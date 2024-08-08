Dunelm wants your old bedding, blankets, cushions and towels to tackle textile waste

When your old home textiles, be it bedding, towels or even cushions no longer bring you joy it's time to replace them with new ones. But with fast fashion becoming a huge problem it's important to be mindful of waste when updating our homes. Luckily Dunelm has just introduced a new online textile recycling initiative to help ease the load.

What better way to free up space and dispose of unwanted home textiles than to donate them to The Salvation Army through the new online recycling Dunelm Take Back scheme?

That's right, Dunelm has launched an online textile recycling scheme to make donating your old duvets, pillows, blankets and more even easier.

Kirk Bradley, Head of Corporate Partnerships at The Salvation Army, says: “We are thrilled to introduce this new scheme to support Dunelm with its sustainability ambitions. Online Take Back Schemes are one of the best ways to donate your unwanted items, and we are excited to be able to offer this to Dunelm’s customers.”

Dunelm's textile recycling 'Take Back' scheme now online

It can seem a shame to throw out your best sheets simply because they are a little old and you need an upgrade so we're very pleased Dunelm is partnerning with The Salvation Army to start a textile recycling scheme to ease the problem.

The scheme, currently in its trial phase, asks customers to visit the take back scheme page on its website to generate a free shipping label by choosing a courier and convenient drop-off location nearby.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Dunelm will accept anything from bedding and cushions to blankets and throws, they'll even take your unwanted clothing. Plus, they don't even have to be Dunelm products, the textiles can be from any brand.

All textiles that are donated will be sent to The Salvation Army to be resold or recycled, meaning the textiles are repurposed instead of being sent to landfill.

The partnership aims to encourage customers to do what they can to divert textiles from being disposed of when they can be reused.

All profits from the resale of donated items will be given to The Salvation Army to help with the charitable work they carry out across the UK. They provide practical help for those in need, especially anyone requiring specialist support after being a victim of modern slavery and experiencing homelessness.

(Image credit: Future)

This most recent recycling scheme comes from Dunelm's pre-existing in-store textile takeback scheme where 175 Dunelm stores have collection bins for unwanted textiles.

The in-store system is currently collecting up to 100 tonnes of textiles for recycling each month, so there's hope for even greater success with this new online scheme.

Christina Downend, Head of Climate Change and Sustainability at Dunelm says, "At Dunelm, our approach to sustainability is focused on being Good & Circular. This trial extends our existing takeback scheme, giving customers a digital option to send back their unwanted home textiles without the need to visit a store."

So what are you waiting for? It's time to reclaim your under-bed storage and do good at the same time.

If you're still struggling with storage, even after donating your old bedding, why not try out some brilliant under-stairs storage ideas to maximise space? After all, having some good home organisation ideas will ensure your space remains tidy and calm all year round.