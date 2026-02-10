Mrs Hinch reveals 3 things she always does to keep her house tidy at all times
We spoke exclusively to the 'cleanfluencer' to uncover her secrets to a clean home
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, has the home that we all wish we had – immaculately clean and tidy at all times.
Despite living on a farm with her husband Jamie and three sons, Ronnie, Lennie and Vinnie, plus a cocker spaniel, Henry, three alpacas and some hens, Sophie’s home is so clean and tidy, it sparkles! So what's her secret?
We spoke exclusively to Sophie about how she manages to keep up with the chaos of family life and maintain her spick and span home in the process. Here are her top tips for maintaining a spotlessly clean, decluttered home...
Mrs Hinch's tidy home tips: 3 easy maintenance tasks
When time is of the essence, carrying out a top-to-bottom house cleaning routine isn't always possible, especially for busy family households. That's where Mrs Hinch's top cleaning tips can be a saviour.
- Start with the largest surface area: "If you wake up and want a reset, the best start is to clear and clean the biggest surface area – usually the kitchen worktops. They become dumping grounds, and if they’re cluttered, your mind feels cluttered. Clearing and wiping them down instantly resets the whole room." We know only too well the power of keeping kitchen countertops clear to welcome a sense of calm to the heart of the home.
- Normalise but don't ignore everyday problem areas: "Everyone has a junk drawer – with things such as cables, calculators and other items that have no other home," She recalls. "The key is to accept it’s normal, but schedule going through it once a month, so it doesn’t overflow and so you can still close it!" Small daily tidying habits can help reduce the amount of clutter at the end of the month.
- Don't be too sentimental: "I’m actually sentimental and a bit of a hoarder<" Sophie confesses. "So I have one rule: if I haven’t used or worn it all year, it goes – unless it genuinely belongs in a memory box. That way, I don’t feel guilty." This method feels very similar to the 'didn't know' decluttering method, where you might be holding on to items you'd forgotten you have – it's a great way to cut through the clutter you don't actually need.
Conceal cables
Create room in cupboards
Handy cleaning caddy
As if she's not busy enough caring for her family and keeping her home pristine, it's worth noting that Sophie has recently launched a collection with Home Bargains.
"My Home Bargains collection proves you can have a beautiful home on a budget," she tells us. "I’ve designed baskets for kids’ toys, pets and bathrooms – even a slim storage basket that fits down the side of the toilet for loo rolls and sprays. It’s a dream to create things that look luxurious, but are affordable."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
With 16 years of experience in celebrity journalism, Stephen has been lucky enough to interview some of the biggest names in popular culture - from the likes of Madonna to Mary Berry, and partied with Lily Allen and Harry Styles back in the day. Having cut his teeth for various publications including OK!, Bella and Attitude, Stephen is now the Celebrity Director of woman&home.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.