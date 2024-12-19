No room in the fridge for excess Christmas food? Experts share 5 essential tips to create extra space

Amongst all the chaos of Christmas, the last thing you need is to be constantly tackling tumbling food sources stacked in your fridge. As with everything during the festive period, preparation is key.

Mastering how to organise a fridge at Christmas is different from other times of the year because there's more demand for space. Having a fridge full of the best Christmas food is one of the best parts of the festive season however it can often be a challenge to fit it all in your fridge. Especially when you have to keep going in and out whilst guests are over.

With turkey and all the trimmings, your fridge can quickly run out of space or fall into chaos so having some tips to avoid that will make all the difference. We have spoken to an appliance expert who has shared her foolproof methods for keeping on top of the Christmas fridge set up.

5 essential Christmas fridge organisation tips

From remembering all the essential Christmas hosting tips to mastering your Christmas centrepiece, there's no denying your to-do list can quickly start to stack up. This is why we're all about making things easier, especially the small things like keeping your Christmas fridge stock in order.

So what better opportunity to get some help from the professionals and master your fridge set-up this season?

1. Declutter ahead of time

You might not always put your fridge and freezer on your decluttering checklist, but when it comes to busier times of the year like Christmas you definitely should.

"When it comes to preparing for the big day, the first thing you should do is remove any food you won’t need," suggests Sarah Heaps, refrigeration expert at AO.com. "Take a few minutes to discard any expired items and use this opportunity to thoroughly clean your fridge."

Knowing how to clean your fridge properly will also mean your food will last longer and will minimise the risk of cross-contamination.

Sarah adds, "Take out each shelf and wipe these and the fridge's inner shell down to create a cleaner space for your Christmas shopping."

Sarah Heaps
Refridgeration expert
Sarah is one AO's newest experts with a year to the good in refrigeration, she helps both customers and publications with expert advice on everything to do with fridges and freezers.

2. Create specific fridge zones

When it comes to keeping your Christmas fridge in order you may have your personal preferences, however, there are ways these can be tweaked to serve you better.

"A good idea is to divide your fridge goods by each different food group. For instance, try keeping dairy products together and your fruit and veg jointly in the bottom drawer," explains Sarah.

She says that by zoning your fridge efficiently you'll be able to limit the time you leave the door open which helps to keep the fridge temperature stable and your food fresher for longer.

"When it comes to loading your fridge with your Christmas shopping, knowing where everything is will be invaluable to making your Christmas dinner," Sarah finishes.

3. Make sure to stack strategically

In the same way, you need to be strategic when organising a small wardrobe with lots of clothes, your fridge will benefit from smart placement too.

"This Christmas, you should pack your fridge more strategically," Sarah advises. "Try placing taller items towards the back and shorter items at the front. By carrying out this simple task you’ll open up your fridge allowing foods to be easily stored and grabbed."

She's also quick to point out that the fridge door is the warmest part of the appliance so only place items with a longer shelf life there, not those that are easily perishable.

4. Adjust shelf heights

The question of what size turkey you should buy this Christmas shouldn't be decided by your fridge size but it is an important factor. If you often worry about how to fit larger items into your fridge then simply adjusting the shelf heights can be the solution.

"No doubt you’ll be getting a turkey and keeping this fresh in the fridge can be a challenge. You can adjust the shelf height quickly and easily so you can fit the family’s favourite bird inside the centre," says Sarah.

She strongly recommends keeping the turkey central so it absorbs as much cool air as possible. Should you be really struggling to stack your fridge this year due to lack of space it might be time to invest in a new fridge or even a second one for the shed.

5. Bring expiring foods to the front

Not only will this tip stop you from wasting money on replacing expired food items it will also mean less food waste. Although any organic matter, from potato peels to eggshells can go into making your own compost for next year's crops.

Sarah says, "Expired food is annoying and a waste that you should avoid this Christmas. Keep an eye on your expiry dates on perishable foods and bring these to the front of your fridge when you can."

"By doing so and planning your meals ahead of Christmas day, you can avoid wasting food and stop your fridge smelling from food on the turn," she adds.

Now your fridge is perfectly organised, why not try out some of our tips for styling your hallway for Christmas and expert tips for preparing your dining room for Christmas hosting? It'll make your home feel welcoming and get your guests in the party mood before they've even taken their shoes off.