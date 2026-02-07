Oprah 'almost never wears fragrance,' but this unique perfume is the only exception

As a team of beauty shopping experts, it should come as no surprise that we're nosey when it comes to celebrities' signature scents – not to mention, it's intriguing to know what A-listers actually smell like.

If you were to take a look at the predicted 2026 fragrance trends, you'll find that niche perfumes are proving to be a popular choice for many, and unsurprisingly so. These aromas take the meaning of a signature scent to a whole new level, boasting blends that react with your skin to create a fragrance that is unique to you, making them some of the best perfumes for women on the market.

One household name who agrees is none other than Oprah Winfrey, who has revealed the only fragrance that you'll find her reaching for. Yes, despite admitting to rarely wearing perfume, this impressive blend is the presenter's one exception – and we have all the details.

The unique perfume that Oprah swears by for a fresh scent

Designed to wear differently on everyone thanks to its pH-responsive technology, this under-the-radar scent rivals some of the best fresh perfumes on the market, delivering a second skin aroma. It seems that Oprah isn't the only fan of this fragrance, in fact, shoppers also hail the perfume for its 'light' and 'beautiful' scent.

Oprah's perfume NoMakeupMakeup No Fragrance Fragrance $75 at No Makeup Makeup LLC RRP: £56 / $75 | Notes: Fresh Peony Petals, Pink Pomelo, Green Muguet, Warm Ambrette, Sheer Jasmine, Orris Root, Creamy Sandalwood, Amber Coconut, Soft Musk Powered by FlexScent Technology™, this fragrance adapts with your body's pH levels to reveal a scent that is exclusive to you - from floral and subtly fruity to earthy and musky. The lightly intimate perfume offers a skin-like scent, with airy, uplifting top notes, a soft and musky heart, before drying down to unveil a glowing, sensual base. It's also suitable for those more sensitive to fragrance, as it includes something called My Z-Biome to protect the skin’s natural microflora for a gentle, irritation-free wear.

Earning a spot on Oprah's list of favourite things in 2025, the presenter gave a rave review of the No Fragrance Fragrance, she says: “I almost never wear fragrance - I like the fresh scent of just stepping out of a shower - but this one won me over. It’s light, clean, and somehow becomes your own thanks to its FlexScent technology (it adapts to your pH, with top notes of peonies, pink pomelo, and lily of the valley).”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo / Staff)

In fact, unique perfumes are becoming quite the trend amongst A-listers too, with many other celebrities, such as UK TV presenters Davina McCall and Ruth Langsford, opting for Escentric Molecules' Molecule 01 - another skin-responsive blend.

Winfrey also notes how the perfume makes a stellar scented gift choice for a loved one, without having to know their fragrance preferences: "[This perfume is] a unique gift for the unique person on your list."