Are microwaves a modern must have? Get ready to rethink your air fryer

There was a time when the microwave was the undisputed hero of the kitchen. For many of us, it was the appliance that reheated after-school snacks, defrosted last-minute dinners and made late-night hot chocolate in minutes. Then, somewhere along the way, it lost its shine, nudged aside by sleek new gadgets promising crispier, healthier, faster results.

But have you noticed microwaves making more than micro-waves in the market again? Smeg and LG are just two of many big brands who have redesigned the microwave for modern kitchens. With the same functions as some of the best air fryers, they're vying for pride of place on your counter.

So, is the second generation of microwaves really these retro appliances having a comeback? Are they as smart, sleek, and capable as they promise? And do we have a new answer for who wins the air fryer vs microwave debate? You'll want to take a look at the latest launches to find out.

The Modern Microwave: why it's having a moment

Modern microwaves are offering more than ever before. Not only are they a quick way to heat food, new designs are sometimes slimmer than air fryers, but with more functions. Brands like LG and Smeg have integrated cooking, grilling, defrosting, and other impressive functions into the smart design of these models.

Behind LG's redesign, for example, the brand describes a "commitment to durable construction, ensuring microwaves are not just appliances, but an essential tool for a smarter kitchen," they add "each model is meticulously engineered to delivery fast, efficient, and effortless cooking through a combination of powerful performance, intelligent design, and advanced, user-centric functionalities."

Smeg added thst they wanted to prove that "speed and quality can co-exist in the kitchen. Whether it’s midweek meals or last-minute hosting, the latest additions to Smeg’s line deliver impressive results in a fraction of the time, without compromising on taste or texture.

(Image credit: Smeg)

Since their launch, I've taken Smeg’s new generation of microwaves, as my prime example of the modern microwave's success. They currently offer two impressive models: one is a microwave grill and the other is a combination microwave and air fryer. Categorically speaking, these are microwaves, but they have the culinary capabilities of multiple countertop appliances (grills, steamers, air fryers, and countertop ovens). And they don't stop at functionality. Rather than hide your microwave away, Smeg has bought all the character and flair that the Italian brand is famous for to these appliances, with chrome, curved, edges, concealed handles, and a stunning range of colours too.

What I love about the Smeg Microwave selection is that, rather than function as reheating devices, they have let the appliances take centre-stage as one of your sous chefs for everyday cooking tasks. From dough proving and slow cooking through to air frying and grilling, Smeg's microwaves have you covered. They've also kneaded out all the old gripes that you undobtedly had with your microwave. Hot spots, for example, have been minimised by a stainless steel lining which distributes heat more evenly. So, let's have a look at exactly what we're cooking with.

Smeg MOC01 View at smeguk.com Capacity: 29L | Pre-sets: 18 | Power: 230-240 V | Total Wattage: 1900W | Colour options: white, green, black, blue This is the family-sized microwave, made for pasta bakes, jacket potatoes, and all your mid-week dinners. The key differentiator is a dedicated grill function for browning and crisping. It comes with a high grill rack for your toasties, grilled vegetables, and for giving gratins a golden colour too. There's also a keep warm and defrost function, which works on a single setting (very unusual for microwaves) whilst keeping moisture in your food. Smeg MOC02 View at smeguk.com Capacity: 27L | Pre-sets: 18 | Power: 230-240 V | Total Wattage: 2100 w |Colour options: white, green, black, blue A step-up from the grill, this is an air fryer oven disguised as a microwave. It brings grill, fan oven, air fryer, and microwave functions into one appliance (with 25 automatic recipes and 3 combination modes). It's versatile, adaptable, and highly covetable. The combination modes are particularly special, becuase they blend microwave energy with fan oven and grill heat to reduce cooking time. Smeg gives the example of a salmon fillet needing only 10 minutes.

LG's Microwave Launch

LG has upped the stakes and taken things even more technical with their modern microwave evolution. It's been ten years since they dipped a toe into the microwave market, so to say I was surprised by this launch is an understatement. What it does confirm is that microwaves are firmly back on the menu,

With a focus on smart technology, the eight models launched by LG showcase touch controls, super speedy cooking, and methods that move beyond basic microwaves.

Much like Smeg's microwaves, LG's microwaves work hard on the counter. They've been designed with extra functions for grilling and air frying, but their extra special feature uses smart technology. Inside your microwave, there are cameras which monitor your food to make sure microwave disasters remain firmly in distant memory. These are the two microwaves that I'm most excited about, but you can explore LG's new eight freestanding microwaves on their website:

LG MH6565CPS View at LG Electronics US Capacity: 25L | Pre-sets: 8 | Power: 230 V | Total Wattage: 3000W Much like Smeg's microwave grill, this can be used to give your food some colour in a matter of minutes. The 1000W Smart Inverter gives precise cooking power without any cold spots. There's also a touch display and a physical dial, so you can use your microwave in whichever way suits your style. A handy LED lamp will help you keep an eye on your grilled salmon and cheese toasties as well as your curries and roasts (yes, there's a roast function as well as a proof, soften, melt, and more. LG MS2042D View at LG Electronics US Capacity: 20L | Pre-sets: 3 | Power: 230 V | Total Wattage: 700W At just £89, this is exceptional value for any microwave, let alone one that works as hard as this one. Beyond intuitive controls and a special anti-bacterial coating, this has 8 auto-cook and 4 auto defrost options that make meal prep more simple than ever before. It has the basic smart features that make it more than a microwave, but a small price tag and slim silhouette that makes it the hero option for affordability.

The microwave may never quite reclaim its 90s dominance, but it doesn’t need to. Today’s models aren’t just about reheating leftovers; they’re crisping, roasting, sensing and adapting to how we actually cook. If you value practicality but won’t compromise on style, this comeback feels less like nostalgia and more like evolution. And with brands like LG and Smeg leading the charge, the humble microwave may once again earn pride of place on the kitchen counter.