Take our personality quiz to determine the best way to declutter your home
Unlock the best decluttering method for you and blitz your home in days with this insightful assessment
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Messy house starting to make you feel anxious? "An ordered home equals an ordered mind," says Scandi lifestyle expert Catharina Björkman from contura.eu. "There’s no feeling more uplifting than waking up to a clean and tidy space."
However, finding the time to organise your space can be challenging, and it’s a highly personalised task – one size does not necessarily fit all. Save time and follow the right advice by taking our fun quiz to uncover which professional decluttering method will work best for you. And put that advice into action this weekend.
Unlock your best organisation method and blitz your interiors in days with this insightful test...
The ultimate decluttering quiz
Answer the following 10 questions, choosing the option that best describes you. Don’t agonise over it – just choose the one you’re instinctively drawn to, to reveal the clearing style that will suit you and how to follow it, for a beautifully ordered home. From the one-touch method to the Marie Kondo method, there's a technique to suit all...
Don’t worry if your answers mean you’re split between more than one method; just read them all for ideas about what might be helpful for you. Finding a way to make decluttering more manageable may differ month to month, depending on how busy your calendar is – so it pays to be open to mixing things up.
For spring cleaning advice, including Mrs Hinch's top tips, pick up the March 2026 issue of woman&home. Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous Quiz of the Day quizzes here.
This article is taken from the March 2026 issue of woman&home magazine. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Tanya Pearey has been a writer and editor in the health, fitness and lifestyle field for the past 25 years. She writes regularly for women’s lifestyle titles including woman&home. She has also written for newspapers including The Daily Mail and Daily Express, and women’s magazines in Australia.
Tanya is an avid runner and is lover of Parkruns and half marathons. She completed the London Marathon in under four hours – but that was 20 years ago! She’s a keen tennis player and walker, having climbed Kilimanjaro and the UK’s three highest peaks - Snowdon, Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.