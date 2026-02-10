Mrs Hinch reveals 3 things she always does to keep her house tidy at all times

Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, has the home that we all wish we had – immaculately clean and tidy at all times.

Despite living on a farm with her husband Jamie and three sons, Ronnie, Lennie and Vinnie, plus a cocker spaniel, Henry, three alpacas and some hens, Sophie’s home is so clean and tidy, it sparkles! So what's her secret?

We spoke exclusively to Sophie about how she manages to keep up with the chaos of family life and maintain her spick and span home in the process. Here are her top tips for maintaining a spotlessly clean, decluttered home...

Mrs Hinch's tidy home tips: 3 easy maintenance tasks

When time is of the essence, carrying out a top-to-bottom house cleaning routine isn't always possible, especially for busy family households. That's where Mrs Hinch's top cleaning tips can be a saviour.

Start with the largest surface area: "If you wake up and want a reset, the best start is to clear and clean the biggest surface area – usually the kitchen worktops. They become dumping grounds, and if they’re cluttered, your mind feels cluttered. Clearing and wiping them down instantly resets the whole room." We know only too well the power of keeping kitchen countertops clear to welcome a sense of calm to the heart of the home.

Normalise but don't ignore everyday problem areas: "Everyone has a junk drawer – with things such as cables, calculators and other items that have no other home," She recalls. "The key is to accept it's normal, but schedule going through it once a month, so it doesn't overflow and so you can still close it!" Small daily tidying habits can help reduce the amount of clutter at the end of the month.

Don't be too sentimental: "I'm actually sentimental and a bit of a hoarder<" Sophie confesses. "So I have one rule: if I haven't used or worn it all year, it goes – unless it genuinely belongs in a memory box. That way, I don't feel guilty." This method feels very similar to the 'didn't know' decluttering method, where you might be holding on to items you'd forgotten you have – it's a great way to cut through the clutter you don't actually need.

As if she's not busy enough caring for her family and keeping her home pristine, it's worth noting that Sophie has recently launched a collection with Home Bargains.

"My Home Bargains collection proves you can have a beautiful home on a budget," she tells us. "I’ve designed baskets for kids’ toys, pets and bathrooms – even a slim storage basket that fits down the side of the toilet for loo rolls and sprays. It’s a dream to create things that look luxurious, but are affordable."