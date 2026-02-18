The 3 unconventional organising tools that make Dilly Carter's life 'much easier'

There’s never a bad time to start getting more organised – and Dilly Carter has just what you need to spend less time searching for things and more time basking in the clean, calm of an orderly home.

Whether she’s sharing a genius method to maximise storage space or offering savvy supermarket tips that promise efficient decluttering, the Sort Your Life Out star is always offering new ways to get more out of our time – and she’s once again come through with the perfect bit of advice.

This time, she’s sharing the "boujie organising tools" that keep her home organised - and the best part is, they are not expensive. Perhaps Dilly calls them boujie simply because they seem like 'nice to haves' compared to essentials, but who can put a price on the feeling of an uncluttered, uncomplicated home?

The first affordable and accessible tool is one that Dilly promises is "going to change your life", a battery box.

One might think Dilly is overpromising here. How can a battery box change your life? Well, remember that the next time you’re tearing the place apart, desperately looking for a new battery for your TV remote.

As Dilly explains, a battery box means "no more rooting around in junk drawers, everything is contained within this organiser."

The added stroke of genius is the inclusion of a battery tester so "you know that every battery in here is ready to go". No last-minute dashes to the shop for batteries for the kids or grandkids toys, for example.

The second tool is another basic, affordable item that could make all the difference, a greetings and gift card organiser. Here, Dilly just uses a simple plastic box that has dividers for her greeting cards and gift cards.

By repurposing a plastic box in such a way, you can save money by keeping tabs on all your gift cards (how many of us have found an old gift card only to discover it’s since expired?) and you can even store some meaningful keepsake cards and messages, too.

Dilly completes the storage trio with item number three – a box for all her chargers, including phone chargers, smartwatches, electric toothbrushes and more.

Unlike those of us who might just have a tangled mess of wires (guilty), Dilly opens her charging box to reveal all her cables and chargers neatly organised inside the sort of box people usually use for photos.

Showing how neatly everything’s arranged, she says in the video, "There's every type of charger you can imagine, beautifully organised in this box. Have you ever seen anything more bougie?" No, Dilly, no, we have not.

Not content with sharing these practical and easily imitable tips, Dilly offers ways to elevate this with more personalised and thoughtful touches.

While she’s kept hers quite functional, she points out that you can find prettier versions of these, such as swapping a plastic box for a cardboard box with handmade dividers.