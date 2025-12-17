Lynsey Crombie's Christmas-scented pinecones are the easy way to make your home smell fresh on a budget
Fill your home with seasonal scents and charming decor with this easy, affordable pinecone hack
Signature scents are one of the most enjoyable parts of Christmas, whether that's the smell of freshly baked mince pies and mulled wine or your favourite spiced candles. Scents instantly awaken the magic of the festive period.
And while there are plenty of the best room sprays and Christmas candles to choose from, this DIY Christmas-scented pinecones shared by Lynsey Crombie on her Instagram @lynsey_queenofclean is not only going to make your home smell good, but it'll also add a touch of decorative festive cheer.
Try Lynsey's Christmas-scented pinecones hack
Lynsey, also known as the Queen of Clean, shares her simple DIY Christmas-scented pinecones, saying, "Give your home that fresh festive scent by adding a few drops of essential oils to your pinecones and popping them around your home as little decorative pieces."
Whether you've foraged your very own pinecones in your local woods, remember not to take too many as they're important for the ecosystem, or picked some up online, this is a great way to make use of them. The best part is that you can create a completely custom scent to your liking, so if the clichéd winter spice smell isn't for you, this will be right up your street.
Lynsey recommends her favourite scents for the essential oils, which are cinnamon, orange, clove, pine, cedarwood, frankincense and peppermint. However, just like when you add personality to your home through decor, when customising scents like this, it should be tailored to you.
Once you've added a few drops of essential oil to each pinecone and given them a shake, you can pick what type of vessel you'd like to display them in. Whether that be a vase, a Christmas plate or a decorative stand, these DIY Christmas-scented pinecones are so easy to complete using things you already have at home.
And why not add a few more personal touches with dried orange slices, baubles and string lights for a real showstopping display? Using some of the best Christmas lights will take the pinecones to the next level and introduce even more festive magic to your home.
Natural decor
Fill your festive bowls and platters with these charming pinecones, ready to be custom-scented. These from Amazon are a great price, and they'll be more than enough to add to your wreaths and centrepieces too.
Luxury scent
If you're prepared to splurge a little this Christmas, then a Neom essential oil is the only option. Their oils don't just smell unbelievable, but they're designed to have aromatherapy benefits, meaning they soothe and relax you, too. This one is blended with mandarin, cinnamon and tonka bean, an all-star line-up or what?
Decorative bowl
This bowl couldn't be better for displaying your scented pinecones, with its organic shape and raised height. It's also perfect for adding to your hallway post-Christmas as a key holder.
Touch of tradition
Welcome some Christmas traditions with these orange slices. They look fantastic alongside your pinecones. not only will bring the festiveness, but they smell amazing too.
Festive favourites
These essential oils are a one-way ticket to your home smelling like Santa's grotto and will elevate your pinecones to Christmas candle levels of aroma. And why not mix and match? The apple cider and cinnamon spice oils are just begging to be blended! These kits also make a great gift for those fellow scent-lovers in your life.
Star shaped lights
These star lights would be the perfect set of lights to add to your pinecone display – being both elegant and interesting in shape. Their wire design makes them easier to shape and bend, which will help line vases and bowls. And they're an affordable option too, now they're discounted by 30%.
No one will ever make me part with my collection of the best scented candles, especially around Christmas, but that doesn't mean the thought of flameless home scents won't intrigue me, especially when they're easily made at home and look so charming.
This DIY decoration will help you keep your home smelling divine all season long, at a reasonable cost. So it's a good idea to scentscape your home with something that doesn't need an open flame.
If you're struggling to think of a Christmas centrepiece for your festive dinner party, this DIY is a great option. Whilst you may want to move the scented pinecones away whilst you eat, it's a great display to add to your seasonal tablescape.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
