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I've recently discovered 'over-the-sink' kitchen accessories – the easiest way to maximise the space in any small kitchen

From floating chopping boards to dish-drying racks, the possibilities are endless with these small kitchen heroes

Tamara Kelly's avatar
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close up of a white Butler kitchen sink encased in wooden worktops in a grey blue kitchen
(Image credit: Future | Lizzie Orme)
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When kitchen space is limited, it restricts the flow of how you work, from prepping to washing up – everything feels like it's a tightrope. I know this because I myself have a small kitchen which can very quickly feel cluttered and overwhelming to work in.

Despite implementing small kitchen storage essentials to streamline and free up counter space, I'm still faced with insufficient worktop space to spread out. So imagine my delight when I discovered the many new 'over-the-sink' kitchen solutions.

Maximise space with 'over-the-sink' kitchen accessories

From chopping boards that make washing your veg easier whilst saving valuable countertop space, to dish-drying racks that cover the sink and allow excess water to drip directly into the sink below. It's safe to say I've been impressed by the amount of space-saving heroes on offer, as I think anyone with a small kitchen will also be...

Over-the-sink chopping boards

Discovering an 'over-the-sink' chopping board is a game-changer for utilising the space above the sink as an extension of the worktop.

Designed to fit safely and securely over the gap, with non-slip designs to prevent the cutting board from moving while you're working, you have a whole new workstation for washing and dicing ingredients.

Over-the-sink dish racks

Over-the-sink cloth drying rack

I recently ordered this handy accessory after discovering that sponges are one of the common things many neglect to clean that cause an unpleasant smell. A drying rack is a simple yet effective way to reduce lingering damp odours.

White kitchen with wooden worktops cluttered with kitchen accessories

Who would 'over-the-sink' kitchen accessories suit? Any kitchen where space is at a premium, either small spaces or busy ones with full countertops

(Image credit: Future)

Over-the-sink drainers

Even with a draining board, there's seldom enough drying space for the pots, pans and dishes present at mealtimes. That's where a simple drainer extension can be a real saviour. And let's not forget that an elevated drying rack is not just for dishes; it's ideal for drying fruit and vegetables.

Making more of the area over a sink is a brilliant way of making a small kitchen feel bigger because it frees up valuable worktop space. But until now, I was unaware of just how many clever accessories there were out there, so hopefully by sharing, you too can now start putting the space to good use.

Tamara Kelly
Tamara Kelly
Lifestyle Editor

Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 23 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 19 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.

A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.

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