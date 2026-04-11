I've recently discovered 'over-the-sink' kitchen accessories – the easiest way to maximise the space in any small kitchen

When kitchen space is limited, it restricts the flow of how you work, from prepping to washing up – everything feels like it's a tightrope. I know this because I myself have a small kitchen which can very quickly feel cluttered and overwhelming to work in.

Despite implementing small kitchen storage essentials to streamline and free up counter space, I'm still faced with insufficient worktop space to spread out. So imagine my delight when I discovered the many new 'over-the-sink' kitchen solutions.

These simple, smart kitchen accessories all provide some form of extension to the worktop, maximising space and functionality.

Maximise space with 'over-the-sink' kitchen accessories

From chopping boards that make washing your veg easier whilst saving valuable countertop space, to dish-drying racks that cover the sink and allow excess water to drip directly into the sink below. It's safe to say I've been impressed by the amount of space-saving heroes on offer, as I think anyone with a small kitchen will also be...

Over-the-sink chopping boards

Discovering an 'over-the-sink' chopping board is a game-changer for utilising the space above the sink as an extension of the worktop.

Designed to fit safely and securely over the gap, with non-slip designs to prevent the cutting board from moving while you're working, you have a whole new workstation for washing and dicing ingredients.

Extendable FeCaninCare Kitchen Over the Sink Cutting Board £34.98 at Amazon This expandable cutting board is designed to fit over sinks of all sizes, extending from 61cm to 85cm in length. It makes any cutting task easier, leaving minimal cleanup with no debris being left strewn across your clean and tidy countertops. Concealing IKEA NorrsjÖn Chopping Board £19 at IKEA As the heroes who champion 'The Wonderful Everyday', it's no wonder that IKEA has a savvy over-the-sink chopping board. The generous 44 by 42cm Oak board actually serves to conceal the fridge – perhaps when entertaining – seemingly extending the work surface. Bowl & board MondayUp Cutting Board £20 at Amazon Offering the ultimate space-saving solution, this over-the-sink chopping bowl features a built-in bowl for washing produce and letting it drain directly over the sink before slicing and dicing. The thermoplastic rubber design is also scratch-resistant.

Over-the-sink dish racks

Versatile Dunelm Over the Sink Dish Rack £15 at Dunelm Crafted from corrosion-resistant steel, this sleek expandable solution is designed to adapt to your needs. Whether used in-sink or stretched across the edges, this versatile rack keeps your counters dry and uncluttered. Compact design Dunelm Over the Sink Compact Dish Rack £10 at Dunelm This sleek, versatile rack is a smaller version of the expandable solution. Again, it can be used in-sink or stretched across the edges, to keep your counters dry and uncluttered. The ultimate unti Freeamg Over the Sink Drainer Rack £28.99 at Amazon If you really want to maximise space, this unit is just the thing. Complete with several racks, including a draining board rack, a dish shelf with metal hooks and even a fruit basket, this expandable 65-85cm unit is the ultimate over-the-sink accessory for utilising space.

Over-the-sink cloth drying rack

I recently ordered this handy accessory after discovering that sponges are one of the common things many neglect to clean that cause an unpleasant smell. A drying rack is a simple yet effective way to reduce lingering damp odours.

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Handy corner cover Tomorotec Small triangle roll-up dish drying rack £12.99 at Amazon This nifty multipurpose over-the-sink kitchen drainer takes up minimal space but provides the perfect storage solution for dish cloths and sponges to dry and air. Elevated solution Dunelm Modern Over the Sink Hanging Caddy £10 at Dunelm This simple rack is held in place over the edge of the sink, with a double rack to elevate sponges so they can air properly. The base plate that sits on the side of the sink is the ideal place to neatly store hand soaps and dish soap. Slimline Tomorotec Adjustable Over-The-Sink Kitchen Rack £7.99 at Amazon Small but mighty, this solution is ideal for dishcloths, sponges, bottles and cleaning brushes. The expandable design features heat-resistant stainless steel rods that are held securely in place by silicone feet at either end.

Who would 'over-the-sink' kitchen accessories suit? Any kitchen where space is at a premium, either small spaces or busy ones with full countertops (Image credit: Future)

Over-the-sink drainers

Even with a draining board, there's seldom enough drying space for the pots, pans and dishes present at mealtimes. That's where a simple drainer extension can be a real saviour. And let's not forget that an elevated drying rack is not just for dishes; it's ideal for drying fruit and vegetables.

ViWaVee Dish Drainer Rack £19.99 at Amazon This simple 43 by 35cm drying rack is ideal for adding a low-key addition to help with the dishes. It's foldable and removable, meaning it's easy to hide away when not needed. Flaoting basket Dunelm Extendable Kitchen Sink Drainer £3 at Dunelm This multipurpose 'floating' basket is a handy over-the-sink accessory designed to fit sinks of all sizes, extending between 25-35cm in width. With sturdy handles on both sides, it's easy to move, store, or hang up when not in use. Classic design Dunelm Extendable Sink Drainer £12 at Dunelm Designed to look like a traditional strainer, this drainer features non-slip handles that do not mark sinks or worktops.

Making more of the area over a sink is a brilliant way of making a small kitchen feel bigger because it frees up valuable worktop space. But until now, I was unaware of just how many clever accessories there were out there, so hopefully by sharing, you too can now start putting the space to good use.