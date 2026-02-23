Back To Top

Match made in heaven: Amal and George Clooney love this Parisian fragrance duo for the red carpet

Image of Amal and George Clooney on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
Being in the month of love, it seems only fitting to discover that Amal and George Clooney endearingly wore coordinating 'his and hers' hair perfumes on their most recent red carpet.

While we can typically expect to see the best perfumes for women making the list of favourite celebrity perfumes, Hollywood's best kept secret to smelling good is actually with a spritz of hair perfume. In fact, we've seen the likes of Demi Moore and Amal Clooney sport hair perfume on recent red carpets.

The his and hers hair perfumes that Amal and George Clooney wore on the red carpet

It's rare that we get an insight into what fragrances celebrities wear, however it's our lucky day as we've got a sneak peek into the pre-red carpet routine of Amal and George Clooney. The couple took date night to new heights as they attended the 83rd Golden Globes last month by coordinating their hair perfumes from the same chic French niche perfume, Initio Parfums.

The hairstylist behind both Amal and George Clooney's styled strands, Dimitris Giannetos, revealed his finishing touch ritual before any red carpet event – a generous spritz of hair perfume. However, the Golden Globes event was nothing short of special as the Clooney's opted for hair fragrances from niche French perfumer, Initio Parfums.

Fortunately, Giannetos lifted the lid on the exact scents both stars were adorning: “Amal wore a stunning red dress from Balmain with a vintage 50s feel. It was a recreation from the Balmain Erato dress from the 1950s. I wanted to create a hair look that complemented this gorgeous gown, so we went with soft Parisian vintage waves. At the end, I misted Initio Atomic Rose Hair Perfume to finish the look with a rosy, vintage smell.”

Collage of photos showing Amal and George Clooney on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Amal has long curled brunette hair to one side and wearing a red ruched dress, George wears a black tuxedo

As for George, Giannetos added: "George wore a beautifully tailored Armani suit. George is very handsome and doesn’t need much so for his grooming we kept it minimal. I gave him a very clean and sharp haircut. At the end I sprayed some Initio Oud for Greatness Hair Perfume for the final touch.”

For those wondering what each of these perfumes smell like, Atomic Rose is a classic rose scent, with a floral heart of jasmine and warming base of vanilla bean. However, Oud for Greatness is both bold and magnetic with its warm, spicy blend of natural oud wood and agar wood oil, that is softened with notes of lavender, saffron and patchouli.

