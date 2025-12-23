Lynsey Crombie shares the 5 last-minute jobs to put on your checklist for hassle-free Christmas hosting

Christmas, with all its excitement and joy, can become quite stressful rather easily when you've got lots of guests coming round but not a lot of time to prepare. To keep things stress-free this year, home and cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie has shared her quick to-do list so you can simply eat, drink and be merry when the guests arrive.

Even when you've got all the essential Christmas hosting tips memorised, it's all too easy for the chaos of the festive season to take over. When hosting for the big day, there is so much to remember between cooking the turkey and finding ways to add extra seating to your living room, relaxing and enjoying it yourself seems impossible.

However, Lynsey Crombie has shared the high-priority jobs to get checked off your list before guests arrive so you don't have to lift a finger once the party starts. Well, expect for lifting your glass of bubbles, of course!

Lynsey Crombie's Christmas Eve hosting checklist

Whilst you may have been more worried about trying out a Christmas tablescaping trend this season, the smaller bits of prep can get forgotten, and these are usually the bits that keep you away from guests on the big day.

Sharing the reel on her Instagram (@lynsey_queenofclean), Lynsey stresses the importance of being prepared. She says, "A little prep means you can actually enjoy your guests, not run around after them. Sit back, relax, eat, drink, be merry. You can tidy up after they’ve gone."

Her first recommended task is to tackle the downstairs bathroom that your guests will use. Start with swapping out old towels with fresh, stocking up on loo roll (no frantic sprints or awkward shouts for more, and of course, replenish hand soap, and lotion if you're going for a luxurious vibe.

So you don't have to worry about daily cleaning habits, Lynsey also recommends adding some throws onto your sofa to protect it from any spills and food stains. This will also help with the stress of watching out for incoming accidents.

Another tip she shares that will help keep the cleanup simpler and a lot less stressful is adding a basket near the front door to collect shoes.

Not only does this keep your space tidy, but it'll also help stop your guests from tracking any mud or water through your house. It will also stop any potential, tispy tumbles when your guests are leaving to get their taxis.

In the same way you'd style your dining room way before your guests come over, you can also prepare your drinks table. Lynsey suggests laying your glasses out alongside any bubbles you're having so your friends and family can walk in, serve themselves and start partying without you needing to help out.

And why not go that extra mile and pop on a decorative wine glass charm? They're a lifesaver when it comes to remembering whose glass is whose.

Should you want to make your hallway extra welcoming and festive, lighting one of your best Christmas candles before arrival time is a fantastic idea. Even if you're hosting just for drinks, Lynsey points out that a seasonal scent is always going to win your guests over and set the scene for the evening ahead.

Once you've got all your prep done, you'll be able to truly enjoy the evening you've planned for you and your loved ones. Whilst it's easy to prioritise how things look this Christmas, remember that hosting shouldn't take away the fun and joy of the season, and that takes priority over everything else.

Lynsey also recommends keeping your cleaning products somewhere easy to reach, so that when those inevitable spills do happen, you're prepared to tackle them straight away. No stains will set this season!