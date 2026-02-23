Match made in heaven: Amal and George Clooney love this Parisian fragrance duo for the red carpet

Being in the month of love, it seems only fitting to discover that Amal and George Clooney endearingly wore coordinating 'his and hers' hair perfumes on their most recent red carpet.

While we can typically expect to see the best perfumes for women making the list of favourite celebrity perfumes, Hollywood's best kept secret to smelling good is actually with a spritz of hair perfume. In fact, we've seen the likes of Demi Moore and Amal Clooney sport hair perfume on recent red carpets.

As for the latter, it seems the international human rights lawyer has convinced her significant other to join her in adorning hair perfumes as both Amal and George Clooney wore coordinating hair mists from the same niche French perfume house to this year's Golden Globes. Not to mention, this isn't the first time Amal Clooney's fragrance of choice has been in the form of a hair perfume, further proving our suspicions that Amal is a fan of the hair-specific blends. Fortunately, their hairstylist has revealed the exact scents they spritzed on before gracing the red carpet...

The his and hers hair perfumes that Amal and George Clooney wore on the red carpet

It's rare that we get an insight into what fragrances celebrities wear, however it's our lucky day as we've got a sneak peek into the pre-red carpet routine of Amal and George Clooney. The couple took date night to new heights as they attended the 83rd Golden Globes last month by coordinating their hair perfumes from the same chic French niche perfume, Initio Parfums.

Amal's hair perfume INITIO Atomic Rose Hair Mist 50ml £85 at Selfridges RRP: £85 for 50ml | Notes: Italian bergamot, Bulgarian rose, Turkish rose, Egyptian jasmine, Madagascar vanilla Boasting a bold, magnetic and desirable scent, the Atomic Rose hair perfume blends oriental floral notes of bergamot, rose and jasmine with a creamy vanilla base for a fragrance that is irresistibly attractive. George's hair perfume INITIO Oud for Greatness Hair Mist 50ml £90 at Selfridges RRP: £90 for 50ml | Notes: Natural oud wood, agar wood oil, lavender, saffron, patchouli, musk Worn by George Clooney, the Oud for Greatness Hair Mist is, at its core, a warm spicy fragrance that boasts powerful notes of oud, wood and patchouli. The outcome is a hair perfume that is bold, magnetic, powerful and is set to leave a lasting impression on everyone you meet.

The hairstylist behind both Amal and George Clooney's styled strands, Dimitris Giannetos, revealed his finishing touch ritual before any red carpet event – a generous spritz of hair perfume. However, the Golden Globes event was nothing short of special as the Clooney's opted for hair fragrances from niche French perfumer, Initio Parfums.

Fortunately, Giannetos lifted the lid on the exact scents both stars were adorning: “Amal wore a stunning red dress from Balmain with a vintage 50s feel. It was a recreation from the Balmain Erato dress from the 1950s. I wanted to create a hair look that complemented this gorgeous gown, so we went with soft Parisian vintage waves. At the end, I misted Initio Atomic Rose Hair Perfume to finish the look with a rosy, vintage smell.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Amy Sussman / Staff)

As for George, Giannetos added: "George wore a beautifully tailored Armani suit. George is very handsome and doesn’t need much so for his grooming we kept it minimal. I gave him a very clean and sharp haircut. At the end I sprayed some Initio Oud for Greatness Hair Perfume for the final touch.”

For those wondering what each of these perfumes smell like, Atomic Rose is a classic rose scent, with a floral heart of jasmine and warming base of vanilla bean. However, Oud for Greatness is both bold and magnetic with its warm, spicy blend of natural oud wood and agar wood oil, that is softened with notes of lavender, saffron and patchouli.