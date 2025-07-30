How can I declutter my home in a way that feels manageable? 4 expert-approved tips

We've all got good intentions when it comes to decluttering, but the idea of tackling overflowing cupboards or years' worth of clutter can be so daunting that it's often easier to put it off altogether. So if you've been asking, 'How can I declutter my home in a way that feels manageable?', know that you're not alone.

Fortunately, it is possible to declutter your home without feeling overwhelmed, giving up halfway through, or turning your space into even more of a mess in the process.

Trying to do everything all at once is one of the most common decluttering mistakes we can make, and a sure-fire way to make the process feel less manageable. To make everything feel a little bit easier going forward, I asked experts the question, how can I declutter my home in a way that feels manageable? Here's what they had to say.

How can I declutter my home in a way that feels manageable?

"The biggest barrier to decluttering isn’t a lack of motivation, it’s the feeling of being completely overwhelmed by the scale of the task," Max Wilson, Co-Founder of Pocket Storage says.

"My best advice is to drop the all-or-nothing thinking. Successful decluttering isn't about turning your house upside down; it's about small, manageable steps that grow confidence and momentum as days go by."

As Max says, the key to making decluttering feel more manageable is to shift away from the high-pressure approach, towards a mindset of small wins. Any progress is good progress.

To help you on your way, here are four practical tips to try next time you're decluttering.

1. Focus on zones

(Image credit: Future)

Instead of trying to (say) declutter and organise the kitchen in one go, it's much better to focus on one zone at a time, whether that's a cupboard, drawer, or even a section of the counter space. "Don't even entertain a thought about the rest of the room," Max advises. "This little focus limits how many decisions you have to make at once."

I really recommend the 1-3-5 decluttering method if you struggle to let go of the bigger picture. The idea is that you pick one larger area, such as the living room, then divide this into three areas, and then five smaller micro-tasks.

The micro-tasks are particularly helpful for increasing decluttering motivation, as they create small wins that encourage you to keep going.

2. Try a new decluttering technique

Me trying the 1-3-5 decluttering method in my home (Image credit: Future | Katie Sims)

There are loads of professional decluttering techniques you can try, from the four-box method to the 90/90 decluttering rule. If you struggle with decluttering overwhelm, these methods can be really helpful, because they encourage you to stick to a system and focus on the task at hand.

"The best method is one that removes pressure and meets you exactly where you are," professional home organiser Rebecca Crayford says. "For some, the '10-10-10' method works well: 10 items, 10 minutes, in 10 areas — but this can be adjusted depending on your energy."

I've tried my hand at a few, and they were all helpful in their own way. My favourite was probably the one-touch rule, where I had to make a decision on whether or not to keep an item before putting it back down. It's a useful tool for combating decision paralysis.

But as Rebecca says, the key is finding a method that suits you. Let us know in the comments what works for you.

3. Set a timer

A timer is a really effective way to make decluttering feel more manageable. Knowing that you're only going to be decluttering for a certain amount of time definitely provides a psychological boost, encouraging you to work faster and get through as much as possible before the timer runs out.

"Just give yourself between 10 and 15 minutes," Max suggests. "As soon as your timer beeps, you stop! This prevents burnout and proves that even short bursts of effort make a difference. Do this daily or every other day."

(Image credit: Future)

4. Make it enjoyable

Lastly, decluttering will feel more manageable if you make the process as enjoyable as possible. This might sound strange, especially if you're someone who dreads decluttering and puts it off for as long as possible, but even small changes can be enough to help you see the process through.

"Put the radio on, make a cup of tea, and set a goal you know you can complete," Rebecca suggests. "Even something like clearing the pile of unopened post or finally sorting that basket of laundry that’s been lurking in the hallway can give you the boost you need to keep going."

Now that we've answered the question of how can I declutter my home in a way that feels manageable, you can face any decluttering chore with confidence and ease.

Happy decluttering.