrees.

Knowing how to reset your home before the New Year isn't about expending all your energy. It's about being smart with your time and prioritising what needs doing the most. Ticking off even one or two things from this list should make a big difference to how your home feels.