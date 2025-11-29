We've discovered the go-to perfumes of some of our favourite celebs - and they're up to 29% off this weekend

Whether you're blind-buying a fragrance for yourself or as a gift, reviews and recommendations are always helpful, especially when they come from those who strut the red carpet and light up the silver screen.

Indeed, knowing you share a long-lasting perfume with a celebrity can be a very validating thing, especially when you consider how much access they have to luxe beauty buys and fragrances. If they've chosen one specific blend from the list of best perfumes for women to wear exclusively, chances are it's rather elegant and luxe-smelling. Knowing the signature scent of an A-lister can also be a great gift-informer. For instance, if you know someone who loves Helen Mirren's filmography, treating them to a fragrance she is known to wear and love is sure to score you points.

Now is also the perfect time to invest in one such celebrity-approved blend, as thanks to the Black Friday beauty deals, there's a plethora of impressive savings to be found - from £30 off Ruth Langsford's signature to a 15% discount on Cynthia Erivo's luxe perfume...

Best deals on celebrity-loved perfumes

The 2025 Cyber deals are not disappointing, with discounts still rolling in across iconic brands like Penhaligon's, Jo Malone and Clarins, all of which boast perfumes that can be found in the handbags and dressers of several famous faces...

Loved by Ruth Langford Save 30% (£37.50) Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 100ml: was £125 now £87.50 at Cult Beauty Global Ruth Langsford is a fan of this unique fragrance. It's touted as one of the best skin scents and autumnal fragrances, in general, thanks to its warmth and the way its single note, Iso E Super, marries with its wearer's natural pheromones. It smells slightly different on everyone and is subtle but intriguing - ideal for a signature scent.

Loved by Kate Moss Save 24% (£10.60) Clarins Eau Dynamisante Treatment Fragrance 100ml: was £44 now £33.40 at Amazon Kate Moss is known to love Clarins Eau Dynamisante, and unlike your average cologne, it treats your skin as much as it scents it. It combines fresh, aromatic notes with skin-smoothing and toning ingredients like red ginseng and lemon thyme extract. And right now, it's under £35 at Amazon.

Loved by Cynthia Erivo Save 16% (£27) Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Eau de Cologne Intense Spray 100ml: was £164 now £137 at allbeauty.com (US) Cynthia Erivo has previously revealed that she adores this warm and smoky blend from Jo Malone - she even sprays it on her hair as well as her skin. Its notes of lavender, Omumbiri myrrh and tonka bean also make it especially perfect for winter wear, so if you're on the hunt for a cold-weather signature, don't miss this 16% saving.

Loved by Amal Clooney Save 15% (£10.50) Parfums de Marly Delina Hair Mist: was £70 now £59.50 at Fenwick If you're in the market for a hair perfume, Amal Clooney has been known to wear this luxe, rosy mist on her iconic strands when walking the red carpet. It boasts delicate notes of Turkish rose, peony, vanilla and cashmeran, that are perfect for layering with other floral fragrances - as well as for gifting.

Where to find the best perfume deals

Luckily for all of us fragrance lovers, there's no shortage of deals on scent this Black Friday and Cyber Weekend. Most major retailers, from Look Fantastic and Sephora to Amazon, are currently offering discounts on both affordable and more premium scents.

If you're on the hunt for Jo Malone deals, All Beauty is a great place to bag a deal. In fact, right now the site is offering up to 15% off some of the brand's most iconic colognes - including Lime Basil & Mandarin. There's also some rare Penhaligon's deals to be found, as well as a few Diptyque deals, with more set to emerge as we near the main days of the sales event. In case you need a reminder, Black Friday is on the 28th of November, with Cyber Monday landing on December 1st, but as we can see, savings are already pouring in - so there's no need to delay until the 'official' day.