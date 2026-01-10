Like a soft morning breeze, these airy perfumes linger but don't overpower - ideal for a fresh start
If you're feeling fatigued with warm and heady scents and want to instead spritz yourself with sheerer notes, these are the airy perfumes to invest in
Ever wished you could surround yourself with the crisp, cooling smell of early mornings or the delicate, soapy waft that comes from clean laundry billowing in the breeze? These airy perfumes capture those moments perfectly, lingering close to your skin for a signature that is beautifully lightweight and refreshing.
While the heavier, warmer blends among the best long-lasting perfumes always have their place, sometimes our noses need a break. Fresh perfumes are often the go-to for those seeking something of a fragrance palate cleanse, but there's another genre that we think is even more fitting for those experiencing fatigue from their favourites - or want a blend that will transcend all occasions and seasons. A sheer sort of perfume that offers a delicate trail rather than a punchy, overpowering one is what we would prescribe or 'airy' as we like to call them, thanks to their ethereal, breezy quality.
Think skin-like musks and clean florals, the sort of smells you'd expect to greet you when venturing outdoors on a bright but chilly spring morn or when slipping beneath freshly-washed cotton sheets. And these nine lightweight fragrances bottle up just that, as our beauty team can attest.
Clear the cobwebs away, with these 9 soft and airy perfumes
Now, an airy scent doesn't necessarily equate to a disappearing one. You can indeed find blends that boast a certain soft and cooling aroma whilst still being incredibly long-lasting. Nine examples of which we've found for you, with options spanning the best Diptyque perfumes to popular musk scents, all touted for their elegant and crowd-pleasing notes.
Musky & almondy
RRP: £125 for 100ml | Notes: White musk, mimosa, blonde woods and rice steam accord
Delicately sweet and airy, Diptyque's L'eau Papier opens with furls of soft white musks, mingled with blonde woods and vaporous hints of rice steam. It's elegant and intimate, whilst still boasting an impressive sillage and staying power. To me, it's a very chic example of a skin scent, as it hangs closely to you, rewarding all those who cross your path with an embrace of warm, breezy musks. The mimosa also delivers a moreish, almond-y quality to the blend that is so comforting and cosy. It's actually one of my top five favourite fragrances of all time and has earned me endless compliments, even from strangers.
Who should buy it: those seeking the perfume equivalent of a chic white shirt or t-shirt
Crisp & dewy
RRP: £118 for 100ml | Notes: King William pear, freesia and patchouli
For both fruit and floral fragrance fans, English Pear & Freesia is a lovely example of an airy scent, with its fresh, spring-like blend of white florals and juicy pear. It's counted as one of the best Jo Malone perfumes thanks to its timeless appeal and the mouthwatering way it layers the crisp, succulent sweetness of the pear with uplifting hints of freesia. It's dewy, bright and perfectly elegant, which is likely why I've known several people who chose it as a wedding day scent.
Who should buy it: those seeking a lightweight and delicate fruity-floral blend that will transition perfectly from spring to summer
Sweet & sheer
RRP: from £175 for 30ml | Notes: Bergamot, mandarin, white peach, orange flower, nympheal, vetiver, akigalawood, ambrofix and musk
Valaya is definitely what you would class as an airy scent. It's one of the most popular blends in Parfums de Marly's collection and is a beautiful interpretation of a trendy peach perfume. There's a powdery softness to it that does indeed conjure images of the fruit's fuzzy skin, as well as a delicious, juicy sweetness. Hints of white florals, warm woods and musks float alongside those dewy tangs of peach, affording a sheerness to the blends that is so elegant and ethereal. It's very much a timeless scent that is both lightweight and lingering.
Who should buy it: lovers of sweet, fruity and powdery perfumes, searching for a luxe, everyday signature
Clean, soapy rose
RRP: £150 for 50ml | Notes: Aldehyde, rose centifolia, peony, violet, musks and sandalwood
While some of the best rose perfumes can be on the intense and headache-y side, Byredo's Blanche is crisp and clean - like freshly laundered sheets. Classic rose centifolia and peony meet creamy sandalwood and musks to create a blend that is fresh but intimate all at once. It's a soapy sort of scent that feels lightweight and almost dewy, ideal if you want to smell clean and expensive.
Who should buy it: fans of subtle, palate cleanser-like perfumes that deliver a 'just-showered' aroma
Cool & Milky
RRP: £53 for 100ml | Notes: jasmine sambac, chestnut, pink berry and vanilla
For those seeking a niche and a very intriguing signature, meet This Is Her! from Zadig & Voltaire. One way I can think to describe this scent is like a chilled glass of frothy milk, despite the blend not actually featuring any lactonic accords. It's sheer, creamy and sweet, thanks to notes like jasmine, chestnut and vanilla, but there's also a cool breeziness to it that is so unique and hard to pin down. It seems almost impossible for a perfume to smell both warm and cold at the same time, but somehow this velvety number manages it.
Who should buy it: those who love sweet, milk-like perfumes seeking a niche and skin-like twist
Like a breath of beachy air
RRP: £62 for 30ml | Notes: Bergamot, pink pepper, lemon, ylang-ylang, coconut milk, musk and cedarwood.
If your idea of an airy fragrance is one that seeks to capture a bracing beach stroll in its notes, Maison Margiela's aptly named Replica perfume, Beach Walk, definitely warrants a sniff. It's creamy and soft, thanks to notes of coconut and cedar, but there's also a lightness to this blend, thanks to its opening notes of bergamot and lemon. It's slightly spiced and warm, which really affords this fragrance a certain sun-warmed quality, while salty musks and those coconut traces transport you to sparkling shores.
Who should buy it: fans of long beach strolls and radiant solar perfumes
Fresh & watery
RRP: £102 for 50ml | Notes: Posidonia accord, ylang-ylang and vanilla
Like a fresh ocean breeze against your skin, L'eau D'issey is all salty aquatic and vegetal accords entwined with silky vanilla. It's radiant and bright, thanks to floral notes of ylang-ylang and to me, smells exactly like sea-soaked skin or salty ocean spray on a warm summer's day. It's beautifully lightweight and dewy, ideal for those seeking an effortless summer scent or a clean, slightly beachy, everyday signature.
Who should buy it: those seeking a fresh and lightweight, oceanic sort of scent
The smell of sun cream in the air
RRP: £92 for 50ml | Notes: coconut, Tuscan fig, agave, tonka and golden wood
Following a similar beachy theme as L'eau D'issey, this Maison Louis Marie offers an airy, coconut trail. It's warm but bright at the same time, as well as boasting an almost watery, dewy quality. Notes of Tuscan fig and coconut add a delicious creaminess to this scent, while tonka and hints of golden wood add a radiant warmth. It's sweet but sheer, ideal for a clean, easy-breezy everyday fragrance, but especially as we head into the summer.
Who should buy it: fans of coconut scents who want to surround themselves with summer nostalgia
Airy apricot & musk
RRP: £70 for 50ml | Notes: Mineral salt accord, osmanthus, ylang-ylang, apricot skin, cashmeran and ambrox.
The brand quite literally describes this floral take on the original Glossier You as airy, and I couldn't agree more. It layers musky, salty notes with delicate florals and a hint of velvety-soft apricot skin to create a warm, floaty sort of scent. Like many of the other perfumes in this roundup, it stays close and is designed to enhance your natural aroma, creating a trail that is uniquely you. It's a great option if you already love the original but want to add a touch of salty-sweet florals to it, or want to layer it with other musk perfumes.
Who should buy it: lovers of skin-scents who want a perfume that smells a little different on everyone
What notes give perfume an 'airy' quality?
If you're contemplating buying this sort of airy perfume online and are unsure of what notes tend to signal a breezier blend, we've picked the brains of our very own Home eCommerce Editor, and resident Master Perfumer, Laura Honey, to detail the notes and attributes of such fragrances.
"Fresh, airy perfumes are usually built around brighter notes that lift quickly into the air and feel light on your skin," she explains, "You’ll often find zesty citrus notes like bergamot or mandarin opening these fragrances, as they bring an immediate brightness and clarity right at the top. In the heart, delicate green and white florals such as freesia and lily-of-the-valley add softness without weight; they feel clean rather than rich or heady. If florals aren’t your thing, green notes like tea or fig leaf offer a similarly fresh effect, especially when paired with pale woods and gentle musks for a fragrance that feels crisp, modern and quietly comforting."
You can find an array of these aforementioned fresh notes in the scents above, but if none are tempting you, here's a list to refer back to as you continue your search:
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
- Bergamot
- Mandarin
- Lemon
- Green tea
- Fig leaf
- Freesia
- Lily-of-the-valley
- Rose centifolia
- Iris
- Pale or blonde woods
- Aquatic and soapy accords
Why are lightweight perfumes are nice for this time of year?
We're of the opinion that airy perfumes work all year round, but in the late winter and into spring, they feel the most apt. Especially if you were wearing heavier, woody fireside perfumes or rich vanilla blends over the festive period and now want to kickstart the new year or head into the spring season with something fresher and more breezy.
As Honey notes, "there’s something especially appealing about leaning into lighter fragrances at this time of year. After months of cosy ambers, spices and indulgent gourmands, fresh compositions can feel like a reset: airy, invigorating and easy to wear.
"They suit brighter mornings and longer days, helping to lift the mood and encourage that lovely sense of moving forward, whether you’re heading out for a walk, opening the windows, or simply embracing the feeling of a fresh start."
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.