Lynsey Crombie's Christmas-scented pinecones are the easy way to make your home smell fresh on a budget

Signature scents are one of the most enjoyable parts of Christmas, whether that's the smell of freshly baked mince pies and mulled wine or your favourite spiced candles. Scents instantly awaken the magic of the festive period.

And while there are plenty of the best room sprays and Christmas candles to choose from, this DIY Christmas-scented pinecones shared by Lynsey Crombie on her Instagram @lynsey_queenofclean is not only going to make your home smell good, but it'll also add a touch of decorative festive cheer.

Try Lynsey's Christmas-scented pinecones hack

Lynsey, also known as the Queen of Clean, shares her simple DIY Christmas-scented pinecones, saying, "Give your home that fresh festive scent by adding a few drops of essential oils to your pinecones and popping them around your home as little decorative pieces."

Whether you've foraged your very own pinecones in your local woods, remember not to take too many as they're important for the ecosystem, or picked some up online, this is a great way to make use of them. The best part is that you can create a completely custom scent to your liking, so if the clichéd winter spice smell isn't for you, this will be right up your street.

(Image credit: Future)

Lynsey recommends her favourite scents for the essential oils, which are cinnamon, orange, clove, pine, cedarwood, frankincense and peppermint. However, just like when you add personality to your home through decor, when customising scents like this, it should be tailored to you.

Once you've added a few drops of essential oil to each pinecone and given them a shake, you can pick what type of vessel you'd like to display them in. Whether that be a vase, a Christmas plate or a decorative stand, these DIY Christmas-scented pinecones are so easy to complete using things you already have at home.

And why not add a few more personal touches with dried orange slices, baubles and string lights for a real showstopping display? Using some of the best Christmas lights will take the pinecones to the next level and introduce even more festive magic to your home.

No one will ever make me part with my collection of the best scented candles, especially around Christmas, but that doesn't mean the thought of flameless home scents won't intrigue me, especially when they're easily made at home and look so charming.

This DIY decoration will help you keep your home smelling divine all season long, at a reasonable cost. So it's a good idea to scentscape your home with something that doesn't need an open flame.

If you're struggling to think of a Christmas centrepiece for your festive dinner party, this DIY is a great option. Whilst you may want to move the scented pinecones away whilst you eat, it's a great display to add to your seasonal tablescape.