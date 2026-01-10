Like a soft morning breeze, these airy perfumes linger but don't overpower - ideal for a fresh start

Ever wished you could surround yourself with the crisp, cooling smell of early mornings or the delicate, soapy waft that comes from clean laundry billowing in the breeze? These airy perfumes capture those moments perfectly, lingering close to your skin for a signature that is beautifully lightweight and refreshing.

While the heavier, warmer blends among the best long-lasting perfumes always have their place, sometimes our noses need a break. Fresh perfumes are often the go-to for those seeking something of a fragrance palate cleanse, but there's another genre that we think is even more fitting for those experiencing fatigue from their favourites - or want a blend that will transcend all occasions and seasons. A sheer sort of perfume that offers a delicate trail rather than a punchy, overpowering one is what we would prescribe or 'airy' as we like to call them, thanks to their ethereal, breezy quality.

Think skin-like musks and clean florals, the sort of smells you'd expect to greet you when venturing outdoors on a bright but chilly spring morn or when slipping beneath freshly-washed cotton sheets. And these nine lightweight fragrances bottle up just that, as our beauty team can attest.

Clear the cobwebs away, with these 9 soft and airy perfumes

Now, an airy scent doesn't necessarily equate to a disappearing one. You can indeed find blends that boast a certain soft and cooling aroma whilst still being incredibly long-lasting. Nine examples of which we've found for you, with options spanning the best Diptyque perfumes to popular musk scents, all touted for their elegant and crowd-pleasing notes.

What notes give perfume an 'airy' quality?

(Image credit: Future)

If you're contemplating buying this sort of airy perfume online and are unsure of what notes tend to signal a breezier blend, we've picked the brains of our very own Home eCommerce Editor, and resident Master Perfumer, Laura Honey, to detail the notes and attributes of such fragrances.

"Fresh, airy perfumes are usually built around brighter notes that lift quickly into the air and feel light on your skin," she explains, "You’ll often find zesty citrus notes like bergamot or mandarin opening these fragrances, as they bring an immediate brightness and clarity right at the top. In the heart, delicate green and white florals such as freesia and lily-of-the-valley add softness without weight; they feel clean rather than rich or heady. If florals aren’t your thing, green notes like tea or fig leaf offer a similarly fresh effect, especially when paired with pale woods and gentle musks for a fragrance that feels crisp, modern and quietly comforting."

You can find an array of these aforementioned fresh notes in the scents above, but if none are tempting you, here's a list to refer back to as you continue your search:

Bergamot

Mandarin

Lemon

Green tea

Fig leaf

Freesia

Lily-of-the-valley

Rose centifolia

Iris

Pale or blonde woods

Aquatic and soapy accords

Why are lightweight perfumes are nice for this time of year?

We're of the opinion that airy perfumes work all year round, but in the late winter and into spring, they feel the most apt. Especially if you were wearing heavier, woody fireside perfumes or rich vanilla blends over the festive period and now want to kickstart the new year or head into the spring season with something fresher and more breezy.

As Honey notes, "there’s something especially appealing about leaning into lighter fragrances at this time of year. After months of cosy ambers, spices and indulgent gourmands, fresh compositions can feel like a reset: airy, invigorating and easy to wear.

"They suit brighter mornings and longer days, helping to lift the mood and encourage that lovely sense of moving forward, whether you’re heading out for a walk, opening the windows, or simply embracing the feeling of a fresh start."