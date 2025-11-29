We've discovered the go-to perfumes of some of our favourite celebs - and they're up to 29% off this weekend
Whether you're blind-buying a fragrance for yourself or as a gift, reviews and recommendations are always helpful, especially when they come from those who strut the red carpet and light up the silver screen.
Indeed, knowing you share a long-lasting perfume with a celebrity can be a very validating thing, especially when you consider how much access they have to luxe beauty buys and fragrances. If they've chosen one specific blend from the list of best perfumes for women to wear exclusively, chances are it's rather elegant and luxe-smelling. Knowing the signature scent of an A-lister can also be a great gift-informer. For instance, if you know someone who loves Helen Mirren's filmography, treating them to a fragrance she is known to wear and love is sure to score you points.
Now is also the perfect time to invest in one such celebrity-approved blend, as thanks to the Black Friday beauty deals, there's a plethora of impressive savings to be found - from £30 off Ruth Langsford's signature to a 15% discount on Cynthia Erivo's luxe perfume...
Best deals on celebrity-loved perfumes
The 2025 Cyber deals are not disappointing, with discounts still rolling in across iconic brands like Penhaligon's, Jo Malone and Clarins, all of which boast perfumes that can be found in the handbags and dressers of several famous faces...
If you've ever wondered what Dame Helen Mirren's perfume of choice is, the actor exclusively told woman&home that she loves this fresh, garden-inspired number from Hermès. It boasts dewy notes of fig tree, green lentisk and oleander, and right now, it can be yours for 32% off at All Beauty.
Ruth Langsford is a fan of this unique fragrance. It's touted as one of the best skin scents and autumnal fragrances, in general, thanks to its warmth and the way its single note, Iso E Super, marries with its wearer's natural pheromones. It smells slightly different on everyone and is subtle but intriguing - ideal for a signature scent.
Kate Moss is known to love Clarins Eau Dynamisante, and unlike your average cologne, it treats your skin as much as it scents it. It combines fresh, aromatic notes with skin-smoothing and toning ingredients like red ginseng and lemon thyme extract. And right now, it's under £35 at Amazon.
While Victoria Beckham now has her own range of acclaimed fragrances, she has previously sung the praises of this luxe blend of mandarin, blackberry, violet, black amber and sandalwood. It's 20% off at Liberty for Black Friday, as is the 100ml bottle.
If you're keen to invest in Reese Witherspoon's perfume of choice, you're in luck, as AERIN's Amber Musk is currently 30% off as part of Look Fantastic's Black Friday discounts. Scent-wise, it boasts hints of Rose Centifolia, amber and warm musk, making it perfect for now.
Widely reported as a favourite of Princess Diana's, Penhaligon's Bluebell perfectly captures the delicate flower within its bright, dewy notes of itrus accord, hyacinth, and clove. Plus, right now, there's a rare 20% saving on the fragrance at Sephora.
Cynthia Erivo has previously revealed that she adores this warm and smoky blend from Jo Malone - she even sprays it on her hair as well as her skin. Its notes of lavender, Omumbiri myrrh and tonka bean also make it especially perfect for winter wear, so if you're on the hunt for a cold-weather signature, don't miss this 16% saving.
Helen Mirren has also previously sung the praises of this Jo Malone perfume, describing its notes of blackberry, bay leaves and cedar as 'gorgeous.' If you're keen to invest, this blend is currently discounted at All Beauty - along with an array of other Jo Malone colognes.
If you're in the market for a hair perfume, Amal Clooney has been known to wear this luxe, rosy mist on her iconic strands when walking the red carpet. It boasts delicate notes of Turkish rose, peony, vanilla and cashmeran, that are perfect for layering with other floral fragrances - as well as for gifting.
