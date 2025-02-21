I swear by the 'four-box' decluttering method after using it to rapidly organise my wardrobe – it's a gamechanger

While decluttering is something we rarely look forward to, it is something that we know we'll feel better after doing. A calm and orderly home creates a calmer mind, so when I heard about the four-box decluttering method, I was keen to put it to the test.

I'm on a mission to declutter my entire home this month. Since Christmas, everything feels all over the place, and while my home organisation ideas probably need an upgrade, decluttering feels like the best place to start. Enter: the four-box decluttering method to give me a helping hand. It's one of the latest professional decluttering techniques doing the rounds and sounds like it could be the organisation hack we all need to know.

The premise is to sort items into four categories, helping us to decide what we want to keep and what we want to let go of more efficiently. It sounds promising, but what's it like to use in practise?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is the four-box decluttering method?

As the name implies, the four-box decluttering method involves using four boxes to organise items in your home into keep, store, donate, and discard categories. I've spoken to home organisation experts to find out whether they recommend the four-box decluttering method, before putting it to the test in my own home – before I'm ready to switch from the 1-3-5 decluttering method I'm currently using.

"Instead of mindlessly throwing things away, the four-box method encourages intentional decluttering – helping you declutter your space without creating waste and overwhelm," says Rebecca Crayford, professional organiser and declutterer.

You can follow the four-box method by organising items into the following categories:

Keep: Items you love, use, and need. Store: Items that you want to keep but don’t use on a day-to-day basis. Donate/sell: Good quality items that deserve a second life. Discard: Anything beyond repair that can be disposed of.

It's an ideal method if you need to organise a small space, as it encourages you to follow a systematic approach and thoughtfully consider which items you want to keep, and which you can part with.

Decluttering can be easier when you've got a visual aid of what you're keeping versus what you're getting rid of, which the four-box method provides. "Decluttering shouldn’t just be about getting rid of things – it should be about making better choices with what you own," Rebecca adds.

When is the four-box decluttering method most useful?

(Image credit: Oak Furnitureland)

If the four-box decluttering method sounds like a good solution for your home, know that there aren't any restrictions around when and how to use it. Whether you want to declutter the bedroom or declutter your book collection, the four-box method can work.

"The four-box decluttering method is incredibly versatile, but it's especially useful in moments of overwhelm when you’re surrounded by clutter and don’t know where to start," Rebecca says. "The method breaks the process down into manageable steps, allowing you to make quick, confident decisions, even if you only have 10–15 minutes to spare."

"What I really like about this method is that it encourages you to thoughtfully decide the fate of each item rather than simply creating one large pile of unwanted belongings," Vlatka Lake, storage expert at Space Station agrees, much like the 90/90 decluttering rule. "Whatever you are left with, simply organise these into four separate boxes. For example, bed sheets in one, electrics in another and so on."

So, if you're facing a big decluttering task - say decluttering the loft, where you know you have to sort through years' worth of stuff the four-box method could be particularly useful.

Trying the four-box decluttering method

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now I know what the four-box decluttering method is all about, I'm eager to put it into practice. I'm planning to use it to sort through my secondary wardrobe, i.e. the wardrobe with my less reached for clothes where I also store my jewellery and shoes. I know that this space is full of items I haven't worn in years, so it feels like an apt place to try the four-box method.

Handily, I have a couple of cardboard boxes from recent online purchases to hand which I designate as the 'donate' and 'discard' boxes. Beyond that, I grab a couple of bags for life to use for my 'keep' and 'store' categories, which I know I'll only be filling with items that will be staying in the house.

While I made do with storage solutions I had lying around, you might prefer to invest in some proper boxes if you're using the four-box method to declutter your entire home. The roomier, the better—you don't run out of space halfway through.

Before I start, I reach out to the experts to see if they have any tips on how best to tackle decluttering my wardrobe. “One of the best ways to identify how many items you have and decide what to do with them is to lay them out on the floor and begin to sort them into different piles," Vlatka advises. "Create a section for items you would like to keep, ones you would like to sell and others that you would like to donate."

Pulling everything out of the wardrobe feels like it should be overwhelming, but actually, I found this to be quite helpful, mainly because it forced me to sort through all the items before I put them away again.

I'm no stranger to a wardrobe declutter, but I've previously found that I tend to hold on to items with a 'just in case' mentality. This is where I found the four-box method to be really helpful; having a clear framework encouraged me to really think about which category items should go in.

So rather than talking myself into keeping a dress I haven't worn in over four years, I felt the need to justify why it belonged in the 'keep' box over the 'donate' box. And in most cases, I lost the argument with myself and ended up putting unused clothes in the donate category. Items that did end up in the keep box usually went in there straight away, which I felt was a good lesson in that if I truly wanted to keep something, I would know.

Items that went in the 'store' bag were things that I didn't feel needed to be kept in the wardrobe. Think wedding guest accessories and sentimental clothing, such as my prom dress and school leavers hoodie.

Katie used the four box decluttering method to swiftly organise items into different categories. (Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

When distinguishing which items belonged in the 'discard' box rather than the donate pile, I went with any items that someone would be unlikely to pay for.

"Items you donate should be of good quality, free from stains, holes or faults," Vltaka agrees. "You can find your nearest donation point by researching charity websites or looking for signs in your local area, while supermarkets often have donation points too."

I recycled all of the items in the discard box via the Dunelm Take Back textile recycling scheme, which accepts any items so long as they're clean.

I filled up my 'keep' and 'store' bags pretty quickly, and I'll admit that I did end up putting these items directly back into the wardrobe after a certain point (or under my bed, in the case of the store pile). But, I still liked being able to see what was going where which wouldn't have been as clear if I wasn't using the four-box method.

My verdict on the four-box decluttering method

After trialling the four-box decluttering method in my home, I would absolutely recommend it to anyone with a big decluttering job on their hands. It's perfect if you're looking for decluttering motivation and you prefer to have a system in place before you start.

My favourite thing about the method is the thoughtful, considered approach it encourages. By having clear categories with which to organise your stuff, you're less likely to hold on to items you've been meaning to get rid of. Plus, knowing I had a box to donate and a box to discard psychologically pushed me to fill them.

"Taking control of your space has a ripple effect, creating a calmer, more organised home –and in turn, a clearer mind," Rebecca Crayford advocates. "Whether you're tackling a single drawer or an entire attic, the four-box method provides a simple yet powerful way to restore order and create a home that truly serves you."

I can definitely speak to this having tried it myself. So far I've only used the four-box method on my wardrobe, but I'm planning on using it to sort through other areas in the house as well. Having a clutter-free space has definitely inspired me to commit to daily habits to keep my home clean and tidy too. Win, win.